The NCAA Women's Tournament is fully underway. While chalk ruled in the first round, the second round offered an immediate -- and sizable -- upset as No. 7 seed Duke knocked off No. 2 seed Ohio State in Columbus.

No. 1 seed South Carolina punched another trip to the Sweet 16 with an astounding 47-point win over No. 8 seed North Carolina. LSU had a big win of its own, shaking off a slow start to dominate Middle Tennessee. No. 1 seed Texas faced a tough challenge in No. 8 seed Alabama before prevailing, 65-54.

Plus, No. 2 seed Stanford and No. 7 seed Iowa State played the game of the tournament so far as the two teams went shot for shot down the stretch before the Cardinal were able to come out on top in overtime.

Eight more teams will look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 on Monday as the tournament begins to reach its apex.

2024 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates

Second round

Monday, March 25

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 2 p.m. (7) Ole Miss vs. (2) Notre Dame

Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.

ESPN 4 p.m. (6) Tennessee vs. (3) NC State

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.

ESPN 6 p.m. (6) Syracuse vs. (3) UConn

Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Conn.

ESPN 6:30 p.m. (5) Oklahoma vs. (4) Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind.

ESPN2 8 p.m. (8) West Virginia vs. (1) Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

ESPN 8:30 p.m. (7) Creighton vs. (2) UCLA

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles

ESPN2 10 p.m. (8) Kansas vs. (1) USC

Galen Center -- Los Angeles ESPN 10:30 p.m. (5) Utah vs. (4) Gonzaga

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash.

ESPN2

Sunday, March 24

Time (ET) Game TV/Stream 12 p.m. (7) Duke 75, (2) Ohio State 63

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPN 1 p.m. (1) South Carolina 88, (8) North Carolina 41

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

ABC 2 p.m. (5) Colorado 63, (4) Kansas State 50

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.

ESPN 3 p.m. (3) LSU 83, (11) Middle Tennessee 56

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.

ABC 4 p.m. (3) Oregon State 61, (6) Nebraska 51

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.

ESPN 6 p.m. (1) Texas 65, (8) Alabama 54

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

ESPN 8 p.m. (5) Baylor 75, (4) Virginia Tech 72

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPN 10 p.m. (2) Stanford 87, (7) Iowa State 81 (OT)

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.

ESPN

Sweet 16

Friday, March 29 -- TBD start time

Albany, NY | Portland, OR

Saturday, March 30 -- TBD start time

Albany, NY | Portland, OR

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 31 -- TBD start time

TD Garden -- Boston | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles



Monday, April 1 -- TBD start time

American Airlines Center -- Dallas | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit



Final Four

Friday, April 5 -- TBD start time (ESPN)

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

National Championship

Sunday, April 7 -- 9:20 p.m. (ABC)

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

NCAA Tournament scores, results

First round

Friday, March 22

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 11:30 a.m. (8) North Carolina 59, (9) Michigan State 56

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

ESPN2 12 p.m. (2) Ohio State 80, (15) Maine 57

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPN 1:30 p.m. (11) Middle Tennessee 71, (6) Louisville 69

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. ESPN2 2 p.m. (1) South Carolina 91, (16) Presbyterian 39

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (7) Duke 72, (10) Richmond 61

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPNEWS 3 p.m. (1) Texas 82, (16) Drexel 42

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

ESPNU 3:30 p.m. (4) Virginia Tech 92, (13) Marshall 49

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPN2 4 p.m. (3) LSU 70, (14) Rice 60

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.

ESPN 4:30 p.m. (4) Kansas State 78, (13) Portland 65

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan.

ESPNEWS 5:30 p.m. (8) Alabama 82, (9) Florida State 74

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas ESPN2 6 p.m. (5) Baylor 80, (12) Vanderbilt 63

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Va.

ESPNU 7 p.m. (5) Colorado 86, (12) Drake 72

Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kan. ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. (7) Iowa State 93, (10) Maryland 86

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.

ESPN2 8 p.m. (3) Oregon State 73, (14) Eastern Washington 51

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.

ESPNU 10 p.m. (2) Stanford 79, (15) Norfolk State 50

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, Calif.

ESPN2 10:30 p.m. (6) Nebraska 61, (11) Texas A&M 59

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Ore.

ESPNU

Saturday, March 23

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12 p.m. (6) Tennessee 92, (11) Green Bay 63

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC

ESPN 1 p.m. (3) UConn 86, (14) Jackson State 64

Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, Conn. ABC 1:30 p.m. (4) Indiana 89, (13) Fairfield 56

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind. ESPN 2 p.m. (8) Kansas 81, (9) Michigan 72 (OT)

Galen Center - Los Angeles, Calif. ESPNEWS 2:15 p.m. (2) Notre Dame 81, (15) Kent State 67

Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (3) NC State 64, (14) Chattanooga 45

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, NC ESPNU 3 p.m. (1) Iowa 91, (16) Holy Cross 65

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa ABC 3:30 p.m. (6) Syracuse 74, (11) Arizona 69

Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. ESPN2 4 p.m. (5) Oklahoma 73, (12) Florida Gulf Coast 70

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Ind. ESPNEWS 4:30 p.m. (1) USC 87, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN 4:45 p.m. (7) Ole Miss 67, (10) Marquette 55

Purcell Pavillon -- South Bend, Ind. ESPNU 5:30 p.m. (8) West Virginia 63, (9) Princeton 53

Hawkeye-Carver Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa ESPN2 7 p.m. (7) Creighton 87, 10) UNLV 73

Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. (4) Gonzaga 75, (13) UC Irvine 56

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN2 9:30 p.m. (2) UCLA 84, (15) California Baptist 55

Pauley Pavillon -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN2 10 p.m. (5) Utah 68, (12) South Dakota State 54

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Wash. ESPNU



