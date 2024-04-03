LSU star Angel Reese is declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Reese made the announcement on Wednesday in an interview with Vogue.

The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game for the Tigers this season and was named the 2024 SEC Player of the Year. She led a star-studded roster all the way to the Elite Eight for the second straight year.

The All-American started her college basketball career in 2020 at Maryland, but she was sideline much of her freshman season because of a foot injury. Her popularity skyrocketed after transferring to LSU in 2022 and guiding the Tigers to the 2023 national championship -- the first basketball title in school history, men's or women's.

Reese was the SEC's leading scorer and rebounder that season, becoming just the fifth player in conference history to lead both categories. Through her breakout year, she registered an impressive 34 double-doubles to set a new single-season NCAA record.

"I've done everything I wanted to in college," Reese told Vogue. "I've won a national championship, I've gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

Reese said her last two year's at LSU were "amazing" but she is ready to take on a new challenge. She is expected to be a first round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, which will also include Iowa star Caitlin Clark.

"I think it's my time to move on and grow in a very competitive league," she said. "I'm excited to just learn, grow and try to dominate as much as I can as a rookie."

Another LSU standout, Hailey Van Lith, has yet to announce her decision on whether she will declare for the draft or stay another year in college. According to WNBA rules, players from teams that make the Elite Eight have 48 hours after their last game to make a decision.