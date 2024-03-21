The NCAA Women's Tournament is beginning tonight with the First Four, a set of play-in games to determine who will be the first round opponents of teams such as South Carolina and Iowa. No better time to fill out your bracket and prepare for the action.
South Carolina comes in as the top No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, followed by Caitlin Clark and No. 1 Iowa. Texas and USC were also awarded No. 1 seeds in this year's installment of March Madness.
The field of 64 is nearly complete with two First Four games left to play. Presbyterian and Vanderbilt secured their spots in the first round on Wednesday night with wins over Sacred Heart and Columbia, respectively. Now, Auburn and Arizona are set to face off in a battle of No. 11 seeds. And then UT-Martin and Holy Cross meet in a showdown of No. 16 seeds.
Following the First Four, the field of 64 teams will get underway on Friday.
2024 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates
First Four
Wednesday, March 20
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7 p.m.
|(16) Presbyterian vs. (16) Sacred Heart
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|(12) Columbia vs. (12) Vanderbilt
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPNU
Thursday, March 21
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7 p.m.
|(11) Arizona vs. (11) Auburn
Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|(16) Holy Cross vs. (16) UT Martin
Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ESPN2
First round
Friday, March 22
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|11:30 a.m.
|(9) Michigan State vs. (8) North Carolina
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN2
|12 p.m.
|(15) Maine vs. (2) Ohio State
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|(11) Middle Tennessee vs. (6) Louisville
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|TBD vs. (1) South Carolina
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(10) Richmond vs. (7) Duke
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPNEWS
|3 p.m.
|(16) Drexel vs. (1) Texas
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|(13) Marshall vs. (4) Virginia Tech
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(14) Rice vs. (3) LSU
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|(13) Portland vs. (4) Kansas State
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|5:30 p.m.
|(9) Florida State vs. (8) Alabama
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|TBD vs. (5) Baylor
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|(12) Drake vs. (5) Colorado
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(10) Maryland vs. (7) Iowa State
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Oregon State
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|(15) Norfolk State vs. (2) Stanford
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|(11) Texas A&M vs. (6) Nebraska
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
Saturday, March 23
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12 p.m.
|(11) Green Bay vs. (6) Tennessee
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|(14) Jackson State vs. (3) UConn
Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, Conn.
|ABC
|1:30 p.m.
|(13) Fairfield vs. (4) Indiana
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|(9) Michigan vs. (8) Kansas
Galen Center - Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|2:15 p.m.
|(15) Kent State vs. (2) Notre Dame
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(14) Chattanooga vs. (3) NC State
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|TBD vs. (1) Iowa
Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|TBD vs. (6) Syracuse
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(12) Florida Gulf Coast vs. (5) Oklahoma
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPNEWS
|4:30 p.m.
|(16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. (1) USC
Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN
|4:45 p.m.
|(10) Marquette vs. (7) Ole Miss
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|(9) Princeton vs. (8) West Virginia
Hawkeye-Carver Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|(10) UNLV vs. (7) Creighton
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Gonzaga
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|(15) California Baptist vs. (2) UCLA
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|(12) South Dakota State vs. (5) Utah
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPNU
Second round
Sunday, March 24 -- TBD start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, SC | Value City Arena -- Columbus, OH | Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, LA. | Moody Center -- Austin I Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, VA. I Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, KS I Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, OR I Maples Pavillon -- Stanford, Calif.
Monday, March 25 -- 12:10 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC | Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. | Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. | McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane I Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. I Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa I Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.
Sweet 16
Friday, March 29 -- TBD start time
Albany, NY | Portland, OR
Saturday, March 30 -- TBD start time
Albany, NY | Portland, OR
Elite Eight
Sunday, March 31 -- TBD start time
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Monday, April 1 -- TBD start time
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Final Four
Friday, April 5 -- TBD start time (ESPN)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
National Championship
Sunday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (ABC)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
