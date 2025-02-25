With the 2024-25 women's college basketball regular season nearing its conclusion, it's time to take a look at where conference tournaments are taking place across the nation.
A total of 68 teams will qualify for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and 32 of them will earn an automatic bid by winning their respective conference tournament. The rest of the field will receive bids based on their season resumes on Selection Sunday, which takes place March 16 at 8 p.m. ET.
The 2025 NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament will start with the First Four on March 19. The West Regional Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds will take place at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. Meanwhile, the East Regional will be at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Both events will run March 28-31.
The Final Four and national championship game will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida the weekend of April 4-6.
Here's a look at the conference tournament sites and dates:
Conference
Tournament site
Dates
2025 champion
ACC
Greensboro, N.C.
March 5-9 (ACCN)
America East
Campus sites
March 6-14
American
Fort Worth, Texas
March 10-12
Atlantic 10
Henrico County, Va.
March 7-9 (ESPN2)
ASUN
Campus sites
March 7-15
Big East
Uncasville, Conn.
March 7-10 (FS1)
Big Sky
Boise, Idaho
March 8-12 (ESPNU, ESPN+)
Big South
Johnson City, Tenn.
March 5-9
Big Ten
Indianapolis, Ind.
March 5-9 (Peacock, BTN, CBS)
Big 12
Kansas City, Mo.
March 5-9 (ESPN)
Big West
Henderson, Nev.
March 12-15 (ESPN+)
CAA
Washington, D.C.
March 12-16 (FloHoops, CBSSN)
Conference USA
Huntsville, Ala.
March 11-15 (ESPN+, CBSSN)
Horizon League
Campus sites; Indianapolis
March 4, 6, 10, 11 (ESPN2)
Ivy League
Providence, R.I.
March 14,15 (ESPN+)
MAAC
Atlantic City, N.J.
March 11-15
MAC
Cleveland, Ohio
March 12, 15-15 (ESPN+, CBSSN)
MEAC
Norfolk, Va.
March 12-15 (ESPN+)
Missouri Valley
Evansville, Ind.
March 13-16 (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Mountain West
Las Vegas, Nev.
March 9-12 (CBSSN)
Northeast
Campus sites
March 10, 13, 16 (ESPNU)
Ohio Valley
Evansville, Ind.
March 5-8 (ESPN+)
Patriot
Campus sites
March 8, 10, 13, 16 (ESPN+)
SEC
Greenville, S.C.
March 5-9 (ESPN)
Southern
Asheville, N.C
March 6-7, 9
Southland
Lake Charles, La.
March 10-13 (ESPNU)
Summit
Sioux Falls, S.D.
March 5-9 (CBSSN)
Sun Belt
Pensacola, Fla.
March 4-10 (ESPN2)
SWAC
Atlanta, Ga.
March 11-15
WAC
Las Vegas, Nev.
March 11-15 (ESPNU)
West Coast
Las Vegas, Nev.
March 5-11