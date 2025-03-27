usatsi-25749580-1-1.jpg
Imagn Images

The NCAA Women's Tournament resumes Friday with the Sweet 16 as teams look to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight. All four No. 1 seeds remain, but USC will have to keep dancing without its best player after JuJu Watkins suffered a torn ACL in the second round.

The Sweet 16 gets started with a rivalry clash between No. 2 seed Duke and No. 3 seed North Carolina. The Tar Heels cruised through their first two games while the Blue Devils won both of their matchups by a combined 10 points.

Reigning national champion South Carolina will also take the court Friday to face No. 4 seed Maryland. Star player Chloe Kitts posted a double-double in the Gamecocks' second-round win over Indiana, and she'll need to keep that going against the Terrapins.

Top overall seed UCLA hardly broke a sweat last weekend with a pair of blowout victories, but the level of difficulty will go up a notch when the Bruins play No. 5 seed Ole Miss. That game will take place Friday night.

Women's March Madness 2025: Printable NCAA Tournament bracket with Sweet 16 officially set
CBS Sports Staff
Women's March Madness 2025: Printable NCAA Tournament bracket with Sweet 16 officially set

The other No. 1 seed, Texas, will get No. 5 seed Tennessee on Saturday as the Longhorns look to keep their impressive season rolling.

Despite all of the double-digit seeds being eliminated, this year there are several dangerous teams that are serious contenders outside of the No. 1 seeds. Look no further than the three remaining No. 5 seeds -- Ole Miss, Kansas State and Tennessee. Those programs are coming off big road wins to reach the Sweet 16.

Two cities -- Birmingham, Ala., and Spokane, Wash. -- will host this year's Sweet 16 and Elite Eight before the remaining teams head to Florida for the Final Four and national championship game in Tampa.

Below is all the information you'll need to keep up with the action. Be sure to check back in on this page as it will be updated with matchups and tip times over the next three weeks.

2025 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates

Sweet 16

Friday, March 28

Time (ET)

Game

TV / Stream

2:30 p.m.

(2) Duke vs. (3) North Carolina 
Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala.

ESPN

5 p.m.

(1) South Carolina vs. (4) Maryland
Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala.

ESPN

7:30 p.m.

(2) NC State vs. (3) LSU
Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash.

ESPN

10 p.m.

(1) UCLA vs. (5) Ole Miss
Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash.

ESPN

Saturday, March 29

Time (ET)

Game

TV / Stream

1 p.m.

(2) TCU vs. (3) Notre Dame
Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala.

ABC

3:30 p.m.

(1) Texas vs. (5) Tennessee
Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala.

ABC

5:30 p.m.

(2) UConn vs. (3) Oklahoma
Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash.

ESPN

8 p.m.

(1) USC vs. (5) Kansas State
Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash.

ESPN

Second round

Sunday, March 23 

Time (ET)

Game

TV / Stream

Noon

(2) Duke 59, (10) Oregon 53
Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C.

ESPN

1 p.m.

(3) Notre Dame 76, (6) Michigan 55
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.

ABC

2 p.m.

(5) Kansas State 80, (4) Kentucky 79 -- (OT)
Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky.

ESPN

3 p.m.

(1) South Carolina 64, (4) Baylor 53
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.

ABC

4 p.m.

(5) Ole Miss 69, (4) Baylor 63
Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas

ESPN

6 p.m.

(2) TCU 85, (7) Louisville 70
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

ESPN

8 p.m.

(5) Tennessee 82, (4) Ohio State 67
Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio

ESPN

10 p.m.

(1) UCLA 84, (8) Richmond 67
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, Calif.

ESPN

Monday, March 24

Time (ET)

Game

TV / Stream

Noon

(2) NC State 83, (7) Michigan State 49
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C. 

ESPN

2 p.m.

(1) Texas 65, (8) Illinois 48
Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

ESPN

4 p.m.

(3) Oklahoma 96, (6) Iowa 62
Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla.

ESPN

5 p.m.

(4) Maryland 111, (5) Alabama 108 -- (2OT)
Xfinity Center -- College Park, Md. 

