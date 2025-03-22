It's time for the ball to be tipped. The NCAA Women's Tournament begins Friday as first-round action gets started across the country. After fighting their way to the dance, 64 teams have their eyes on a national championship.
The UCLA Bruins, led by Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice, come in as the top overall seed in March Madness, but their road to a title won't be a cakewalk. The reigning champion South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to repeat, and JuJu Watkins leads a talented USC program. Texas rounds out the No. 1 seeds after tallying up 31 wins en route to the NCAA Tournament.
March Madness® is better with friends, especially when you beat them! Get your bracket pools ready now and invite your friends, family and co-workers to play.
The opening weekend of the NCAA Women's Tournament is sure to provide some fireworks because upset-minded teams will be trying to cause some chaos. Can anyone knock off one of the championship favorites before the Sweet 16 this year?
An interesting wrinkle to the women's tournament as opposed to the men is that the highest seed in the four-team pods plays host for the first weekend. Then, two cities, Birmingham and Spokane this year, host the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight before the remaining teams head to Tampa for the Final Four and national championship game.
Below is all the information you'll need to keep up with the action over the first two days of the tournament. Be sure to check back in on this page as it will be updated with matchups and tip times over the next three weeks.
2025 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates
First round
Friday, March 21
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|11:30 a.m.
|(6) Michigan 80, (11) Iowa State 74
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN2
|Noon
| (4) Kentucky 79, (13) Liberty 78
Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky.
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|(9) Indiana 76, (8) Utah 68
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|(3) Notre Dame 106, (14) Stephen F. Austin 54
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(5) Kansas State 85, (12) Fairfield 41
Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky.
|ESPNEWS
|3:30 p.m.
|(2) TCU 73, (15) Fairleigh Dickinson 51
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|(4) Baylor 73, (13) Grand Canyon 60
Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|(1) South Carolina 108, (16) Tennessee Tech 48
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|(4) Ohio State 71, (13) Montana State 51
Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|(10) Oregon 77, (7) Vanderbilt 73
Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C.
|ESPNews
|6 p.m.
| (5) Ole Miss 83, (12) Ball State 65
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|(7) Louisville 63, (10) Nebraska 58
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Richmond
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles
|ESPNews
|8 p.m.
|(15) Lehigh vs. (2) Duke
Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C.
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|(12) South Florida vs. (5) Tennessee
Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|(16) Southern vs. (1) UCLA
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles
|ESPN
Saturday, March 22
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|Noon
|(6) Iowa vs. (11) Murray State
Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla.
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|(2) UConn vs (15) Arkansas State
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.
|ABC
|1:30 p.m.
|(5) Alabama vs. (12) Green Bay
XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md.
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|(2) NC State vs. (15) Vermont
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|(6) West Virginia vs. (11) Columbia
Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C.
|ESPNews
|2:30 p.m.
|(3) Oklahoma vs. (14) Florida Gulf Coast
Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla.
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|(1) USC vs. (16) UNC Greensboro
Galen Center -- Los Angeles
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|(7) Oklahoma State vs. (10) South Dakota State
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(4) Maryland vs. (13) Norfolk State
XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md.
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|(3) North Carolina vs. (14) Oregon State
Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C.
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|(7) Michigan State vs. (10) Harvard
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.
|ESPNews
|5:30 p.m.
|(8) Cal vs. (9) Mississippi State
Galen Center -- Los Angeles
|ESPN2
|7:15 p.m.
|(8) Illinois vs. (9) Creighton
Moody Center -- Austin, Tex.
|ESPNews
|7:45 p.m.
|(6) Florida State vs. (11) George Mason
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN2
|9:45 p.m.
|(1) Texas vs. (16) William & Mary
Moody Center -- Austin, Tex.
|ESPN2
|10:15 p.m.
|(3) LSU vs. (14) San Diego State
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN
Second round
Sunday, March 23 -- TBD start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind. | Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky. | Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. | Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas | Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas | Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio | Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C. | Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles
Monday, March 24 -- 12:10 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)
Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla.| Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C. | Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, Conn. | XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md.| Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C. | Galen Center -- Los Angeles | Moody Center -- Austin, Tex.| Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
Sweet 16
Friday, March 28 -- TBD start time
Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.
Saturday, March 29 -- TBD start time
Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.
Elite Eight
Sunday, March 30 -- TBD start time
Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.
Monday, March 31 -- TBD start time
Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.
Final Four
Friday, April 4 -- TBD start time (ESPN)
Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
National Championship
Sunday, April 6 -- TBD (ABC)
Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida