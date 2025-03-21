The regular season is over and the conference tournaments are in the books. Now, it's time for the Big Dance of the Women's NCAA Tournament.

Selection Sunday saw the field of 68 set with some interesting draw for the top seeds. No. 1 overall seed UCLA has quite the group of teams it will have to navigate through after winning the Big Ten Tournament. But even that draw did not come without some mild controversy as South Carolina coach Dawn Staley argued that her team should have earned that spot despite also being a No. 1 seed.

Meanwhile, USC may have the toughest bracket off all the No. 1 seeds. The Trojans are in a region that features UConn, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Kansas State and Iowa. A potential showdown between Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins in the Elite Eight would be must-see TV.

The action began on Wednesday night with two First Four games. Iowa State, led by last year's breakout star Audi Crooks, took down Princeton. The Cyclones will now face off with No. 6 seed Michigan on Friday. Meanwhile, No. 16 seed Southern took down No. 16 UC San Diego for its first tournament win in program history. The Jaguars will now face UCLA on Friday.

The First Four wrapped up on Thursday with Columbia and William & Mary earning their spots in the Round of 64. Columbia took down Washington in a close one to earn its No. 11 seed. The Lions will take on No. 6 seed West Virginia on Friday. And No. 16 seed William & Mary beat High Point in a stunner as the Tribe made history as the first sub .500 team to win an NCAA Tournament game. They now take on No. 1 seed Texas on Friday.

So, which programs from the field will throw a scare into these No. 1 seeds or knock them out of contention?

To answer this question, we have turned to our CBS women's basketball experts. Each of these seasoned professionals filled out their women's NCAA Tournament bracket to help us gauge what could happen once the tournament tips off on Wednesday. These brackets predict a few first round upsets and even tips the hat at which programs could turn into this year's Cinderella team. But, in the end, only one team will earn the right to call themselves a national champion.

Let's take a look at who our our CBS women's basketball experts believe will end up hoisting the trophy on April 6 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

CBS Sports women's basketball producer and reporter, Alicia Jay

CBS Sports basketball writer, Jack Maloney

CBS Sports trending and basketball writer, Isabel Gonzalez

SportsLine's Aaron Barzilai

Sportsline's Calvin Wetzel

247Sports director of scouting, women's basketball, Brandon Clay

Ashley Nicole Moss, We Need to Talk NOW Co-Host