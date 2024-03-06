The Pac-12 as we know it is disappearing, but while the future is unknown, one last tournament is taking place with the conference's classic programs. The Stanford Cardinal earned the No. 1 seed in the 2024 Pac-12 Women's Tournament after becoming regular-season champions for the 28th time in program history.

Stanford's Cameron Brink was named the 2023-24 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Player of the Year as well as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year for the third consecutive season. The POY race was extremely tight, however, with USC's JuJu Watkins also being a strong contender. Watkins earned the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award, an unsurprising development considering she earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors a record 14 times during the season.

10 teams are leaving the Pac-12 at the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign, but the conference's quality of women's basketball did not drop at all this year. Six teams are entering March ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. While Stanford has been dominating the conference for years, they're not the only powerhouse, and the Cardinal are only a slight favorite to win the Pac-12 Tournament title.

Last year, Washington State shocked everyone by winning the conference tournament as the No. 7 seed, becoming the lowest seed to ever lift the trophy.

Below is the full schedule and tip times for the tournament.

2024 Pac-12 Tournament schedule, scores

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Pac-12 Networks, ESPN

Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Wednesday, March 6

Game 1: No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 5 Colorado | 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Game 2: No. 9 Washington State vs. No. 8 Cal | 5:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Game 3: No. 10 Washington vs. No. 7 Arizona | 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Game 4: No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 Utah | 11:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 7

Game 5: No. 4 Oregon State vs. Game 1 winner | 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Game 6: No. 1 vs. Game 2 winner | 5:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Game 7: No. 2 vs. Game 3 winner | 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Game 8: No. 3 vs. Game 4 winner | 11:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Semifinals -- Friday, March 8

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 10:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Women's Championship -- Sunday, March 10

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 5 p.m. on ESPN