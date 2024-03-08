The Iowa Hawkeyes are one of the most popular teams in college basketball this season as all eyes have been on Caitlin Clark through her journey of breaking the NCAA Division-I scoring record. However, the Ohio State Buckeyes also demanded the spotlight by becoming the outright regular season champions for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Ohio State won 15 straight games before losing to Iowa during the season finale, when Clark became the all-time leading scorer. She recently earned the Big Ten Player of the Year award for the third straight year, which makes her the first player to do so since Ohio State's Jantel in 2008 (coaches only), 2009 and 2010.

The Big Ten has plenty of talented teams but Iowa and Ohio State are the top favorites to reach the conference title game for the second straight year. Unfortunately for the Hawkeyes, fifth-year player Molly Davis suffered a right knee injury during the Ohio State game and ended the night on a wheelchair. According to the program, there is still hope that she will recover and return at some point in the postseason.

There is also a question mark about when/if Indiana star Mackenzie Holmes will be back on the court. The grad student landed awkwardly on her surgically-repaired left knee in the third quarter of the game against Maryland. Losing her would be tough for the Hoosiers, the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten tournament, as she has been leading the team with over 20 points per game. Holmes and Clark were unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selections by both the coaches and media.

2024 Big Tournament schedule, scores

First round -- Wednesday, March 6

Game 1: No. 12 Purdue def. No. 13 Northwestern, 78-72

Game 2: No. 11 Minnesota def. No. 14 Rutgers, 77-69

Second round -- Thursday, March 7

Game 3: No. 8 Maryland def. No. 9 Illinois, 75-65

Game 4: No. 5 Nebraska def. No. 12 Purdue, 64-56

Game 5: No. 7 Penn Sate def. No. 10 Wisconsin, 80-56

Game 6: No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Minnesota | 25 minutes after Game 5 on BTN/FOS Sports app

Quaterfinals -- Friday, March 8

Game 7: No. 1 Ohio State vs. Game 3 winner | 12:30 p.m. on BTN/FOS Sports app

Game 8: No. 4 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 on BTN/FOS Sports app

Game 9: No. 2 Iowa vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. on BTN/FOS Sports

Game 10: No. 3 Indiana vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 on BTN/FOS Sports

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 9

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner | 2 p.m. on BTN/FOS Sports

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 on BTN/FOS Sports

Big Ten Championship Game -- Sunday, March 10

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner 12 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+