The NCAA Women's Tournament is beginning tonight with the First Four, a set of play-in games to determine who will be the first round opponents of teams such as South Carolina and Iowa. No better time to fill out your bracket and prepare for the action.

South Carolina comes in as the top No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, followed by Caitlin Clark and No. 1 Iowa. Texas and USC were also awarded No. 1 seeds in this year's installment of March Madness.

The field of 64 is nearly complete with two First Four games left to play. Presbyterian and Vanderbilt secured their spots in the first round on Wednesday night with wins over Sacred Heart and Columbia, respectively. Now, Auburn and Arizona are set to face off in a battle of No. 11 seeds. And then UT-Martin and Holy Cross meet in a showdown of No. 16 seeds.

Following the First Four, the field of 64 teams will get underway on Friday.

2024 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates



First Four

Wednesday, March 20

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7 p.m. (16) Presbyterian vs. (16) Sacred Heart

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

ESPNU 9 p.m. (12) Columbia vs. (12) Vanderbilt

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPNU

Thursday, March 21

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7 p.m. (11) Arizona vs. (11) Auburn

Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Conn. ESPN2 9 p.m. (16) Holy Cross vs. (16) UT Martin

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

ESPN2

First round

Friday, March 22

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 11:30 a.m. (9) Michigan State vs. (8) North Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

ESPN2 12 p.m. (15) Maine vs. (2) Ohio State

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPN 1:30 p.m. (11) Middle Tennessee vs. (6) Louisville

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. ESPN2 2 p.m. TBD vs. (1) South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (10) Richmond vs. (7) Duke

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPNEWS 3 p.m. (16) Drexel vs. (1) Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

ESPNU 3:30 p.m. (13) Marshall vs. (4) Virginia Tech

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPN2 4 p.m. (14) Rice vs. (3) LSU

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.

ESPN 4:30 p.m. (13) Portland vs. (4) Kansas State

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.

ESPNEWS 5:30 p.m. (9) Florida State vs. (8) Alabama

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas ESPN2 6 p.m. TBD vs. (5) Baylor

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPNU 7 p.m. (12) Drake vs. (5) Colorado

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan. ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. (10) Maryland vs. (7) Iowa State

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.

ESPN2 8 p.m. (14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Oregon State

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.

ESPNU 10 p.m. (15) Norfolk State vs. (2) Stanford

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.

ESPN2 10:30 p.m. (11) Texas A&M vs. (6) Nebraska

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.

ESPNU

Saturday, March 23

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12 p.m. (11) Green Bay vs. (6) Tennessee

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC

ESPN 1 p.m. (14) Jackson State vs. (3) UConn

Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, Conn. ABC 1:30 p.m. (13) Fairfield vs. (4) Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind. ESPN 2 p.m. (9) Michigan vs. (8) Kansas

Galen Center - Los Angeles, Calif. ESPNEWS 2:15 p.m. (15) Kent State vs. (2) Notre Dame

Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (14) Chattanooga vs. (3) NC State

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC ESPNU 3 p.m. TBD vs. (1) Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa ABC 3:30 p.m. TBD vs. (6) Syracuse

Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. ESPN2 4 p.m. (12) Florida Gulf Coast vs. (5) Oklahoma

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind. ESPNEWS 4:30 p.m. (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. (1) USC

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN 4:45 p.m. (10) Marquette vs. (7) Ole Miss

Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. ESPNU 5:30 p.m. (9) Princeton vs. (8) West Virginia

Hawkeye-Carver Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa ESPN2 7 p.m. (10) UNLV vs. (7) Creighton

Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. (13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Gonzaga

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN2 9:30 p.m. (15) California Baptist vs. (2) UCLA

Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN2 10 p.m. (12) South Dakota State vs. (5) Utah

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash. ESPNU

Second round

Sunday, March 24 -- TBD start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, SC | Value City Arena -- Columbus, OH | Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, LA. | Moody Center -- Austin I Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, VA. I Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, KS I Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, OR I Maples Pavillon -- Stanford, Calif.

Monday, March 25 -- 12:10 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC | Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. | Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. | McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane I Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. I Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa I Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.

Sweet 16

Friday, March 29 -- TBD start time

Albany, NY | Portland, OR

Saturday, March 30 -- TBD start time

Albany, NY | Portland, OR

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 31 -- TBD start time

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles



Monday, April 1 -- TBD start time

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit



Final Four

Friday, April 5 -- TBD start time (ESPN)

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

National Championship

Sunday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (ABC)

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

