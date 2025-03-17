The 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament bracket has officially been revealed, and to commemorate the occasion we've decided to rank the entire 68-team field. UCLA earned the No. 1 overall seed over South Carolina in a slight surprise, and the Bruins will enter March Madness as our No. 1.

The Bruins have only lost two games all season, and both of those were to USC. UCLA used those losses as motivation and got revenge against JuJu Watkins' Trojans during the Big Ten Tournament title game. Cori Close's team is having its best season in program history and has picked up some strong wins along the way, including against South Carolina in November.

But of course we know Dawn Staley's team can't be doubted in March, so the Gamecocks are coming in hot as our No. 2 team. South Carolina has a serious chance at earning its third national title in four years with a suffocating defense and the strongest bench in the nation.

USC, Texas and UConn round out the top five. Geno Auriemma's program has made 15 of the last 16 Final Fours, and this roster has the potential to make a deep run again, especially if they play like they did in the win over South Carolina in February.

Despite the talented backcourt duo of Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles, Notre Dame has been in a bit of a slump lately and lost three of its last five games. That being said, the Fighting Irish still have a lot of talent and potential, so they come in at No. 6.

Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers are right behind them at No. 7. The 2023 champions made the 2024 Elite Eight and have all the weapons they need to make another deep run -- especially with Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow being healthy. Hailey Van Lith and the TCU Horned Frogs are No. 8, while NC State and Duke round out the top 10.

Here are all 68 teams in the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament, ranked: