The NCAA Women's Tournament resumes Friday with the Sweet 16 as teams look to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight. All four No. 1 seeds remain, but USC will have to keep dancing without its best player after JuJu Watkins suffered a torn ACL in the second round.
The Sweet 16 gets started with a rivalry clash between No. 2 seed Duke and No. 3 seed North Carolina. The Tar Heels cruised through their first two games while the Blue Devils won both of their matchups by a combined 10 points.
Reigning national champion South Carolina will also take the court Friday to face No. 4 seed Maryland. Star player Chloe Kitts posted a double-double in the Gamecocks' second-round win over Indiana, and she'll need to keep that going against the Terrapins.
Top overall seed UCLA hardly broke a sweat last weekend with a pair of blowout victories, but the level of difficulty will go up a notch when the Bruins play No. 5 seed Ole Miss. That game will take place Friday night.
The other No. 1 seed, Texas, will get No. 5 seed Tennessee on Saturday as the Longhorns look to keep their impressive season rolling.
Despite all of the double-digit seeds being eliminated, this year there are several dangerous teams that are serious contenders outside of the No. 1 seeds. Look no further than the three remaining No. 5 seeds -- Ole Miss, Kansas State and Tennessee. Those programs are coming off big road wins to reach the Sweet 16.
Two cities -- Birmingham, Ala., and Spokane, Wash. -- will host this year's Sweet 16 and Elite Eight before the remaining teams head to Florida for the Final Four and national championship game in Tampa.
Below is all the information you'll need to keep up with the action. Be sure to check back in on this page as it will be updated with matchups and tip times over the next three weeks.
2025 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates
Sweet 16
Friday, March 28
Time (ET)
Game
TV / Stream
2:30 p.m.
(2) Duke vs. (3) North Carolina
ESPN
5 p.m.
(1) South Carolina vs. (4) Maryland
ESPN
7:30 p.m.
(2) NC State vs. (3) LSU
ESPN
10 p.m.
(1) UCLA vs. (5) Ole Miss
ESPN
Saturday, March 29
Time (ET)
Game
TV / Stream
1 p.m.
(2) TCU vs. (3) Notre Dame
ABC
3:30 p.m.
(1) Texas vs. (5) Tennessee
ABC
5:30 p.m.
(2) UConn vs. (3) Oklahoma
ESPN
8 p.m.
(1) USC vs. (5) Kansas State
ESPN
Second round
Sunday, March 23
Time (ET)
Game
TV / Stream
Noon
(2) Duke 59, (10) Oregon 53
ESPN
1 p.m.
(3) Notre Dame 76, (6) Michigan 55
ABC
2 p.m.
(5) Kansas State 80, (4) Kentucky 79 -- (OT)
ESPN
3 p.m.
(1) South Carolina 64, (4) Baylor 53
ABC
4 p.m.
(5) Ole Miss 69, (4) Baylor 63
ESPN
6 p.m.
(2) TCU 85, (7) Louisville 70
ESPN
8 p.m.
(5) Tennessee 82, (4) Ohio State 67
ESPN
10 p.m.
(1) UCLA 84, (8) Richmond 67
ESPN
Monday, March 24
Time (ET)
Game
TV / Stream
Noon
(2) NC State 83, (7) Michigan State 49
ESPN
2 p.m.
(1) Texas 65, (8) Illinois 48
ESPN
4 p.m.
(3) Oklahoma 96, (6) Iowa 62
ESPN
5 p.m.
(4) Maryland 111, (5) Alabama 108 -- (2OT)
ESPN2
6 p.m.
(3) LSU 101, (6) Florida State 71
ESPN
7 p.m.
(3) North Carolina 58, (6) West Virginia 47
ESPN2
8 p.m.
(2) UConn 91, (10) South Dakota State 57
ESPN
10 p.m.
(1) USC 96, (9) Mississippi State 59
ESPN
First round
Friday, March 21
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|11:30 a.m.
|(6) Michigan 80, (11) Iowa State 74
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN2
|Noon
|(4) Kentucky 79, (13) Liberty 78
Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky.
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|(9) Indiana 76, (8) Utah 68
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|(3) Notre Dame 106, (14) Stephen F. Austin 54
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|(5) Kansas State 85, (12) Fairfield 41
Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky.
|ESPNEWS
|3:30 p.m.
|(2) TCU 73, (15) Fairleigh Dickinson 51
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|(4) Baylor 73, (13) Grand Canyon 60
Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|(1) South Carolina 108, (16) Tennessee Tech 48
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|(4) Ohio State 71, (13) Montana State 51
Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|(10) Oregon 77, (7) Vanderbilt 73
Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C.
|ESPNews
|6 p.m.
| (5) Ole Miss 83, (12) Ball State 65
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|(7) Louisville 63, (10) Nebraska 58
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|(8) Richmond 74, (9) Georgia Tech 49
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles
|ESPNews
|8 p.m.
|(2) Duke 86, (15) Lehigh 25
Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C.
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|(5) Tennessee 101, (12) South Florida 66
Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|(1) UCLA 84, (16) Southern 46
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles
|ESPN
Saturday, March 22
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|Noon
|(6) Iowa 92, (11) Murray State 57
Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla.
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|(2) UConn 103, (15) Arkansas State 34
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.
|ABC
|1:30 p.m.
|(5) Alabama 81, (12) Green Bay 67
XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md.
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|(2) NC State 75, (15) Vermont 55
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|(6) West Virginia 78, (11) Columbia 59
Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C.
|ESPNews
|2:30 p.m.
|(3) Oklahoma 81, (14) Florida Gulf Coast 58
Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla.
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|(1) USC 71, (16) UNC Greensboro 25
Galen Center -- Los Angeles
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|(10) South Dakota State 74, (7) Oklahoma State 68
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|(4) Maryland 82, (13) Norfolk State 69
XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md.
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|(3) North Carolina 70, (14) Oregon State 49
Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C.
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|(7) Michigan State 64, (10) Harvard 50
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.
|ESPNews
|5:30 p.m.
|(9) Mississippi State 59, (8) Cal 46
Galen Center -- Los Angeles
|ESPN2
|7:15 p.m.
|(8) Illinois 66, (9) Creighton 57
Moody Center -- Austin, Tex.
|ESPNews
|7:45 p.m.
|(6) Florida State 94, (11) George Mason 59
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN2
|9:45 p.m.
|(1) Texas 105, (16) William & Mary 61
Moody Center -- Austin, Tex.
|ESPN2
|10:15 p.m.
|(3) LSU 103, (14) San Diego State 48
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.
|ESPN
Sweet 16
Friday, March 28 -- TBD start time
Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.
Saturday, March 29 -- TBD start time
Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.
Elite Eight
Sunday, March 30 -- TBD start time
Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.
Monday, March 31 -- TBD start time
Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.
Final Four
Friday, April 4 -- TBD start time (ESPN)
Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
National championship
Sunday, April 6 -- TBD (ABC)
Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida