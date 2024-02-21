South Carolina women's basketball 2023
USATSI

With the 2023-24 women's college basketball season nearing its conclusion, it's time to take a look at where the conference tournaments are taking place across the nation.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new truck and a college basketball dream trip!

A total of 68 teams will qualify for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and 32 of those teams will earn an automatic bid by winning their respective conference tournament. The rest of the field will receive bids based on their season resumes on Selection Sunday, which takes place March 17 at 8 p.m. ET. 

The 2024 NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament will start with the First Four on March 20. The Final Four and national championship game will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland the weekend of April 5-7.

Here's a look at the conference tournament sites and dates:

Conference Tournament site Dates  2024 champion 
ACCGreensboro, N.C.March 6-10 (ACCN)
America EastCampus sitesMarch 8-15 
AmericanFort Worth, TexasMarch 9-13 (ESPN+)
Atlantic 10 Henrico County, Va. March 6-10
ASUN Campus sites March 8-16 (ESPN+)
Big East Uncasville, Conn. March 8-11 (FS1)
Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 9-13 (ESPN+)
Big South High Point, N.C.March 6-10
Big Ten Minneapolis, Minn.March 6-10 (Peacock, BTN, CBS)
Big 12 Kansas City, Mo. March 7-12 (ESPN+)
Big West Henderson, Nev.March 13-16
Colonial Washington, D.C.March 13-17 (FloHoops, CBSSN)
Conference USA Huntsville, Ala. March 12-16 (ESPN+, CBSSN)
Horizon League Campus sites; Indianapolis March 5, 7, 11, 12 (ESPNU)
Ivy League New York, N.Y.March 15-16 (ESPN+)
MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 12-16 (ESPN+)
MAC Cleveland, Ohio March 13, 15-16 (ESPN+, CBSSN)
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 13-16 (ESPN+)
Missouri Valley Moline, Ill.
 March 14-17 (ESPNU)
Mountain West Las Vegas, Nev. March 10-16 (CBSSN)
Northeast Campus sites March 11, 14, 17 (ESPNU)
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 6-9 (ESPN+)
Pac-12 Las Vegas, Nev. March 6-8, 10 (PAC-12, ESPN)
Patriot Campus sites March 9, 11, 14, 17 (ESPN+, CBSSN)
SEC Greenville, S.C.March 6-10 (ESPN)
Southern Asheville, N.C March 7-8, 10 (ESPN+, ESPNU)
Southland Lake Charles, La.March 11-14 (ESPNU)
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 8-12 (CBSSN)
Sun Belt Pensacola, Fla.March 5-6, 8, 10-11 (ESPNU)
SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 13-16
WAC Las Vegas, Nev. March 12-16 (ESPN+, ESPNU)
West Coast Las Vegas, Nev. March 7-12 (ESPN+, ESPN)