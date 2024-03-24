The NCAA Women's Tournament is officially underway. While chalk ruled in the first round, the second round is typically where teams start to separate from the pack. That gets started on Sunday afternoon with eight games on deck.
No. 1 seed South Carolina looks to make another trip to the Sweet 16 when it takes on its border rival in No. 8 seed North Carolina. No. 1 seed Texas is also in action when the Longhorns take on No. 8 seed Alabama. Plus, No. 3 seed LSU looks to shake off its slow start to the tourney when it takes on No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee, one of the only teams to score an upset in the first round. The night cap could produce an interesting battle when No. 2 seed Stanford takes on No. 7 seed Iowa State.
Below is all the information you'll need to keep up with the action over the first two days of the tournament. Be sure to check back in on this page as it will be updated with matchups and tip times over the next three weeks.
2024 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates
Second round
Sunday, March 24
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV/Stream
|12 p.m.
| (7) Duke vs. (2) Ohio State
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
| (8) North Carolina vs. (1) South Carolina
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ABC
|2 p.m.
| (5) Colorado vs. (4) Kansas State
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
| (11) Middle Tennessee vs. (3) LSU
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ABC
|4 p.m.
| (6) Nebraska vs. (3) Oregon State
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
| (8) Alabama vs. (1) Texas
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
| (5) Baylor vs. (4) Virginia Tech
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
| (7) Iowa State vs. (2) Stanford
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN
Monday, March 25 -- 12:10 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC | Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. | Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. | McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane I Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. I Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa I Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.
Sweet 16
Friday, March 29 -- TBD start time
Albany, NY | Portland, OR
Saturday, March 30 -- TBD start time
Albany, NY | Portland, OR
Elite Eight
Sunday, March 31 -- TBD start time
TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles
Monday, April 1 -- TBD start time
American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Final Four
Friday, April 5 -- TBD start time (ESPN)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
National Championship
Sunday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (ABC)
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
NCAA Tournament scores, results
First round
Friday, March 22
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|11:30 a.m.
|(8) North Carolina 59, (9) Michigan State 56
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN2
|12 p.m.
|(2) Ohio State 80, (15) Maine 57
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|(11) Middle Tennessee 71, (6) Louisville 69
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|(1) South Carolina 91, (16) Presbyterian 39
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(7) Duke 72, (10) Richmond 61
Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPNEWS
|3 p.m.
|(1) Texas 82, (16) Drexel 42
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|(4) Virginia Tech 92, (13) Marshall 49
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(3) LSU 70, (14) Rice 60
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|(4) Kansas State 78, (13) Portland 65
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|5:30 p.m.
|(8) Alabama 82, (9) Florida State 74
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|(5) Baylor 80, (12) Vanderbilt 63
Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|(5) Colorado 86, (12) Drake 72
Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(7) Iowa State 93, (10) Maryland 86
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|(3) Oregon State 73, (14) Eastern Washington 51
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|(2) Stanford 79, (15) Norfolk State 50
Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|(6) Nebraska 61, (11) Texas A&M 59
Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.
|ESPNU
Saturday, March 23
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12 p.m.
|(6) Tennessee 92, (11) Green Bay 63
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|(3) UConn 86, (14) Jackson State 64
Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, Conn.
|ABC
|1:30 p.m.
|(4) Indiana 89, (13) Fairfield 56
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|(8) Kansas 81, (9) Michigan 72 (OT)
Galen Center - Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|2:15 p.m.
|(2) Notre Dame 81, (15) Kent State 67
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(3) NC State 64, (14) Chattanooga 45
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|(1) Iowa 91, (16) Holy Cross 65
Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|(6) Syracuse 74, (11) Arizona 69
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(5) Oklahoma 73, (12) Florida Gulf Coast 70
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.
|ESPNEWS
|4:30 p.m.
|(1) USC 87, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55
Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN
|4:45 p.m.
|(7) Ole Miss 67, (10) Marquette 55
Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|(8) West Virginia 63, (9) Princeton 53
Hawkeye-Carver Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|(7) Creighton 87, 10) UNLV 73
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|(4) Gonzaga 75, (13) UC Irvine 56
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|(2) UCLA 84, (15) California Baptist 55
Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|(5) Utah 68, (12) South Dakota State 54
McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.
|ESPNU