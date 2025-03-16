The 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament field is nearly set. With only a handful of conference champions left to be crowned, teams mostly know whether or not they will make the field of 68 on Selection Sunday by now. The easiest way to qualify for the tournament field is to win your conference, which some of the biggest programs have done, like Duke, UConn, UCLA and South Carolina. But others will have to wait to hear their named called on Sunday to find out if they are in and what their journey could look like.
The 2025 NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament will start with the First Four on March 19. The West Regional Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds will take place at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. Meanwhile, the East Regional will be at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Both events will run March 28-31.
The Final Four and national championship game will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the weekend of April 4-6.
Here's a look at the conference tournament sites and dates:
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|2025 champion
ACC
Greensboro, N.C.
March 5-9
Duke
America East
Campus sites
March 6-14
Vermont
American
Fort Worth, Texas
March 10-12
South Florida
Atlantic 10
Henrico County, Va.
March 7-9
George Mason
ASUN
Campus sites
March 7-15
Florida Gulf Coast
Big East
Uncasville, Conn.
March 7-10
Connecticut
Big Sky
Boise, Idaho
March 8-12
Montana State
Big South
Johnson City, Tenn.
March 5-9
High Point
Big Ten
Indianapolis
March 5-9
UCLA
Big 12
Kansas City, Mo.
March 5-9
TCU
Big West
Henderson, Nevada
March 12-15 (ESPN+)
UC Davis
CAA
Washington, D.C.
March 12-16 (FloHoops, CBSSN)
Conference USA
Huntsville, Ala.
March 11-15 (ESPN+, CBSSN)
Liberty
Horizon League
Campus sites; Indianapolis
March 4, 6, 10, 11 (ESPN2)
Green Bay
Ivy League
Providence, R.I.
March 14,15 (ESPN+)
Harvard
MAAC
Atlantic City, N.J.
March 11-15
Fairfield
MAC
Cleveland
March 12, 14-15 (ESPN+, CBSSN)
Ball State
MEAC
Norfolk, Va.
March 12-15 (ESPN+)
Norfolk State
Missouri Valley
Evansville, Ind.
March 13-16 (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Mountain West
Las Vegas
March 9-12
San Diego State
Northeast
Campus sites
March 10, 13, 16 (ESPNU)
Ohio Valley
Evansville, Ind.
March 5-8
Tennessee Tech
Patriot
Campus sites
March 8, 10, 13, 16 (ESPN+)
SEC
Greenville, S.C.
March 5-9
South Carolina
Southern
Asheville, N.C
March 6-7, 9
UNC Greensboro
Southland
Lake Charles, La.
March 10-13
Stephen F. Austin
Summit
Sioux Falls, S.D.
March 5-9 (CBSSN)
South Dakota St.
Sun Belt
Pensacola, Fla.
March 4-10 (ESPN2)
Arkansas State
SWAC
Atlanta
March 11-15
Southern
WAC
Las Vegas
March 11-15 (ESPNU)
Grand Canyon
West Coast
Las Vegas
March 5-11
Oregon State