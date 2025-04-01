The 2025 Women's Final Four field is set after No. 2 seed UConn took care of No. 1 seed USC 78-64 on Monday night to win the final Elite Eight matchup.

Paige Buckers led the way for UConn with 31 points while freshman Sarah Strong posted 22 points and 17 rebounds as the Huskies overwhelmed a USC team playing without star JuJu Watkins, who was lost to a torn ACL earlier in the tournament. UConn is headed to the Final Four for the 24th time in program history.

Earlier Monday, Texas became the third team to advance with a 58-47 victory over TCU.

Texas held TCU to 26.7% shooting as Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince struggled immensely. Van Lith went 3 of 15 from the field with seven turnovers, while Prince had just four points and two turnovers. Madison Booker shined for Texas with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. In its first Final Four since 2003, Texas will take on reigning national champion South Carolina.

South Carolina overcame a sloppy, 16-turnover offensive effort to beat Duke 54-50. The Gamecocks have struggled with Indiana, Maryland and now the Blue Devils in this tournament, causing plenty of concern over whether they're capable of repeating as national champions despite the offensive limitations.

UCLA, meanwhile, took down a tough LSU team despite a poor offensive showing from Kiki Rice, who finished 1 of 7 for eight points. Rice, whose leadership is invaluable to the Bruins, salvaged her afternoon with eight assists. Flau'jae Johnson was superb in the loss, recording a team-high 28 points on 10 of 17 from the field in the LSU loss.

The Final Four takes place Friday in Tampa, Fla. with the national championship game on April 6.

2025 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates

Final Four

Friday, April 4

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream TBD (1) UCLA vs. (2) UConn

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Fla. ESPN TBD (1) South Carolina vs. (1) Texas

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Fla. ESPN

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 30

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 1 p.m. (1) South Carolina 54, (2) Duke 50

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ABC 3 p.m. (1) UCLA 72, (3) LSU 65

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ABC

Monday, March 31

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 7 p.m. (1) Texas 58, (2) TCU 47

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ESPN 9 p.m. (2) UConn 78, (1) USC 64

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN

Sweet 16

Friday, March 28

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 2:30 p.m. (2) Duke 47, (3) North Carolina 38

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ESPN 5 p.m. (1) South Carolina 71, (4) Maryland 67

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ESPN 7:30 p.m. (3) LSU 80, (2) NC State 73

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN 10 p.m. (1) UCLA 76, (5) Ole Miss 62

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN

Saturday, March 29

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 1 p.m. (2) TCU 71, (3) Notre Dame 62

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ABC 3:30 p.m. (1) Texas 67, (5) Tennessee 59

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ABC 5:30 p.m. (2) UConn 82, (3) Oklahoma 59

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN 8 p.m. (1) USC 67, (5) Kansas State 61

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN

Second round

Sunday, March 23

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream Noon (2) Duke 59, (10) Oregon 53

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C. ESPN 1 p.m. (3) Notre Dame 76, (6) Michigan 55

Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind. ABC 2 p.m. (5) Kansas State 80, (4) Kentucky 79 -- (OT)

Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky. ESPN 3 p.m. (1) South Carolina 64, (4) Baylor 53

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ABC 4 p.m. (5) Ole Miss 69, (4) Baylor 63

Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas ESPN 6 p.m. (2) TCU 85, (7) Louisville 70

Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas ESPN 8 p.m. (5) Tennessee 82, (4) Ohio State 67

Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio ESPN 10 p.m. (1) UCLA 84, (8) Richmond 67

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN

Monday, March 24

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream Noon (2) NC State 83, (7) Michigan State 49

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C. ESPN 2 p.m. (1) Texas 65, (8) Illinois 48

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas ESPN 4 p.m. (3) Oklahoma 96, (6) Iowa 62

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla. ESPN 5 p.m. (4) Maryland 111, (5) Alabama 108 -- (2OT)

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Md. ESPN2 6 p.m. (3) LSU 101, (6) Florida State 71

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. ESPN 7 p.m. (3) North Carolina 58, (6) West Virginia 47

Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C. ESPN2 8 p.m. (2) UConn 91, (10) South Dakota State 57

Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. ESPN 10 p.m. (1) USC 96, (9) Mississippi State 59

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN

First round

Friday, March 21

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 11:30 a.m. (6) Michigan 80, (11) Iowa State 74

Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.

ESPN2 Noon (4) Kentucky 79, (13) Liberty 78

Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky.

ESPN 1:30 p.m. (9) Indiana 76, (8) Utah 68

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ESPN2 2 p.m. (3) Notre Dame 106, (14) Stephen F. Austin 54

Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (5) Kansas State 85, (12) Fairfield 41

Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky. ESPNEWS 3:30 p.m. (2) TCU 73, (15) Fairleigh Dickinson 51

Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

ESPN2 3:30 p.m. (4) Baylor 73, (13) Grand Canyon 60

Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas

ESPNU 4 p.m. (1) South Carolina 108, (16) Tennessee Tech 48

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ESPN 5:30 p.m. (4) Ohio State 71, (13) Montana State 51

Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio ESPN2 5:30 p.m. (10) Oregon 77, (7) Vanderbilt 73

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C. ESPNews 6 p.m. (5) Ole Miss 83, (12) Ball State 65

Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas ESPNU 6 p.m. (7) Louisville 63, (10) Nebraska 58

Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas ESPN 7:30 p.m. (8) Richmond 74, (9) Georgia Tech 49

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles

ESPNews 8 p.m. (2) Duke 86, (15) Lehigh 25

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C. ESPNU 8 p.m. (5) Tennessee 101, (12) South Florida 66

Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio ESPN 10 p.m. (1) UCLA 84, (16) Southern 46

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles ESPN

Saturday, March 22

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream Noon (6) Iowa 92, (11) Murray State 57

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla. ESPN 1 p.m. (2) UConn 103, (15) Arkansas State 34

Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. ABC 1:30 p.m. (5) Alabama 81, (12) Green Bay 67

XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md. ESPN2 2 p.m. (2) NC State 75, (15) Vermont 55

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C. ESPN 2 p.m. (6) West Virginia 78, (11) Columbia 59

Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C. ESPNews 2:30 p.m. (3) Oklahoma 81, (14) Florida Gulf Coast 58

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla. ESPNU 3 p.m. (1) USC 71, (16) UNC Greensboro 25

Galen Center -- Los Angeles ABC 3:30 p.m. (10) South Dakota State 74, (7) Oklahoma State 68

Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. ESPN2 4 p.m. (4) Maryland 82, (13) Norfolk State 69

XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md. ESPN 4:30 p.m. (3) North Carolina 70, (14) Oregon State 49

Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C. ESPNU 4:30 p.m. (7) Michigan State 64, (10) Harvard 50

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C. ESPNews 5:30 p.m. (9) Mississippi State 59, (8) Cal 46

Galen Center -- Los Angeles ESPN2 7:15 p.m. (8) Illinois 66, (9) Creighton 57

Moody Center -- Austin, Tex. ESPNews 7:45 p.m. (6) Florida State 94, (11) George Mason 59

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. ESPN2 9:45 p.m. (1) Texas 105, (16) William & Mary 61

Moody Center -- Austin, Tex. ESPN2 10:15 p.m. (3) LSU 103, (14) San Diego State 48

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. ESPN

