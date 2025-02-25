With the 2024-25 women's college basketball regular season nearing its conclusion, it's time to take a look at where conference tournaments are taking place across the nation.

A total of 68 teams will qualify for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and 32 of them will earn an automatic bid by winning their respective conference tournament. The rest of the field will receive bids based on their season resumes on Selection Sunday, which takes place March 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 2025 NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament will start with the First Four on March 19. The West Regional Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds will take place at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. Meanwhile, the East Regional will be at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Both events will run March 28-31.

The Final Four and national championship game will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida the weekend of April 4-6.

Here's a look at the conference tournament sites and dates: