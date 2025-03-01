UConn guard Azzi Fudd remains undecided on declaring for the 2025 WNBA Draft, her father told CT Insider on Friday. Fudd will participate in the team's senior day celebration on Sunday before and after their matchup with Marquette just in case, but she has an extra year of eligibility and could return to school for the 2025-26 season.

"Her motto all year is staying present in what's happening right now," Tim Fudd, Azzi's father, told CT Insider. "… It's not a priority at this point in time to focus on that when they have an opportunity to do some really good things.

"It's bittersweet for me. That's probably the best word. … I think, unfortunately, if this was the end, it's sad to say that UConn probably didn't see the best of Azzi and the best of her game is still yet to come, which is going to be something quite, quite awesome to see."

Fudd, who was the No. 1 recruit in the country when she committed to UConn back in 2020, has been hampered by injuries during her time in Storrs.

She missed 11 games in her freshman season due to a stress reaction in her foot, while a knee injury cost her 22 games in her sophomore season. Then, just two games into her junior campaign, she tore her ACL in practice and missed the remainder of the season. Add in another minor knee sprain this season and Fudd has played just 66 total games for the Huskies.

Due to her ACL injury, Fudd was able to take a medical redshirt for the 2023-24 season, which means she has an extra year of eligibility and could return to school. If Fudd, who is averaging 12.8 points per game and shooting a career-high 45.9% from 3-point range, does decide to declare for the draft this year, she is projected to be a first-round pick.

Ultimately, Fudd will have to weigh the potential risk and reward with each path.

Given her lengthy injury history -- she also tore her ACL and MCL in high school -- it may be wise to turn pro now off the back of a solid season, especially if she gets a first-round guarantee. Returning to school and struggling or getting hurt again could destroy her draft stock.

On the other hand, if Fudd returns to school, stays healthy and consistently displays the talent that made her the top recruit five years ago, she could be in the mix for a lottery selection. Plus, a new collective bargaining agreement is expected to be in place for the 2026 WNBA season, and it could bring higher salaries and more protections for rookies.

Regardless, Fudd will hope she doesn't have to make a final decision for a while. While the WNBA has not put out an official deadline for declaring for the 2025 draft, based on last year's rules players not competing in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament had to make a decision by April 1, while those whose team made at least the Elite Eight had up to 48 hours after their final games.

Fudd and UConn, currently ranked No. 5 in the country, hope to be competing for an NCAA championship in early April. The Huskies, who have a Division I-record 11 national championships, have not lifted the trophy since 2016, which is their longest drought since they won their first title in 1995.