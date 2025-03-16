The 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament field is nearly set. With only a handful of conference champions left to be crowned, teams mostly know whether or not they will make the field of 68 on Selection Sunday by now. The easiest way to qualify for the tournament field is to win your conference, which some of the biggest programs have done, like Duke, UConn, UCLA and South Carolina. But others will have to wait to hear their named called on Sunday to find out if they are in and what their journey could look like.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new truck and a college basketball dream trip!

The 2025 NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament will start with the First Four on March 19. The West Regional Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds will take place at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. Meanwhile, the East Regional will be at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Both events will run March 28-31.

The Final Four and national championship game will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the weekend of April 4-6.

Here's a look at the conference tournament sites and dates: