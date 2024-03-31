There's only seven games left in the NCAA Women's Tournament this year. That means some of the best teams in the country are set to meet and soon crown a national champion. The Elite Eight begins on Sunday with two teams set to punch their ticket to Cleveland and the Final Four.

Top seeds South Carolina and Texas moved up with relative ease after dispatching Indiana and Gonzaga, respectively. But No. 2 seeds Notre Dame and Stanford couldn't say the same. Oregon State and NC State scored big upsets to secure their spots in the next round and move a step closer to the national championship. South Carolina will meet Oregon State on Sunday while Texas will take on NC State.

LSU and Iowa met in one of the most thrilling national championships in recent memory a season ago, and we are set for Part II on Monday night thanks to wins by both teams on Saturday. LSU took down UCLA with a late surge to advance to the Elite Eight while Iowa routed Colorado thanks to a another stellar performance from Caitlin Clark.

The final matchup of the Elite Eight will see No. 1 seed USC take on No. 3 seed UConn. It's a clash of top talents as the Trojans are led by star freshman JuJu Watkins and the Huskies by star guard Paige Bueckers.

Don't forget, there's still time to print out your bracket and be best prepared for the action.

March Madness® is better with friends, especially when you beat them! Get your bracket pools ready now and invite your friends, family and co-workers to play.

Below is all the information you'll need to keep up with the tournament. Be sure to check back in on this page as it will be updated with matchups and tip times over the coming weeks. And check out fubo (try for free) for all your streaming needs.

2024 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 31

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 1 p.m. (1) South Carolina vs. (3) Oregon State

MVP Arena -- Albany N.Y.

ABC 3 p.m. (1) Texas vs. (3) NC State

Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.

ABC

April 1

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 7 p.m. (1) Iowa vs. (3) LSU

MVP Arena -- Albany, N.Y. ESPN 9 p.m. (1) USC vs. (3) UConn

Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.

ESPN





Final Four

Friday, April 5 -- TBD start time (ESPN)

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

National Championship

Sunday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (ABC)

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

NCAA Tournament scores, results

First round

Friday, March 22

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 11:30 a.m. (8) North Carolina 59, (9) Michigan State 56

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

ESPN2 12 p.m. (2) Ohio State 80, (15) Maine 57

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPN 1:30 p.m. (11) Middle Tennessee 71, (6) Louisville 69

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. ESPN2 2 p.m. (1) South Carolina 91, (16) Presbyterian 39

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (7) Duke 72, (10) Richmond 61

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPNEWS 3 p.m. (1) Texas 82, (16) Drexel 42

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

ESPNU 3:30 p.m. (4) Virginia Tech 92, (13) Marshall 49

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPN2 4 p.m. (3) LSU 70, (14) Rice 60

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.

ESPN 4:30 p.m. (4) Kansas State 78, (13) Portland 65

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.

ESPNEWS 5:30 p.m. (8) Alabama 82, (9) Florida State 74

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas ESPN2 6 p.m. (5) Baylor 80, (12) Vanderbilt 63

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPNU 7 p.m. (5) Colorado 86, (12) Drake 72

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan. ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. (7) Iowa State 93, (10) Maryland 86

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.

ESPN2 8 p.m. (3) Oregon State 73, (14) Eastern Washington 51

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.

ESPNU 10 p.m. (2) Stanford 79, (15) Norfolk State 50

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.

ESPN2 10:30 p.m. (6) Nebraska 61, (11) Texas A&M 59

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.

ESPNU

Saturday, March 23

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12 p.m. (6) Tennessee 92, (11) Green Bay 63

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC

ESPN 1 p.m. (3) UConn 86, (14) Jackson State 64

Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, Conn. ABC 1:30 p.m. (4) Indiana 89, (13) Fairfield 56

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind. ESPN 2 p.m. (8) Kansas 81, (9) Michigan 72 (OT)

Galen Center - Los Angeles, Calif. ESPNEWS 2:15 p.m. (2) Notre Dame 81, (15) Kent State 67

Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (3) NC State 64, (14) Chattanooga 45

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC ESPNU 3 p.m. (1) Iowa 91, (16) Holy Cross 65

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa ABC 3:30 p.m. (6) Syracuse 74, (11) Arizona 69

Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. ESPN2 4 p.m. (5) Oklahoma 73, (12) Florida Gulf Coast 70

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind. ESPNEWS 4:30 p.m. (1) USC 87, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN 4:45 p.m. (7) Ole Miss 67, (10) Marquette 55

Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. ESPNU 5:30 p.m. (8) West Virginia 63, (9) Princeton 53

Hawkeye-Carver Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa ESPN2 7 p.m. (7) Creighton 87, 10) UNLV 73

Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. (4) Gonzaga 75, (13) UC Irvine 56

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN2 9:30 p.m. (2) UCLA 84, (15) California Baptist 55

Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN2 10 p.m. (5) Utah 68, (12) South Dakota State 54

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash. ESPNU





Second round

Monday, March 25

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 2 p.m. (2) Notre Dame 71, (7) Ole Miss 56

Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.

ESPN 4 p.m. (3) NC State 79, (6) Tennessee 72

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.

ESPN 6 p.m. (3) UConn 72, (6) Syracuse 64

Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Conn.

ESPN 6:30 p.m. (4) Indiana 75, (5) Oklahoma 68

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN2 8 p.m. (1) Iowa 64, (8) West Virginia 54

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

ESPN 8:30 p.m. (2) UCLA 67, (7) Creighton 63

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles

ESPN2 10 p.m. (1) USC 73, (8) Kansas 55

Galen Center -- Los Angeles ESPN 10:30 p.m. (5) Utah vs. (4) Gonzaga

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.

ESPN2

Sunday, March 24

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 12 p.m. (7) Duke 75, (2) Ohio State 63

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPN 1 p.m. (1) South Carolina 88, (8) North Carolina 41

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

ABC 2 p.m. (5) Colorado 63, (4) Kansas State 50

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.

ESPN 3 p.m. (3) LSU 83, (11) Middle Tennessee 56

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.

ABC 4 p.m. (3) Oregon State 61, (6) Nebraska 51

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.

ESPN 6 p.m. (1) Texas 65, (8) Alabama 54

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

ESPN 8 p.m. (5) Baylor 75, (4) Virginia Tech 72

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPN 10 p.m. (2) Stanford 87, (7) Iowa State 81 (OT)

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.

ESPN

Friday, March 29

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 2:30 p.m. (3) Oregon State 70, (2) Notre Dame 65

MVP Arena -- Albany, NY

ESPN 5 p.m. (1) South Carolina 79, (4) Indiana 75

MVP Arena -- Albany, NY

ESPN 7:30 p.m. (3) NC State 77, (2) Stanford 67

Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.

ESPN 10 p.m. (1) Texas 70, (4) Gonzaga 47

Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.

ESPN

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 30