March Madness is right around the corner, and the Big East has quite a few teams that could be threats when the NCAA Women's Tournament rolls around later this month.

The Big East Tournament gets underway this week, and No. 9 UConn enters the postseason tournament with a perfect 18-0 record against Big East opponents on the year. The Huskies have won the last three Big East Tournaments, and this marks the fourth consecutive year in which they're the top seed.

For the second consecutive season, UConn, Creighton, Marquette, St. John's and Villanova are the top five seeds in the Big East Tournament and have received first-round byes.

UConn is paced by star guard Paige Bueckers, who is averaging 20.7 points and 4.4 rebounds on the season. Bueckers missed the entire 2022-23 season with a torn ACL, but has bounced back in a big way to lead the Huskies to a 26-5 (18-0 Big East) record this season.

Creighton also had a tremendous regular season in which the team went 24-4 (15-3 Big East). The Blue Jays finished just three games behind the Huskies and are led by senior forward Emma Ronsiek. This season, Ronsiek has put together averages of 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, while shooting 38.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Below is the full schedule and tip times for the tournament.

2024 Big East Women's Tournament schedule, scores

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: FS1, FS2 | Live stream: fubo

Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Friday, March 8

Game 1: No. 8 Butler vs. No. 9 Providence | 11 a.m. on BEDN

Game 2: No. 7 Seton Hall vs. No. 10 DePaul | 1:30 p.m. on BEDN

Game 3: No. 6 Georgetown vs. No. 11 Xavier | 4 p.m. on BEDN

Quarterfinals -- Saturday, March 9

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 UConn | Noon on FS1

Game 5: No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 5 Marquette | 2:30 p.m. on FS2

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 2 Creighton | 7 p.m. on FS2

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 3 St. John's | 9:30 p.m. on FS2

Semifinals -- Sunday, March 10

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 2:30 p.m. on FS1

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 5 p.m. on FS1

Big East Women's Championship -- Monday, March 11

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7 p.m. on FS1