The NCAA Women's Tournament is officially underway. It didn't take long to get our first upset either as No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee took out No. 6 seed Louisville. The Blue Raiders needed one of the biggest comebacks in the tournament's history to do so, too.

But that wasn't the only massive comeback win of the day. No. 7 seed Iowa State roared back from 20 points down to beat No. 10 seed Maryland for the second largest comeback victory in tournament history.

There's still plenty of first round action to go as the other 16 games in the bracket tip off on Saturday, including No. 1 seed Iowa and Caitlin Clark beginning their journey to hopefully reach the national title game once again.

2024 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates, scores

First round

Friday, March 22

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 11:30 a.m. (8) North Carolina 59, (9) Michigan State 56

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

ESPN2 12 p.m. (2) Ohio State 80, (15) Maine 57

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPN 1:30 p.m. (11) Middle Tennessee 71, (6) Louisville 69

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. ESPN2 2 p.m. (1) South Carolina 91, (16) Presbyterian 39

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (7) Duke 72, (10) Richmond 61

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPNEWS 3 p.m. (1) Texas 82, (16) Drexel 42

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

ESPNU 3:30 p.m. (4) Virginia Tech 92, (13) Marshall 49

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPN2 4 p.m. (3) LSU 70, (14) Rice 60

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.

ESPN 4:30 p.m. (4) Kansas State 78, (13) Portland 65

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.

ESPNEWS 5:30 p.m. (8) Alabama 82, (9) Florida State 74

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas ESPN2 6 p.m. (5) Baylor 80, (12) Vanderbilt 63

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPNU 7 p.m. (5) Colorado 86, (12) Drake 72

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan. ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. (7) Iowa State 93, (10) Maryland 86

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.

ESPN2 8 p.m. (3) Oregon State 73, (14) Eastern Washington 51

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.

ESPNU 10 p.m. (2) Stanford 79, (15) Norfolk State 50

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.

ESPN2 10:30 p.m. (6) Nebraska 61, (11) Texas A&M 59

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.

ESPNU

Saturday, March 23

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12 p.m. (11) Green Bay vs. (6) Tennessee

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC

ESPN 1 p.m. (14) Jackson State vs. (3) UConn

Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, Conn. ABC 1:30 p.m. (13) Fairfield vs. (4) Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind. ESPN 2 p.m. (9) Michigan vs. (8) Kansas

Galen Center - Los Angeles, Calif. ESPNEWS 2:15 p.m. (15) Kent State vs. (2) Notre Dame

Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (14) Chattanooga vs. (3) NC State

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC ESPNU 3 p.m. (16) Holy Cross vs. (1) Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa ABC 3:30 p.m. (11) Arizona vs. (6) Syracuse

Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. ESPN2 4 p.m. (12) Florida Gulf Coast vs. (5) Oklahoma

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind. ESPNEWS 4:30 p.m. (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. (1) USC

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN 4:45 p.m. (10) Marquette vs. (7) Ole Miss

Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. ESPNU 5:30 p.m. (9) Princeton vs. (8) West Virginia

Hawkeye-Carver Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa ESPN2 7 p.m. (10) UNLV vs. (7) Creighton

Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. (13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Gonzaga

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN2 9:30 p.m. (15) California Baptist vs. (2) UCLA

Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN2 10 p.m. (12) South Dakota State vs. (5) Utah

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash. ESPNU

Second round

Sunday, March 24 -- TBD start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, SC | Value City Arena -- Columbus, OH | Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, LA. | Moody Center -- Austin I Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, VA. I Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, KS I Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, OR I Maples Pavillon -- Stanford, Calif.

Monday, March 25 -- 12:10 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC | Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. | Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. | McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane I Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. I Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa I Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.

Sweet 16

Friday, March 29 -- TBD start time

Albany, NY | Portland, OR

Saturday, March 30 -- TBD start time

Albany, NY | Portland, OR

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 31 -- TBD start time

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles



Monday, April 1 -- TBD start time

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit



Final Four

Friday, April 5 -- TBD start time (ESPN)

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

National Championship

Sunday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (ABC)

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

