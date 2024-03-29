The first weekend NCAA Women's Tournament is officially in the books, and the Sweet 16 is upon us.

Many of the higher seeds were able to come away with victories in the opening weekend, but one of the biggest upsets saw No. 7 seed Duke take down No. 2 seed Ohio State in the Round of 32. In addition, No. 1 seed Iowa got all they could handle against No. 8 seed West Virginia, but Caitlin Clark and Co. were able to come away with the victory.

It gets started on Friday when No. 2 seed Notre Dame takes on No. 3 seed Oregon State. The Irish will be looking to make the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019 while the Beavers will be looking for their third Elite Eight appearance all time and first since 2018. Then No. 1 seed South Carolina looks to continue its perfect season when it takes on No. 4 seed Indiana. The Gamecocks have become a staple of the second weekend with 10 straight Sweet 16 appearances. They've only lost in this round four times in that span with the last coming in 2019. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, will be looking to make the Elite Eight for just the second time in their history, the first coming in 2021.

Below is all the information you'll need to keep up with the tournament.

Sweet 16 schedule, times

Friday, March 29

Saturday, March 30