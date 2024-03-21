The NCAA Women's Tournament has arrived. We are so close to the first tip off of the first round after the brackets were sorted out on Sunday. Now that we know who each team will be playing and who they could meet on the road to a national championship, it's time to fill out those brackets to the best of your ability.

The team of women's basketball experts have spent the season watching countless games and analyzing each team from each conference across the country. They have interviewed players and coaches, stayed on top of breaking news, and covered the biggest stories. After all that work, they have sat down and made their predictions for how the 2024 edition of March Madness will unfold.

We've got eight brackets in all. Find the one(s) that's right for you. Half have South Carolina running the table, and the other four have selected Iowa, LSU Texas and USC as the last team standing. And if you're wondering who these experts are, well, we've got writers, analysts, editors, a gambling expert and our bracketologist.

Coming into this NCAA Women's Tournament, there are plenty of tantalizing championship picks. LSU is looking to defend its title, but it might have to deal with a potential tournament rematch with Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the same region. In the Albany 1 Region, top overall seed South Carolina is trying to complete its undefeated season. The other two No. 1 seeds, Texas and USC, are also poised to make deep runs.

If you're curious to see how our experts think those teams will do in March Madness, as well as where the inevitable upsets will occur, check out the different sections below. As you fill out your NCAA Women's Tournament brackets for your work or family pools, feel free to use the ones below as a possible guide to help you navigate the chaos.

It's not March without brackets. Get your bracket pools ready now and join our men's and women's challenges for the chance to win big-time prizes! You could also print out a bracket and fill it out the old-fashioned way.

OK, let's not put this off any longer: The brackets ...

Isabel Gonzalez, CBS Sports women's basketball writer

Terrika Foster-Brasby, CBS Sports WNBA analyst

Jack Maloney, CBS Sports NBA/WNBA writer

Wajih Albaroudi, CBS Sports women's basketball editor

Connor Groel, CBS Sports researcher/bracketologist



Aaron Barzilai, founder of HerHoopStats.com

Maria Cornelius, 247Sports senior writer

Calvin Wetzel, betting expert and women's basketball analyst



So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament bracket 2024? And which March Madness underdogs will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the proven experts who are up nearly 400 units on their women's college basketball picks.