usatsi-22754085-1-1.jpg
USATSI

With the 2024-25 women's college basketball regular season nearing its conclusion, it's time to take a look at where conference tournaments are taking place across the nation.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new truck and a college basketball dream trip!

A total of 68 teams will qualify for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and 32 of them will earn an automatic bid by winning their respective conference tournament. The rest of the field will receive bids based on their season resumes on Selection Sunday, which takes place March 16 at 8 p.m. ET. 

The 2025 NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament will start with the First Four on March 19. The West Regional Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds will take place at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. Meanwhile, the East Regional will be at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Both events will run March 28-31.

The Final Four and national championship game will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida the weekend of April 4-6.

Here's a look at the conference tournament sites and dates:

Conference

Tournament site

Dates 

2025 champion 

ACC

Greensboro, N.C.

March 5-9 (ACCN)

America East

Campus sites

March 6-14

American

Fort Worth, Texas

March 10-12

Atlantic 10

Henrico County, Va.

March 7-9 (ESPN2)

ASUN

Campus sites

March 7-15 

Big East

Uncasville, Conn.

March 7-10 (FS1)

Big Sky

Boise, Idaho

March 8-12 (ESPNU, ESPN+)

Big South

Johnson City, Tenn.

March 5-9

Big Ten

Indianapolis, Ind.

March 5-9 (Peacock, BTN, CBS)

Big 12

Kansas City, Mo.

March 5-9 (ESPN)

Big West

Henderson, Nev.

March 12-15 (ESPN+)

CAA

Washington, D.C.

March 12-16 (FloHoops, CBSSN)

Conference USA

Huntsville, Ala.

March 11-15 (ESPN+, CBSSN)

Horizon League

Campus sites; Indianapolis

March 4, 6, 10, 11 (ESPN2)

Ivy League

Providence, R.I.

March 14,15 (ESPN+)

MAAC

Atlantic City, N.J.

March 11-15 

MAC

Cleveland, Ohio

March 12, 15-15 (ESPN+, CBSSN)

MEAC

Norfolk, Va.

March 12-15 (ESPN+)

Missouri Valley

Evansville, Ind.

March 13-16 (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Mountain West

Las Vegas, Nev.

March 9-12 (CBSSN)

Northeast

Campus sites

March 10, 13, 16 (ESPNU)

Ohio Valley

Evansville, Ind.

March 5-8 (ESPN+)

Patriot

Campus sites

March 8, 10, 13, 16 (ESPN+)

SEC

Greenville, S.C.

March 5-9 (ESPN)

Southern

Asheville, N.C

March 6-7, 9

Southland

Lake Charles, La.

March 10-13 (ESPNU)

Summit

Sioux Falls, S.D.

March 5-9 (CBSSN)

Sun Belt

Pensacola, Fla.

March 4-10 (ESPN2)

SWAC

Atlanta, Ga.

March 11-15

WAC

Las Vegas, Nev.

March 11-15 (ESPNU)

West Coast

Las Vegas, Nev. 

March 5-11 