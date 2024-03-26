The NCAA Women's Tournament is down to 16 teams. Most of the top teams are still alive for the national championship. The only top team to be knocked off was No. 2 seed Ohio State after the Buckeyes allowed a massive comeback by No. 7 seed Duke in a stunner.

But beyond the Buckeyes, all the major players are heading to either Albany, New York or Portland, Oregon for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight this weekend.

No. 1 overall seed South Carolina has a date with No. 4 seed Indiana on Friday while No. 1 seed Texas will take on No. 4 seed Gonzaga. Plus, the other two No. 1 seeds are set for interesting showdowns as Caitlin Clark and Iowa will battle No. 5 seed Colorado while Juju Watkins and USC will take on No. 5 seed Baylor.

2024 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates

Sweet 16

Friday, March 29

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 2:30 p.m. (2) Notre Dame vs. (3) Oregon State

MVP Arena -- Albany, NY

ESPN 5 p.m. (1) South Carolina vs. (4) Indiana

MVP Arena -- Albany, NY

ESPN 7:30 p.m. (2) Stanford vs. (3) NC State

Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.

ESPN 10 p.m. (1) Texas vs. (4) Gonzaga

Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.

ESPN

Saturday, March 30

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 1 p.m. (2) UCLA vs. (3) LSU

MVP Arena -- Albany, NY

ABC 3:30 p.m. (1) Iowa vs. (5) Colorado

MVP Arena -- Albany, NY

ABC 5:30 p.m. (1) USC vs. (5) Baylor

Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.

ESPN 8 p.m. (3) UConn vs. (7) Duke

Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.

ESPN

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 31 -- TBD start time

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles



Monday, April 1 -- TBD start time

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit



Final Four

Friday, April 5 -- TBD start time (ESPN)

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

National Championship

Sunday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (ABC)

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

NCAA Tournament scores, results

First round

Friday, March 22

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 11:30 a.m. (8) North Carolina 59, (9) Michigan State 56

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

ESPN2 12 p.m. (2) Ohio State 80, (15) Maine 57

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPN 1:30 p.m. (11) Middle Tennessee 71, (6) Louisville 69

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. ESPN2 2 p.m. (1) South Carolina 91, (16) Presbyterian 39

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (7) Duke 72, (10) Richmond 61

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPNEWS 3 p.m. (1) Texas 82, (16) Drexel 42

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

ESPNU 3:30 p.m. (4) Virginia Tech 92, (13) Marshall 49

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPN2 4 p.m. (3) LSU 70, (14) Rice 60

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.

ESPN 4:30 p.m. (4) Kansas State 78, (13) Portland 65

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.

ESPNEWS 5:30 p.m. (8) Alabama 82, (9) Florida State 74

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas ESPN2 6 p.m. (5) Baylor 80, (12) Vanderbilt 63

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPNU 7 p.m. (5) Colorado 86, (12) Drake 72

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan. ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. (7) Iowa State 93, (10) Maryland 86

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.

ESPN2 8 p.m. (3) Oregon State 73, (14) Eastern Washington 51

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.

ESPNU 10 p.m. (2) Stanford 79, (15) Norfolk State 50

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.

ESPN2 10:30 p.m. (6) Nebraska 61, (11) Texas A&M 59

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.

ESPNU

Saturday, March 23

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12 p.m. (6) Tennessee 92, (11) Green Bay 63

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC

ESPN 1 p.m. (3) UConn 86, (14) Jackson State 64

Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, Conn. ABC 1:30 p.m. (4) Indiana 89, (13) Fairfield 56

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind. ESPN 2 p.m. (8) Kansas 81, (9) Michigan 72 (OT)

Galen Center - Los Angeles, Calif. ESPNEWS 2:15 p.m. (2) Notre Dame 81, (15) Kent State 67

Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (3) NC State 64, (14) Chattanooga 45

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC ESPNU 3 p.m. (1) Iowa 91, (16) Holy Cross 65

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa ABC 3:30 p.m. (6) Syracuse 74, (11) Arizona 69

Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. ESPN2 4 p.m. (5) Oklahoma 73, (12) Florida Gulf Coast 70

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind. ESPNEWS 4:30 p.m. (1) USC 87, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN 4:45 p.m. (7) Ole Miss 67, (10) Marquette 55

Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. ESPNU 5:30 p.m. (8) West Virginia 63, (9) Princeton 53

Hawkeye-Carver Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa ESPN2 7 p.m. (7) Creighton 87, 10) UNLV 73

Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. (4) Gonzaga 75, (13) UC Irvine 56

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN2 9:30 p.m. (2) UCLA 84, (15) California Baptist 55

Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN2 10 p.m. (5) Utah 68, (12) South Dakota State 54

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash. ESPNU





Second round

Monday, March 25

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 2 p.m. (2) Notre Dame 71, (7) Ole Miss 56

Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.

ESPN 4 p.m. (3) NC State 79, (6) Tennessee 72

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.

ESPN 6 p.m. (3) UConn 72, (6) Syracuse 64

Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Conn.

ESPN 6:30 p.m. (4) Indiana 75, (5) Oklahoma 68

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN2 8 p.m. (1) Iowa 64, (8) West Virginia 54

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

ESPN 8:30 p.m. (2) UCLA 67, (7) Creighton 63

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles

ESPN2 10 p.m. (1) USC 73, (8) Kansas 55

Galen Center -- Los Angeles ESPN 10:30 p.m. (5) Utah vs. (4) Gonzaga

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.

ESPN2

Sunday, March 24