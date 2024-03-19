After a long and arduous regular season and some exciting conference tournaments, we have made it. The 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament has arrived, and our CBS Sports experts have filled out their brackets and chosen which team will cut down the nets.

The team of women's basketball experts have spent the season watching countless games and analyzing each team from each conference across the country. They have interviewed players and coaches, stayed on top of breaking news, and covered the biggest stories. After all that work, they have sat down and made their predictions for how the 2024 edition of March Madness will unfold.

Coming into this NCAA Women's Tournament, there are plenty of tantalizing championship picks. LSU is looking to defend its title, but it might have to deal with a potential tournament rematch with Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the same region. In the Albany 1 Region, top overall seed South Carolina is trying to complete its undefeated season. The other two No. 1 seeds, Texas and USC, are also poised to make deep runs.

If you're curious to see how our experts think those teams will do in March Madness, as well as where the inevitable upsets will occur, check out the different sections below. As you fill out your NCAA Women's Tournament brackets for your work or family pools, feel free to use the ones below as a possible guide to help you navigate the chaos.

OK, let's not put this off any longer: The brackets. ...

Aaron Barzilai, founder of HerHoopStats.com

Maria Cornelius, 247Sports senior writer

Jack Maloney, CBS Sports NBA/WNBA writer

Wajih Albaroudi, CBS Sports women's basketball editor

Isabel Gonzalez, CBS Sports women's basketball writer

Connor Groel, CBS Sports researcher/bracketologist

Calvin Wetzel, betting expert and women's basketball analyst