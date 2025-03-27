The NCAA Women's Tournament resumes Friday with the Sweet 16 as teams look to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight. All four No. 1 seeds remain, but USC will have to keep dancing without its best player after JuJu Watkins suffered a torn ACL in the second round.

The Sweet 16 gets started with a rivalry clash between No. 2 seed Duke and No. 3 seed North Carolina. The Tar Heels cruised through their first two games while the Blue Devils won both of their matchups by a combined 10 points.

Reigning national champion South Carolina will also take the court Friday to face No. 4 seed Maryland. Star player Chloe Kitts posted a double-double in the Gamecocks' second-round win over Indiana, and she'll need to keep that going against the Terrapins.

Top overall seed UCLA hardly broke a sweat last weekend with a pair of blowout victories, but the level of difficulty will go up a notch when the Bruins play No. 5 seed Ole Miss. That game will take place Friday night.

The other No. 1 seed, Texas, will get No. 5 seed Tennessee on Saturday as the Longhorns look to keep their impressive season rolling.

Despite all of the double-digit seeds being eliminated, this year there are several dangerous teams that are serious contenders outside of the No. 1 seeds. Look no further than the three remaining No. 5 seeds -- Ole Miss, Kansas State and Tennessee. Those programs are coming off big road wins to reach the Sweet 16.

Two cities -- Birmingham, Ala., and Spokane, Wash. -- will host this year's Sweet 16 and Elite Eight before the remaining teams head to Florida for the Final Four and national championship game in Tampa.

Below is all the information you'll need to keep up with the action. Be sure to check back in on this page as it will be updated with matchups and tip times over the next three weeks.

2025 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates

Sweet 16

Friday, March 28

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 2:30 p.m. (2) Duke vs. (3) North Carolina

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ESPN 5 p.m. (1) South Carolina vs. (4) Maryland

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ESPN 7:30 p.m. (2) NC State vs. (3) LSU

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN 10 p.m. (1) UCLA vs. (5) Ole Miss

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN

Saturday, March 29

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 1 p.m. (2) TCU vs. (3) Notre Dame

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ABC 3:30 p.m. (1) Texas vs. (5) Tennessee

Legacy Arena at BJCC -- Birmingham, Ala. ABC 5:30 p.m. (2) UConn vs. (3) Oklahoma

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN 8 p.m. (1) USC vs. (5) Kansas State

Spokane Arena -- Spokane, Wash. ESPN

Second round

Sunday, March 23

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream Noon (2) Duke 59, (10) Oregon 53

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C. ESPN 1 p.m. (3) Notre Dame 76, (6) Michigan 55

Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind. ABC 2 p.m. (5) Kansas State 80, (4) Kentucky 79 -- (OT)

Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky. ESPN 3 p.m. (1) South Carolina 64, (4) Baylor 53

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ABC 4 p.m. (5) Ole Miss 69, (4) Baylor 63

Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas ESPN 6 p.m. (2) TCU 85, (7) Louisville 70

Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas ESPN 8 p.m. (5) Tennessee 82, (4) Ohio State 67

Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio ESPN 10 p.m. (1) UCLA 84, (8) Richmond 67

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN

Monday, March 24

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream Noon (2) NC State 83, (7) Michigan State 49

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C. ESPN 2 p.m. (1) Texas 65, (8) Illinois 48

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas ESPN 4 p.m. (3) Oklahoma 96, (6) Iowa 62

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla. ESPN 5 p.m. (4) Maryland 111, (5) Alabama 108 -- (2OT)

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Md. ESPN2 6 p.m. (3) LSU 101, (6) Florida State 71

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. ESPN 7 p.m. (3) North Carolina 58, (6) West Virginia 47

Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C. ESPN2 8 p.m. (2) UConn 91, (10) South Dakota State 57

Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. ESPN 10 p.m. (1) USC 96, (9) Mississippi State 59

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, Calif. ESPN

First round

Friday, March 21

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 11:30 a.m. (6) Michigan 80, (11) Iowa State 74

Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.

ESPN2 Noon (4) Kentucky 79, (13) Liberty 78

Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky.

ESPN 1:30 p.m. (9) Indiana 76, (8) Utah 68

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ESPN2 2 p.m. (3) Notre Dame 106, (14) Stephen F. Austin 54

Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (5) Kansas State 85, (12) Fairfield 41

Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky. ESPNEWS 3:30 p.m. (2) TCU 73, (15) Fairleigh Dickinson 51

Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

ESPN2 3:30 p.m. (4) Baylor 73, (13) Grand Canyon 60

Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas

ESPNU 4 p.m. (1) South Carolina 108, (16) Tennessee Tech 48

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ESPN 5:30 p.m. (4) Ohio State 71, (13) Montana State 51

Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio ESPN2 5:30 p.m. (10) Oregon 77, (7) Vanderbilt 73

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C. ESPNews 6 p.m. (5) Ole Miss 83, (12) Ball State 65

Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas ESPNU 6 p.m. (7) Louisville 63, (10) Nebraska 58

Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas ESPN 7:30 p.m. (8) Richmond 74, (9) Georgia Tech 49

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles

ESPNews 8 p.m. (2) Duke 86, (15) Lehigh 25

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C. ESPNU 8 p.m. (5) Tennessee 101, (12) South Florida 66

Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio ESPN 10 p.m. (1) UCLA 84, (16) Southern 46

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles ESPN

Saturday, March 22

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream Noon (6) Iowa 92, (11) Murray State 57

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla. ESPN 1 p.m. (2) UConn 103, (15) Arkansas State 34

Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. ABC 1:30 p.m. (5) Alabama 81, (12) Green Bay 67

XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md. ESPN2 2 p.m. (2) NC State 75, (15) Vermont 55

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C. ESPN 2 p.m. (6) West Virginia 78, (11) Columbia 59

Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C. ESPNews 2:30 p.m. (3) Oklahoma 81, (14) Florida Gulf Coast 58

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla. ESPNU 3 p.m. (1) USC 71, (16) UNC Greensboro 25

Galen Center -- Los Angeles ABC 3:30 p.m. (10) South Dakota State 74, (7) Oklahoma State 68

Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. ESPN2 4 p.m. (4) Maryland 82, (13) Norfolk State 69

XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md. ESPN 4:30 p.m. (3) North Carolina 70, (14) Oregon State 49

Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C. ESPNU 4:30 p.m. (7) Michigan State 64, (10) Harvard 50

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C. ESPNews 5:30 p.m. (9) Mississippi State 59, (8) Cal 46

Galen Center -- Los Angeles ESPN2 7:15 p.m. (8) Illinois 66, (9) Creighton 57

Moody Center -- Austin, Tex. ESPNews 7:45 p.m. (6) Florida State 94, (11) George Mason 59

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. ESPN2 9:45 p.m. (1) Texas 105, (16) William & Mary 61

Moody Center -- Austin, Tex. ESPN2 10:15 p.m. (3) LSU 103, (14) San Diego State 48

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. ESPN

