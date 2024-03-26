The first weekend NCAA Women's Tournament is officially in the books, and the Sweet 16 is upon us.

Many of the higher seeds were able to come away with victories in the opening weekend, but one of the biggest upsets saw No. 7 seed Duke take down No. 2 seed Ohio State in the Round of 32. In addition, No. 1 seed Iowa got all they could handle against No. 8 seed West Virginia, but Caitlin Clark and Co. were able to come away with the victory.

No. 1 overall seed South Carolina will be looking to move onto the Elite Eight after recording a dominant 88-41 win against No. 8 seed North Carolina. Meanwhile, top seed USC handily defeated No. 8 seed Kansas 73-55 to advance to the Sweet 16.

Some of the more intriguing matchups of the Sweet 16 are No. 2 seed Stanford taking on No. 3 seed NC State on Friday, while No. 2 seed Notre Dame will face off against No. 3 seed Oregon State. Elsewhere, Clark will attempt to thrive on the big stage yet again as Iowa will take on No. 5 seed Colorado on Saturday.

Below is all the information you'll need to keep up with the tournament.

Sweet 16 schedule, times

Friday, March 29

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 2:30 p.m. (2) Notre Dame vs. (3) Oregon State

MVP Arena -- Albany, NY

ESPN 5 p.m. (1) South Carolina vs. (4) Indiana

MVP Arena -- Albany, NY

ESPN 7:30 p.m. (2) Stanford vs. (3) NC State

Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.

ESPN 10 p.m. (1) Texas vs. (4) Gonzaga

Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.

ESPN

Saturday, March 30