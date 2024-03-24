The NCAA Women's Tournament is officially underway. While chalk ruled in the first round, the second round is typically where teams start to separate from the pack. That gets started on Sunday afternoon with eight games on deck.

No. 1 seed South Carolina looks to make another trip to the Sweet 16 when it takes on its border rival in No. 8 seed North Carolina. No. 1 seed Texas is also in action when the Longhorns take on No. 8 seed Alabama. Plus, No. 3 seed LSU looks to shake off its slow start to the tourney when it takes on No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee, one of the only teams to score an upset in the first round. The night cap could produce an interesting battle when No. 2 seed Stanford takes on No. 7 seed Iowa State.

2024 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates

Second round

Sunday, March 24

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 12 p.m. (7) Duke vs. (2) Ohio State

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPN 1 p.m. (8) North Carolina vs. (1) South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

ABC 2 p.m. (5) Colorado vs. (4) Kansas State

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.

ESPN 3 p.m. (11) Middle Tennessee vs. (3) LSU

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.

ABC 4 p.m. (6) Nebraska vs. (3) Oregon State

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.

ESPN 6 p.m. (8) Alabama vs. (1) Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

ESPN 8 p.m. (5) Baylor vs. (4) Virginia Tech

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPN 10 p.m. (7) Iowa State vs. (2) Stanford

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.

ESPN

Monday, March 25 -- 12:10 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC | Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. | Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. | McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane I Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. I Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa I Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.

Sweet 16

Friday, March 29 -- TBD start time

Albany, NY | Portland, OR

Saturday, March 30 -- TBD start time

Albany, NY | Portland, OR

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 31 -- TBD start time

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles



Monday, April 1 -- TBD start time

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit



Final Four

Friday, April 5 -- TBD start time (ESPN)

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

National Championship

Sunday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (ABC)

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

NCAA Tournament scores, results

First round

Friday, March 22

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 11:30 a.m. (8) North Carolina 59, (9) Michigan State 56

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

ESPN2 12 p.m. (2) Ohio State 80, (15) Maine 57

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPN 1:30 p.m. (11) Middle Tennessee 71, (6) Louisville 69

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. ESPN2 2 p.m. (1) South Carolina 91, (16) Presbyterian 39

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (7) Duke 72, (10) Richmond 61

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPNEWS 3 p.m. (1) Texas 82, (16) Drexel 42

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

ESPNU 3:30 p.m. (4) Virginia Tech 92, (13) Marshall 49

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPN2 4 p.m. (3) LSU 70, (14) Rice 60

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.

ESPN 4:30 p.m. (4) Kansas State 78, (13) Portland 65

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.

ESPNEWS 5:30 p.m. (8) Alabama 82, (9) Florida State 74

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas ESPN2 6 p.m. (5) Baylor 80, (12) Vanderbilt 63

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPNU 7 p.m. (5) Colorado 86, (12) Drake 72

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan. ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. (7) Iowa State 93, (10) Maryland 86

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.

ESPN2 8 p.m. (3) Oregon State 73, (14) Eastern Washington 51

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.

ESPNU 10 p.m. (2) Stanford 79, (15) Norfolk State 50

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.

ESPN2 10:30 p.m. (6) Nebraska 61, (11) Texas A&M 59

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.

ESPNU

Saturday, March 23