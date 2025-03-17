The field of 68 is set for the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament. Although the brewing tensions surrounding the No. 1 overall seed will grab a lot of the headlines, this year features four interesting First Four matchups.

For this year's First Four, two of the games will feature the last four at-large teams in the field as 11-seeds. The other two games feature four 16-seeds comprised of the lowest-seeded conference champions.

On Wednesday, 11-seeds Iowa State and Princeton will face off for the opportunity to compete against Michigan. Shortly after, 16-seeds UC San Diego and Southern will play each other for a shot at the No. 1 overall seed, UCLA.

11-seeds Columbia and Washington will battle Thursday for the chance to play West Virginia. Later that night, High Point will take on William & Mary for the right to play another No. 1 seed in the Texas Longhorns.

Where to watch the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament First Four

When: Wednesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 20

Where: Multiple locations

TV: ESPNU, ESPN2

Streaming: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports app

First Four

Wednesday, March 19

7 p.m. (11) Princeton vs. (11) Iowa State -- Birmingham 3 South Bend, Ind. ESPNU 9 p.m. (16) Southern vs. (16) UC San Diego -- Seattle 4 Los Angeles, Calif. ESPNU

Thursday, March 20

7 p.m. (11) Washington vs. (11) Columbia -- Birmingham 2 Chapel Hill, N.C. ESPN2 9 p.m. (16) William & Mary vs. (16) High Point -- Birmingham 3 Austin, Texas ESPN2



