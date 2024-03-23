The NCAA Women's Tournament is officially underway. It didn't take long to get our first upset either as No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee took out No. 6 seed Louisville. The Blue Raiders needed one of the biggest comebacks in the tournament's history to do so, too.
But that wasn't the only massive comeback win of the day. No. 7 seed Iowa State roared back from 20 points down to beat No. 10 seed Maryland for the second largest comeback victory in tournament history.
There's still plenty of first round action to go as the other 16 games in the bracket tip off on Saturday, including No. 1 seed Iowa and Caitlin Clark beginning their journey to hopefully reach the national title game once again.
Below is all the information you'll need to keep up with the action over the first two days of the tournament. Be sure to check back in on this page as it will be updated with matchups and tip times over the next three weeks.
2024 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates, scores
First round
Friday, March 22
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|11:30 a.m.
|(8) North Carolina 59, (9) Michigan State 56
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN2
|12 p.m.
|(2) Ohio State 80, (15) Maine 57
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|(11) Middle Tennessee 71, (6) Louisville 69
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|(1) South Carolina 91, (16) Presbyterian 39
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(7) Duke 72, (10) Richmond 61
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPNEWS
|3 p.m.
|(1) Texas 82, (16) Drexel 42
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|(4) Virginia Tech 92, (13) Marshall 49
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(3) LSU 70, (14) Rice 60
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|(4) Kansas State 78, (13) Portland 65
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|5:30 p.m.
|(8) Alabama 82, (9) Florida State 74
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|(5) Baylor 80, (12) Vanderbilt 63
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|(5) Colorado 86, (12) Drake 72
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(7) Iowa State 93, (10) Maryland 86
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|(3) Oregon State 73, (14) Eastern Washington 51
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|(2) Stanford 79, (15) Norfolk State 50
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|(6) Nebraska 61, (11) Texas A&M 59
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
Saturday, March 23
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12 p.m.
|(11) Green Bay vs. (6) Tennessee
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|(14) Jackson State vs. (3) UConn
Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, Conn.
|ABC
|1:30 p.m.
|(13) Fairfield vs. (4) Indiana
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|(9) Michigan vs. (8) Kansas
Galen Center - Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|2:15 p.m.
|(15) Kent State vs. (2) Notre Dame
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(14) Chattanooga vs. (3) NC State
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|(16) Holy Cross vs. (1) Iowa
Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|(11) Arizona vs. (6) Syracuse
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(12) Florida Gulf Coast vs. (5) Oklahoma
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPNEWS
|4:30 p.m.
|(16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. (1) USC
Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN
|4:45 p.m.
|(10) Marquette vs. (7) Ole Miss
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|(9) Princeton vs. (8) West Virginia
Hawkeye-Carver Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|(10) UNLV vs. (7) Creighton
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Gonzaga
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|(15) California Baptist vs. (2) UCLA
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|(12) South Dakota State vs. (5) Utah
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPNU
Second round
Sunday, March 24 -- TBD start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, SC | Value City Arena -- Columbus, OH | Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, LA. | Moody Center -- Austin I Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, VA. I Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, KS I Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, OR I Maples Pavillon -- Stanford, Calif.
Monday, March 25 -- 12:10 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC | Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. | Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. | McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane I Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. I Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa I Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.
Sweet 16
Friday, March 29 -- TBD start time
Albany, NY | Portland, OR
Saturday, March 30 -- TBD start time
Albany, NY | Portland, OR
Elite Eight
Sunday, March 31 -- TBD start time
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Monday, April 1 -- TBD start time
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Final Four
Friday, April 5 -- TBD start time (ESPN)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
National Championship
Sunday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (ABC)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