ESPN2

6 p.m.

(3) LSU 101, (6) Florida State 71
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. 

ESPN

7 p.m.

(3) North Carolina 58, (6) West Virginia 47
Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C.

ESPN2

8 p.m.

(2) UConn 91, (10) South Dakota State 57
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.

ESPN

10 p.m.

(1) USC 96, (9) Mississippi State 59
Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif.

ESPN

First round

 Friday, March 21

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
11:30 a.m.(6) Michigan 80, (11) Iowa State 74
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.
ESPN2
Noon(4) Kentucky 79, (13) Liberty 78 
Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky.
ESPN
1:30 p.m.(9) Indiana 76, (8) Utah 68
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.		ESPN2
2 p.m.(3) Notre Dame 106, (14) Stephen F. Austin 54
Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.		ESPN
2:30 p.m.(5) Kansas State 85, (12) Fairfield 41
Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky. 		ESPNEWS
3:30 p.m.(2) TCU 73, (15) Fairleigh Dickinson 51
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
ESPN2
3:30 p.m.(4) Baylor 73,  (13) Grand Canyon 60
Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas
ESPNU
4 p.m.(1) South Carolina 108, (16) Tennessee Tech 48
Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. 		ESPN
5:30 p.m.(4) Ohio State 71, (13) Montana State 51
Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio		ESPN2
5:30 p.m.(10) Oregon 77, (7) Vanderbilt 73
Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C.		ESPNews
6 p.m. (5) Ole Miss 83, (12) Ball State 65
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas		ESPNU
6 p.m.(7) Louisville 63, (10) Nebraska 58
Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas		ESPN
7:30 p.m.(8) Richmond 74, (9) Georgia Tech 49
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles
ESPNews
8 p.m.(2) Duke 86, (15) Lehigh 25
Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C. 		ESPNU
8 p.m.(5) Tennessee 101, (12) South Florida 66
Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio 		ESPN
10 p.m.(1) UCLA 84, (16) Southern 46
Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles		ESPN

Saturday, March 22

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
Noon(6) Iowa 92, (11) Murray State 57
Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla.		ESPN
1 p.m.(2) UConn 103, (15) Arkansas State 34
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.		ABC
1:30 p.m.(5) Alabama 81, (12) Green Bay 67
XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md.		ESPN2
2 p.m.(2) NC State 75, (15) Vermont 55
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.		ESPN
2 p.m.(6) West Virginia 78, (11) Columbia 59
Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C.		ESPNews
2:30 p.m.(3) Oklahoma 81, (14) Florida Gulf Coast 58
Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla.		ESPNU
3 p.m.(1) USC 71, (16) UNC Greensboro 25
Galen Center -- Los Angeles		ABC
3:30 p.m.(10) South Dakota State 74, (7) Oklahoma State 68
Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn.		ESPN2
4 p.m.(4) Maryland 82, (13) Norfolk State 69
XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md.		ESPN
4:30 p.m.(3) North Carolina 70, (14) Oregon State 49
Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C.		ESPNU
4:30 p.m.(7) Michigan State 64, (10) Harvard 50
Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C.		ESPNews
5:30 p.m.(9) Mississippi State 59, (8) Cal 46
Galen Center -- Los Angeles		ESPN2
7:15 p.m.(8) Illinois 66, (9) Creighton 57
Moody Center -- Austin, Tex.		ESPNews
7:45 p.m.(6) Florida State 94, (11) George Mason 59
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.		ESPN2
9:45 p.m.(1) Texas 105, (16) William & Mary 61
Moody Center -- Austin, Tex.		ESPN2
10:15 p.m.(3) LSU 103, (14) San Diego State 48
Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.		ESPN

Sweet 16

Friday, March 28 -- TBD start time
Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.

Saturday, March 29 -- TBD start time
Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 30 -- TBD start time
Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.

Monday, March 31 -- TBD start time
Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.

Final Four

Friday, April 4 -- TBD start time (ESPN)
Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

National championship

Sunday, April 6 -- TBD (ABC)
Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida