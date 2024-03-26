The NCAA Women's Tournament is down to 16 teams. Most of the top teams are still alive for the national championship. The only top team to be knocked off was No. 2 seed Ohio State after the Buckeyes allowed a massive comeback by No. 7 seed Duke in a stunner.
But beyond the Buckeyes, all the major players are heading to either Albany, New York or Portland, Oregon for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight this weekend.
No. 1 overall seed South Carolina has a date with No. 4 seed Indiana on Friday while No. 1 seed Texas will take on No. 4 seed Gonzaga. Plus, the other two No. 1 seeds are set for interesting showdowns as Caitlin Clark and Iowa will battle No. 5 seed Colorado while Juju Watkins and USC will take on No. 5 seed Baylor.
2024 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates
2024 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates
Sweet 16
Friday, March 29
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|2:30 p.m.
| (2) Notre Dame vs. (3) Oregon State
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
| (1) South Carolina vs. (4) Indiana
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
| (2) Stanford vs. (3) NC State
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
| (1) Texas vs. (4) Gonzaga
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN
Saturday, March 30
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|1 p.m.
| (2) UCLA vs. (3) LSU
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
| (1) Iowa vs. (5) Colorado
MVP Arena -- Albany, NY
|ABC
|5:30 p.m.
| (1) USC vs. (5) Baylor
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
| (3) UConn vs. (7) Duke
Moda Center -- Portland, Ore.
|ESPN
Elite Eight
Sunday, March 31 -- TBD start time
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Monday, April 1 -- TBD start time
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Final Four
Friday, April 5 -- TBD start time (ESPN)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
National Championship
Sunday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (ABC)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
NCAA Tournament scores, results
First round
Friday, March 22
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|11:30 a.m.
|(8) North Carolina 59, (9) Michigan State 56
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN2
|12 p.m.
|(2) Ohio State 80, (15) Maine 57
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|(11) Middle Tennessee 71, (6) Louisville 69
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|(1) South Carolina 91, (16) Presbyterian 39
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(7) Duke 72, (10) Richmond 61
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPNEWS
|3 p.m.
|(1) Texas 82, (16) Drexel 42
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|(4) Virginia Tech 92, (13) Marshall 49
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(3) LSU 70, (14) Rice 60
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|(4) Kansas State 78, (13) Portland 65
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|5:30 p.m.
|(8) Alabama 82, (9) Florida State 74
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|(5) Baylor 80, (12) Vanderbilt 63
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|(5) Colorado 86, (12) Drake 72
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(7) Iowa State 93, (10) Maryland 86
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|(3) Oregon State 73, (14) Eastern Washington 51
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|(2) Stanford 79, (15) Norfolk State 50
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|(6) Nebraska 61, (11) Texas A&M 59
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
Saturday, March 23
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12 p.m.
|(6) Tennessee 92, (11) Green Bay 63
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|(3) UConn 86, (14) Jackson State 64
Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, Conn.
|ABC
|1:30 p.m.
|(4) Indiana 89, (13) Fairfield 56
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|(8) Kansas 81, (9) Michigan 72 (OT)
Galen Center - Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|2:15 p.m.
|(2) Notre Dame 81, (15) Kent State 67
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(3) NC State 64, (14) Chattanooga 45
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|(1) Iowa 91, (16) Holy Cross 65
Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|(6) Syracuse 74, (11) Arizona 69
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(5) Oklahoma 73, (12) Florida Gulf Coast 70
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPNEWS
|4:30 p.m.
|(1) USC 87, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55
Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN
|4:45 p.m.
|(7) Ole Miss 67, (10) Marquette 55
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|(8) West Virginia 63, (9) Princeton 53
Hawkeye-Carver Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|(7) Creighton 87, 10) UNLV 73
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(4) Gonzaga 75, (13) UC Irvine 56
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|(2) UCLA 84, (15) California Baptist 55
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|(5) Utah 68, (12) South Dakota State 54
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPNU
Second round
Monday, March 25
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|2 p.m.
|(2) Notre Dame 71, (7) Ole Miss 56
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|(3) NC State 79, (6) Tennessee 72
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
| (3) UConn 72, (6) Syracuse 64
Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN
|6:30 p.m.
|(4) Indiana 75, (5) Oklahoma 68
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|(1) Iowa 64, (8) West Virginia 54
Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|(2) UCLA 67, (7) Creighton 63
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|(1) USC 73, (8) Kansas 55
Galen Center -- Los Angeles
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
| (5) Utah vs. (4) Gonzaga
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPN2
Sunday, March 24
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|12 p.m.
| (7) Duke 75, (2) Ohio State 63
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|(1) South Carolina 88, (8) North Carolina 41
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ABC
|2 p.m.
| (5) Colorado 63, (4) Kansas State 50
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|(3) LSU 83, (11) Middle Tennessee 56
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|(3) Oregon State 61, (6) Nebraska 51
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|(1) Texas 65, (8) Alabama 54
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
| (5) Baylor 75, (4) Virginia Tech 72
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|(2) Stanford 87, (7) Iowa State 81 (OT)
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN