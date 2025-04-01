The 2025 Women's Final Four field is set after No. 2 seed UConn took care of No. 1 seed USC 78-64 on Monday night to win the final Elite Eight matchup.
Paige Buckers led the way for UConn with 31 points while freshman Sarah Strong posted 22 points and 17 rebounds as the Huskies overwhelmed a USC team playing without star JuJu Watkins, who was lost to a torn ACL earlier in the tournament. UConn is headed to the Final Four for the 24th time in program history.
Earlier Monday, Texas became the third team to advance with a 58-47 victory over TCU.
Texas held TCU to 26.7% shooting as Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince struggled immensely. Van Lith went 3 of 15 from the field with seven turnovers, while Prince had just four points and two turnovers. Madison Booker shined for Texas with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. In its first Final Four since 2003, Texas will take on reigning national champion South Carolina.
South Carolina overcame a sloppy, 16-turnover offensive effort to beat Duke 54-50. The Gamecocks have struggled with Indiana, Maryland and now the Blue Devils in this tournament, causing plenty of concern over whether they're capable of repeating as national champions despite the offensive limitations.
UCLA, meanwhile, took down a tough LSU team despite a poor offensive showing from Kiki Rice, who finished 1 of 7 for eight points. Rice, whose leadership is invaluable to the Bruins, salvaged her afternoon with eight assists. Flau'jae Johnson was superb in the loss, recording a team-high 28 points on 10 of 17 from the field in the LSU loss.
The Final Four takes place Friday in Tampa, Fla. with the national championship game on April 6.
2025 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates
Final Four
Friday, April 4
Time (ET)
Game
TV / Stream
TBD
(1) UCLA vs. (2) UConn
ESPN
TBD
(1) South Carolina vs. (1) Texas
ESPN
Elite Eight
Sunday, March 30
Time (ET)
Game
TV / Stream
1 p.m.
(1) South Carolina 54, (2) Duke 50
ABC
3 p.m.
(1) UCLA 72, (3) LSU 65
ABC
Monday, March 31
Time (ET)
Game
TV / Stream
7 p.m.
(1) Texas 58, (2) TCU 47
ESPN
9 p.m.
(2) UConn 78, (1) USC 64
ESPN
Sweet 16
Friday, March 28
Time (ET)
Game
TV / Stream
2:30 p.m.
(2) Duke 47, (3) North Carolina 38
ESPN
5 p.m.
(1) South Carolina 71, (4) Maryland 67
ESPN
7:30 p.m.
(3) LSU 80, (2) NC State 73
ESPN
10 p.m.
(1) UCLA 76, (5) Ole Miss 62
ESPN
Saturday, March 29
Time (ET)
Game
TV / Stream
1 p.m.
(2) TCU 71, (3) Notre Dame 62
ABC
3:30 p.m.
(1) Texas 67, (5) Tennessee 59
ABC
5:30 p.m.
(2) UConn 82, (3) Oklahoma 59
ESPN
8 p.m.
(1) USC 67, (5) Kansas State 61
ESPN
Second round
Sunday, March 23
Time (ET)
Game
TV / Stream
Noon
(2) Duke 59, (10) Oregon 53
ESPN
1 p.m.
(3) Notre Dame 76, (6) Michigan 55
ABC
2 p.m.
(5) Kansas State 80, (4) Kentucky 79 -- (OT)
ESPN
3 p.m.
(1) South Carolina 64, (4) Baylor 53
ABC
4 p.m.
(5) Ole Miss 69, (4) Baylor 63
ESPN
6 p.m.
(2) TCU 85, (7) Louisville 70
ESPN
8 p.m.
(5) Tennessee 82, (4) Ohio State 67
ESPN
10 p.m.
(1) UCLA 84, (8) Richmond 67
ESPN
Monday, March 24
Time (ET)
Game
TV / Stream
Noon
(2) NC State 83, (7) Michigan State 49
ESPN
2 p.m.
(1) Texas 65, (8) Illinois 48
ESPN
4 p.m.
(3) Oklahoma 96, (6) Iowa 62
ESPN
5 p.m.
(4) Maryland 111, (5) Alabama 108 -- (2OT)
ESPN2
6 p.m.
(3) LSU 101, (6) Florida State 71
ESPN
7 p.m.
(3) North Carolina 58, (6) West Virginia 47
ESPN2
8 p.m.
(2) UConn 91, (10) South Dakota State 57
ESPN
10 p.m.
(1) USC 96, (9) Mississippi State 59
ESPN
First round
Friday, March 21
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|11:30 a.m.
|(6) Michigan 80, (11) Iowa State 74
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN2
|Noon
|(4) Kentucky 79, (13) Liberty 78
Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky.
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|(9) Indiana 76, (8) Utah 68
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|(3) Notre Dame 106, (14) Stephen F. Austin 54
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(5) Kansas State 85, (12) Fairfield 41
Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky.
|ESPNEWS
|3:30 p.m.
|(2) TCU 73, (15) Fairleigh Dickinson 51
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|(4) Baylor 73, (13) Grand Canyon 60
Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|(1) South Carolina 108, (16) Tennessee Tech 48
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|(4) Ohio State 71, (13) Montana State 51
Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|(10) Oregon 77, (7) Vanderbilt 73
Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C.
|ESPNews
|6 p.m.
| (5) Ole Miss 83, (12) Ball State 65
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|(7) Louisville 63, (10) Nebraska 58
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|(8) Richmond 74, (9) Georgia Tech 49
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles
|ESPNews
|8 p.m.
|(2) Duke 86, (15) Lehigh 25
Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C.
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|(5) Tennessee 101, (12) South Florida 66
Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|(1) UCLA 84, (16) Southern 46
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles
|ESPN
Saturday, March 22
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|Noon
|(6) Iowa 92, (11) Murray State 57
Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla.
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|(2) UConn 103, (15) Arkansas State 34
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.
|ABC
|1:30 p.m.
|(5) Alabama 81, (12) Green Bay 67
XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md.
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|(2) NC State 75, (15) Vermont 55
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|(6) West Virginia 78, (11) Columbia 59
Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C.
|ESPNews
|2:30 p.m.
|(3) Oklahoma 81, (14) Florida Gulf Coast 58
Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla.
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|(1) USC 71, (16) UNC Greensboro 25
Galen Center -- Los Angeles
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|(10) South Dakota State 74, (7) Oklahoma State 68
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(4) Maryland 82, (13) Norfolk State 69
XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md.
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|(3) North Carolina 70, (14) Oregon State 49
Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C.
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|(7) Michigan State 64, (10) Harvard 50
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.
|ESPNews
|5:30 p.m.
|(9) Mississippi State 59, (8) Cal 46
Galen Center -- Los Angeles
|ESPN2
|7:15 p.m.
|(8) Illinois 66, (9) Creighton 57
Moody Center -- Austin, Tex.
|ESPNews
|7:45 p.m.
|(6) Florida State 94, (11) George Mason 59
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN2
|9:45 p.m.
|(1) Texas 105, (16) William & Mary 61
Moody Center -- Austin, Tex.
|ESPN2
|10:15 p.m.
|(3) LSU 103, (14) San Diego State 48
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN
