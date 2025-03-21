And with that it's down to a field of 64 as Columbia and William & Mary joined Iowa State and Southern as the winners of their First Four matchups to advance to the first round of the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament.

In a battle of 11 seeds on Thursday night, Columbia outlasted Washington 63-60 behind 24 points from sophomore Riley Weiss. Weiss scored 14 of her points in the fourth quarter as the Lions came back from a 13-point halftime to register the first NCAA Tournament victory in program history. With the win, Columbia will face No. 6 seed West Virginia on Saturday.

Later Thursday, William & Mary played in its first ever NCAA Tournament game and prevailed with a 69-63 win over High Point. Bella Nascimento led the way for the Tribe with 24 points to set up a matchup with Texas, the No. 1 seed in the Birmingham 3 region.

On Wednesday, Iowa State held off Princeton, 68-63, led by Audi Crooks, one of last year's tournament sensations. Crooks had a game-high 27 points while Addy Brown added 22, overcoming Princeton's balanced attack that featured four players scoring in double figures. Iowa State advances to face Michigan.

In the first game, Southern had an easier time with their opponent in securing a 68-56 win over UC San Diego. Soniyah Reed led all scorers with 24 points as the Jaguars now advance to face UCLA, the overall No. 1 overall seed.

Where to watch the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament First Four

When: Wednesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 20

Where: Multiple locations

TV: ESPNU, ESPN2

Streaming: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports app

