The SEC Women's Basketball Tournament gets underway Wednesday, and a lot of attention will be directed toward a potential Final Four matchup in the NCAA Tournament.

The defending national champion LSU Tigers enter the conference tournament as the No. 2 seed, and they look poised for another deep run in March. However, standing in their way is an undefeated South Carolina team that holds the top seed in Greenville, S.C.

That would feature a marquee match between LSU's Angel Reese and South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso. The former is leading the SEC in scoring with 19.1 points per game, and the latter is dominating with 14.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Beyond those two juggernauts, teams like Ole Miss, Alabama and Tennessee will be looking to spring an upset in the hopes of cutting down the nets. Meanwhile, Auburn, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M need to pick up some wins in order to secure spots in March Madness.

Below is the full schedule and tip times for the tournament.

2024 SEC Tournament schedule, scores

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, S.C.

TV: SEC Network, ESPNU, ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Wednesday, March 6

Game 1: No. 13 Georgia vs. No. 12 Kentucky | 11 a.m. on SEC Network

Game 2: No. 14 Missouri vs. No. 11 Florida | 25 minutes after Game 1 on SECN

Second round -- Thursday, March 7

Game 3: No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Mississippi State | 12 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 on SECN

Game 5: No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Auburn | 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 on SECN

Third round -- Friday, March 8

Game 7: No. 1 South Carolina vs. Game 3 winner | 12 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 8: No. 4 Alabama vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 on SECN

Game 9: No. 2 LSU vs. Game 5 winner | 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Ole Miss vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 on SECN

Semifinal -- Saturday, March 9

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 on ESPNU

SEC Women's Championship -- Sunday, March 10

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 3 p.m. on ESPN