untitled-design-2025-03-12t233953-277.png
Getty Images

The 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament field is nearly set. With only a handful of conference champions left to be crowned, teams mostly know whether or not they will make the field of 68 on Selection Sunday by now. The easiest way to qualify for the tournament field is to win your conference, which some of the biggest programs have done, like Duke, UConn, UCLA and South Carolina. But others will have to wait to hear their named called on Sunday to find out if they are in and what their journey could look like.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new truck and a college basketball dream trip!

The 2025 NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament will start with the First Four on March 19. The West Regional Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds will take place at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. Meanwhile, the East Regional will be at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Both events will run March 28-31.

The Final Four and national championship game will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the weekend of April 4-6.

Here's a look at the conference tournament sites and dates:

ConferenceTournament siteDates 2025 champion 

ACC

Greensboro, N.C.

March 5-9

Duke

America East

Campus sites

March 6-14

Vermont

American

Fort Worth, Texas

March 10-12

South Florida

Atlantic 10

Henrico County, Va.

March 7-9

George Mason

ASUN

Campus sites

March 7-15 

Florida Gulf Coast

Big East

Uncasville, Conn.

March 7-10

Connecticut

Big Sky

Boise, Idaho

March 8-12

Montana State

Big South

Johnson City, Tenn.

March 5-9

High Point

Big Ten

Indianapolis

March 5-9

UCLA

Big 12

Kansas City, Mo.

March 5-9

TCU

Big West

Henderson, Nevada

March 12-15 (ESPN+)

UC Davis

CAA

Washington, D.C.

March 12-16 (FloHoops, CBSSN)

Conference USA

Huntsville, Ala.

March 11-15 (ESPN+, CBSSN)

Liberty

Horizon League

Campus sites; Indianapolis

March 4, 6, 10, 11 (ESPN2)

Green Bay

Ivy League

Providence, R.I.

March 14,15 (ESPN+)

Harvard

MAAC

Atlantic City, N.J.

March 11-15 

Fairfield

MAC

Cleveland

March 12, 14-15 (ESPN+, CBSSN)

Ball State

MEAC

Norfolk, Va.

March 12-15 (ESPN+)

Norfolk State

Missouri Valley

Evansville, Ind.

March 13-16 (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Mountain West

Las Vegas

March 9-12

San Diego State

Northeast

Campus sites

March 10, 13, 16 (ESPNU)

Ohio Valley

Evansville, Ind.

March 5-8

Tennessee Tech

Patriot

Campus sites

March 8, 10, 13, 16 (ESPN+)

SEC

Greenville, S.C.

March 5-9

South Carolina

Southern

Asheville, N.C

March 6-7, 9

UNC Greensboro

Southland

Lake Charles, La.

March 10-13

Stephen F. Austin

Summit

Sioux Falls, S.D.

March 5-9 (CBSSN)

South Dakota St.

Sun Belt

Pensacola, Fla.

March 4-10 (ESPN2)

Arkansas State

SWAC

Atlanta

March 11-15

Southern

WAC

Las Vegas

March 11-15 (ESPNU)

Grand Canyon

West Coast

Las Vegas 

March 5-11 

Oregon State