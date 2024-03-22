It's time for the ball to be tipped. The NCAA Women's Tournament is set to get started in earnest on Friday as first round action tips off across the country. After a long and grueling year, 64 teams are left standing with the opportunity to claim the national title.
South Carolina comes in as the top No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, followed by Caitlin Clark and No. 1 Iowa. Texas and USC were also awarded No. 1 seeds in this year's installment of March Madness.
Plus, reigning national champs LSU are hungry for more. The Tigers enter this year's tournament as a No. 3 seed, just as they did a year ago when they scored a few upsets en route to claiming the hardware.
Don't forget, there's still time to fill out your bracket and prepare for the action.
March Madness® is better with friends, especially when you beat them! Get your bracket pools ready now and invite your friends, family and co-workers to play.
Below is all the information you'll need to keep up with the action over the first two days of the tournament. Be sure to check back in on this page as it will be updated with matchups and tip times over the next three weeks.
2024 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates
First round
Friday, March 22
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|11:30 a.m.
|(9) Michigan State vs. (8) North Carolina
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN2
|12 p.m.
|(15) Maine vs. (2) Ohio State
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|(11) Middle Tennessee vs. (6) Louisville
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|(16) Presbyterian vs. (1) South Carolina
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(10) Richmond vs. (7) Duke
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPNEWS
|3 p.m.
|(16) Drexel vs. (1) Texas
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|(13) Marshall vs. (4) Virginia Tech
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(14) Rice vs. (3) LSU
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|(13) Portland vs. (4) Kansas State
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|5:30 p.m.
|(9) Florida State vs. (8) Alabama
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|(12) Vanderbilt vs. (5) Baylor
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|(12) Drake vs. (5) Colorado
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(10) Maryland vs. (7) Iowa State
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Oregon State
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|(15) Norfolk State vs. (2) Stanford
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|(11) Texas A&M vs. (6) Nebraska
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
Saturday, March 23
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12 p.m.
|(11) Green Bay vs. (6) Tennessee
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|(14) Jackson State vs. (3) UConn
Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, Conn.
|ABC
|1:30 p.m.
|(13) Fairfield vs. (4) Indiana
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|(9) Michigan vs. (8) Kansas
Galen Center - Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|2:15 p.m.
|(15) Kent State vs. (2) Notre Dame
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(14) Chattanooga vs. (3) NC State
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|(16) Holy Cross vs. (1) Iowa
Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|(11) Arizona vs. (6) Syracuse
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(12) Florida Gulf Coast vs. (5) Oklahoma
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPNEWS
|4:30 p.m.
|(16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. (1) USC
Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN
|4:45 p.m.
|(10) Marquette vs. (7) Ole Miss
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|(9) Princeton vs. (8) West Virginia
Hawkeye-Carver Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|(10) UNLV vs. (7) Creighton
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Gonzaga
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|(15) California Baptist vs. (2) UCLA
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|(12) South Dakota State vs. (5) Utah
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPNU
Second round
Sunday, March 24 -- TBD start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, SC | Value City Arena -- Columbus, OH | Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, LA. | Moody Center -- Austin I Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, VA. I Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, KS I Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, OR I Maples Pavillon -- Stanford, Calif.
Monday, March 25 -- 12:10 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC | Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. | Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. | McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane I Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. I Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa I Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.
Sweet 16
Friday, March 29 -- TBD start time
Albany, NY | Portland, OR
Saturday, March 30 -- TBD start time
Albany, NY | Portland, OR
Elite Eight
Sunday, March 31 -- TBD start time
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Monday, April 1 -- TBD start time
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Final Four
Friday, April 5 -- TBD start time (ESPN)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
National Championship
Sunday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (ABC)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament bracket 2024? And which March Madness underdogs will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the proven experts who are up nearly 400 units on their women's college basketball picks.