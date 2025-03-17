The field of 68 is set for the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament. Although the brewing tensions surrounding the No. 1 overall seed will grab a lot of the headlines, this year features four interesting First Four matchups.
For this year's First Four, two of the games will feature the last four at-large teams in the field as 11-seeds. The other two games feature four 16-seeds comprised of the lowest-seeded conference champions.
On Wednesday, 11-seeds Iowa State and Princeton will face off for the opportunity to compete against Michigan. Shortly after, 16-seeds UC San Diego and Southern will play each other for a shot at the No. 1 overall seed, UCLA.
11-seeds Columbia and Washington will battle Thursday for the chance to play West Virginia. Later that night, High Point will take on William & Mary for the right to play another No. 1 seed in the Texas Longhorns.
Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip!
Where to watch the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament First Four
When: Wednesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 20
Where: Multiple locations
TV: ESPNU, ESPN2
Streaming: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports app
First Four
Wednesday, March 19
|7 p.m.
|(11) Princeton vs. (11) Iowa State -- Birmingham 3
|South Bend, Ind.
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|(16) Southern vs. (16) UC San Diego -- Seattle 4
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|ESPNU
Thursday, March 20
|7 p.m.
|(11) Washington vs. (11) Columbia -- Birmingham 2
|Chapel Hill, N.C.
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|(16) William & Mary vs. (16) High Point -- Birmingham 3
|Austin, Texas
|ESPN2