The NCAA Women's Tournament is starting to wind down, but the action is heating up. Friday saw four teams claim their spot in the Elite Eight with a pair of upsets stealing the show in Albany, New York and Portland, Oregon.
Top seeds South Carolina and Texas moved up with relative ease after dispatching Indiana and Gonzaga, respectively. But No. 2 seeds Notre Dame and Stanford couldn't say the same. Oregon State and NC State scored big upsets to secure their spots in the next round and move a step closer to the national championship.
On Saturday, No. 2 seed UCLA is set to take on No. 3 seed LSU. The Bruins have reached the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four years, but have made the next round just twice in program history with the last coming in 2018. The Tigers, meanwhile, are the reigning national champions and looking to replicate last year's success after winning the title as a No. 3 seed in 2023. Shortly after that game is No. 1 seed Iowa taking on No. 5 seed Colorado. The Hawkeyes fell short of the national title in losing to LSU in the championship game last season and hope to send Clark out with a title they have never won. The Buffaloes, meanwhile, are looking to reach the Elite Eight for the fourth time in program history and first since 2002.
2024 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 30
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|1 p.m.
| (2) UCLA vs. (3) LSU
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
| (1) Iowa vs. (5) Colorado
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ABC
|5:30 p.m.
| (1) USC vs. (5) Baylor
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
| (3) UConn vs. (7) Duke
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN
Elite Eight
Sunday, March 31
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
1 p.m. ET
(1) South Carolina vs. (3) Oregon State
ABC
3 p.m. ET
(1) Texas vs. (3) NC State
ABC
Final Four
Friday, April 5 -- TBD start time (ESPN)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
National Championship
Sunday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (ABC)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
NCAA Tournament scores, results
First round
Friday, March 22
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|11:30 a.m.
|(8) North Carolina 59, (9) Michigan State 56
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN2
|12 p.m.
|(2) Ohio State 80, (15) Maine 57
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|(11) Middle Tennessee 71, (6) Louisville 69
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|(1) South Carolina 91, (16) Presbyterian 39
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(7) Duke 72, (10) Richmond 61
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPNEWS
|3 p.m.
|(1) Texas 82, (16) Drexel 42
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|(4) Virginia Tech 92, (13) Marshall 49
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(3) LSU 70, (14) Rice 60
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|(4) Kansas State 78, (13) Portland 65
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|5:30 p.m.
|(8) Alabama 82, (9) Florida State 74
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|(5) Baylor 80, (12) Vanderbilt 63
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|(5) Colorado 86, (12) Drake 72
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(7) Iowa State 93, (10) Maryland 86
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|(3) Oregon State 73, (14) Eastern Washington 51
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|(2) Stanford 79, (15) Norfolk State 50
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|(6) Nebraska 61, (11) Texas A&M 59
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
Saturday, March 23
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12 p.m.
|(6) Tennessee 92, (11) Green Bay 63
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|(3) UConn 86, (14) Jackson State 64
Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, Conn.
|ABC
|1:30 p.m.
|(4) Indiana 89, (13) Fairfield 56
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|(8) Kansas 81, (9) Michigan 72 (OT)
Galen Center - Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|2:15 p.m.
|(2) Notre Dame 81, (15) Kent State 67
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(3) NC State 64, (14) Chattanooga 45
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|(1) Iowa 91, (16) Holy Cross 65
Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|(6) Syracuse 74, (11) Arizona 69
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(5) Oklahoma 73, (12) Florida Gulf Coast 70
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPNEWS
|4:30 p.m.
|(1) USC 87, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55
Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN
|4:45 p.m.
|(7) Ole Miss 67, (10) Marquette 55
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|(8) West Virginia 63, (9) Princeton 53
Hawkeye-Carver Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|(7) Creighton 87, 10) UNLV 73
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(4) Gonzaga 75, (13) UC Irvine 56
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|(2) UCLA 84, (15) California Baptist 55
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|(5) Utah 68, (12) South Dakota State 54
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPNU
Second round
Monday, March 25
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|2 p.m.
|(2) Notre Dame 71, (7) Ole Miss 56
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|(3) NC State 79, (6) Tennessee 72
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
| (3) UConn 72, (6) Syracuse 64
Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN
|6:30 p.m.
|(4) Indiana 75, (5) Oklahoma 68
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|(1) Iowa 64, (8) West Virginia 54
Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|(2) UCLA 67, (7) Creighton 63
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|(1) USC 73, (8) Kansas 55
Galen Center -- Los Angeles
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
| (5) Utah vs. (4) Gonzaga
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPN2
Sunday, March 24
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|12 p.m.
| (7) Duke 75, (2) Ohio State 63
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|(1) South Carolina 88, (8) North Carolina 41
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ABC
|2 p.m.
| (5) Colorado 63, (4) Kansas State 50
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|(3) LSU 83, (11) Middle Tennessee 56
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|(3) Oregon State 61, (6) Nebraska 51
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|(1) Texas 65, (8) Alabama 54
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
| (5) Baylor 75, (4) Virginia Tech 72
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|(2) Stanford 87, (7) Iowa State 81 (OT)
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN
Friday, March 29
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|2:30 p.m.
| (3) Oregon State 70, (2) Notre Dame 65
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
| (1) South Carolina 79, (4) Indiana 75
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|(3) NC State 77, (2) Stanford 67
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
| (1) Texas 70, (4) Gonzaga 47
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN