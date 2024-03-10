Iowa won its third consecutive Big Ten Women's Tournament in thrilling fashion Sunday, as the Hawkeyes completed a furious fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime and eventually defeat Nebraska, 94-89. It was a tale of two halves -- plus an extra period -- for Iowa star Caitlin Clark, who scored only four points over the first 20 minutes before finishing with 34 to go along with 12 assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

Nebraska had control for much of the game, with Natalie Potts and Alexis Markowski leading the way en route to a combined 44 points. But when Iowa needed a rally most, it came through. The Hawkeyes closed regulation on a 10-2 run over the final 2:12, and Clark scored or assisted on every single one of those points.

Overtime, though, was largely the Kate Martin show. Clark's longtime running mate knocked down two of her four 3-pointers in the final five minutes, giving the Hawkeyes the push they needed to hold down a Nebraska team that was hungry for its first Big Ten Women's Tournament title since 2014.

Iowa reached the title game after Clark put together a dominant performance in a 95-68 semifinal win over Michigan. Clark became the first women's NCAA D-I player to hit 1,000 points in two separate seasons in that game, as she exploded for 28 points, 15 assists and four rebounds.

Iowa's Big Ten Women's Tournament title adds to what's been a historic month for Clark. The Des Moines native recently passed Pete Maravich for sole possession of No. 1 on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list with 3,685 career points, and Friday she broke Stephen Curry's record for the most 3-pointers in a NCAA D-I single season.

Below is a complete look at how the tournament played out.

2024 Big Ten Women's Tournament scores

First round -- Wednesday, March 6

Game 1: No. 12 Purdue def. No. 13 Northwestern, 78-72

Game 2: No. 11 Minnesota def. No. 14 Rutgers, 77-69

Second round -- Thursday, March 7

Game 3: No. 8 Maryland def. No. 9 Illinois, 75-65

Game 4: No. 5 Nebraska def. No. 12 Purdue, 64-56

Game 5: No. 7 Penn State def. No. 10 Wisconsin, 80-56

Game 6: No. 6 Michigan def. No. 11 Minnesota, 76-57

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 8

Game 7: No. 8 Maryland def. No. 1 Ohio State, 82-61

Game 8: No. 5 Nebraska def. No. 4 Michigan State, 73-61

Game 9: No. 2 Iowa def. No. 7 Penn State, 95-62

Game 10: No. 6 Michigan def. No. 3 Indiana, 69-56

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 9

Game 11: No. 5 Nebraska def. No. 8 Maryland, 78-68

Game 12: No. 2 Iowa def. Michigan, 95-68

Big Ten Women's Championship -- Sunday, March 10

Game 13: No. 2 Iowa def. No. 5 Nebraska, 94-89 (OT)