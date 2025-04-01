SPOKANE, Wash. -- A 78-64 win over USC on Monday helped UConn earn a spot in the Final Four for the 16th time in 17 years. Deep runs in the Women's NCAA Tournament are nothing new for the Huskies, but this particular one is special because it is Paige Bueckers' last before heading to the WNBA.

Bueckers lifted the trophy, hugged all her teammates, threw confetti around, and after a while she ran off the court unexpectedly. Fans screamed with joy when they realized she running toward them.

Among the fans were Autumn Reagan and her dad, Chris, who at 10 p.m. the night before made the decision to fly to Spokane to watch the Huskies play. They went to bed at 11 p.m., woke up at 1 a.m. and drove two hours to fly out of St. Louis, Mo.

"It was my daughter's dream to watch Paige and her entire team together," Chris said.

2025 Women's March Madness schedule, scores: Final Four bracket, dates, locations, tip times, TV channels Wajih AlBaroudi

Reagan's first time watching UConn in person was definitely a memorable experience, as Bueckers dropped a game-high 31 points and suddenly was standing in front of her. The fan was shy and didn't say much, but as Bueckers walked away, she started giggling and turned toward her dad with the biggest smile.

Reagan's story was sweet, but it was one of many memories made that night because UConn fans were all over Spokane Arena. Most of them stayed for a long time after the game to proudly watch the Huskies not cut down the net. That is something the team only does for championships.

Including the upcoming one, the Huskies have made it to 24 Final Fours -- the most of any men's or women's Division I basketball team. And yet, the ladder usually sits there untouched after the Elite Eight. UConn hasn't cut down a net after winning a regional final since beating Rutgers in 2008. Geno Auriemma said the tradition started because of the players, not the coaching staff.

"We asked the players -- I think that's how it happened," Auriemma said. "We asked the players all the time when they bring out a ladder, 'Do you guys want to cut down nets?' And they always said no. So we never asked them anymore, we just didn't."

Why wouldn't UConn players want to cut down the net? Well, as Auriemma put it, the Huskies have "cut down a bunch of those."

The standard at UConn is different than everywhere else. Under Auriemma, the winningest coach in Division I history, the Huskies have 11 national championships -- tied with UCLA men's basketball for the most titles in college basketball.

That being said, the achievements never lose meaning.

"Every journey's different, every team that goes to the Final Four at UConn is different, every kid's opportunity is different," Auriemma said. "They get to write their own unique story. At some point I'm just a long for the ride because it's really, really on their shoulders that all this happens."

This particular team's story is about resilience and bouncing back from adversity. Although the Huskies reached the title game in 2022, UConn has not won a championship since 2016. The talent has been there, but injuries have kept the team from reaching its full potential in recent seasons.

Bueckers missed the 2022-23 season because of a knee injury, and last year the Huskies were limited to a six-player rotation during their Final Four run because of health issues. It hasn't been a smooth ride for UConn, but Bueckers said adversity has given the team an edge.

"We got a whole lot of heart and a whole lot of toughness about us and we play together as a team," Bueckers said. "We're super well connected. ... We've been through so much adversity as individuals, as a team, and how much it's brought us together, how much it's made us stronger."