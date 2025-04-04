TAMPA, Fla. -- Dynasty. Credibility. History. Legacy.

Whether you're pulling for South Carolina to win its third title in four years, Texas to seize the moment and prove it belongs among better-known heavyweights, UCLA to finish this dream season in the school's first Final Four appearance, or for UConn -- the most successful program in the history of the sport -- to add a new chapter, the women's Final Four has got something for you.

The action will begin Friday at 7 p.m. with the reigning national champion South Carolina Gamecocks, for whom a title defense would earn the stamp of dynasty, taking on a tough Texas Longhorns squad that has stepped up and proven itself in its first season in the SEC.

And then in the nightcap, the UCLA Bruins, the No. 1 overall seed whose only two losses this season came to the USC Trojans, must defeat the relentless UConn Huskies, whose No. 2 seed belies just how dangerous they have become in recent weeks.

Here is a closer look at the matchups.

South Carolina vs. Texas

Friday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

These teams know each other very well since it will be their fourth meeting this season. Both have been struggling offensively, but they have been able to win games because of their strong defense. So, yes, this certainly could be a low-scoring affair. However, both teams are tough mentally and know how to make the right in-game adjustments, which could make for a game that comes down to the wire.

Although the Gamecocks (32-3) won two of the first three encounters, including the SEC Tournament championship, the Longhorns (34-3) were able to get the 66-62 home win on Feb. 9 thanks to a solid defensive effort and 20-point, 11-rebound performance from sophomore Madison Booker.

Booker is Texas' most consistent offensive player, but the team can also rely on senior Rori Harmon to create scoring opportunities. Meanwhile, the 6-foot-4 Taylor Jones has been one of the most reliable scorers while also being half of what coach Vic Schaefer describes as the team's "two-headed monster," with the other half being the 6-6 Kyla Oldacre.

"This is our only opportunity to show the world that we just had an off game," MiLaysia Fulwiley said on Thursday. "We have enough in the room to compete against these teams, and I think we didn't really show that the first time. So we have to lock in and just be true to ourselves and understand that it's going to take all 12 of us to walk out with those wins, and I think we will."

South Carolina does not have a primary scorer and it's a team that likes to share minutes. The two leading scorers, freshman Joyce Edwards and sophomore Fulwiley, come off the bench, which as a unit averages 40 points per contest.

UCLA vs. UConn

Friday, approx. 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Bruins (34-2) are having the best season in program history, highlighted by Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Betts and her dominance in the paint. She leads the team in scoring, rebounding and blocks, but the team has proven they are deeper than just her. Kiki Rice has been another consistent player on offense and leads the team in assists. Meanwhile, Gabriela Jaquez knows how to step up when her team needs her the most. She was clutch in the win over LSU in the Elite Eight, scoring a team-high 18 points while knocking down 4 of 5 from deep.

UConn (35-3) is the only team competing in Tampa that is not a No. 1 seed, but sleep on this 2-seed at your own peril. Far from being the underdogs, the Huskies are favored to win comfortably in what is their 16th Final Four appearance in the last 17 years. The only one they missed was when Paige Bueckers -- the likely top overall pick in the WNBA Draft on April 14 -- was out with a torn ACL. This time around, the UConn star is playing her best basketball while chasing a national title before she turns pro.

While Bueckers is the top player for the Huskies, they also rely on freshman Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, who has already announced her plan to return next season. Fudd did not have a productive game against USC in the Elite Eight, but she is more than capable of taking over as evidenced by her consistent stroke (46.2% from the field, 45.1% from 3) this season.