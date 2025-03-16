Conference tournaments have concluded after a thrilling stretch of games, and we officially know 32 teams from the field of 68 for the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament.

Per usual, the UConn Huskies got the job done in the Big East with their fifth consecutive trophy since rejoining the conference. That was the program's 30th conference tournament title -- the most in Division I history. Conference realignment shook things up a bit this year, and the UCLA Bruins earned the Big Ten Tournament title in their first season with the conference by getting revenge over USC.

2025 Women's NCAA Tournament: Where to watch Selection Sunday, start time, TV channel for bracket reveal Isabel Gonzalez

Meanwhile, William & Mary earned the school's first ever NCAA Tournament berth in men's or women's basketball after a comeback victory over Campbell in the CAA title game just hours before Selection Sunday festivities.

Oregon State, one of just two teams left from the Pac-12, gave us another feel good story by getting back to the NCAA Tournament after winning the West Coast Conference tournament. The Beavers made the Elite Eight in 2024, but there were doubts about them dancing this year because they took a huge hit in the transfer portal.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new truck and a college basketball dream trip!

The 2025 NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament will start with the First Four on March 19. The West Regional Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds will take place at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. Meanwhile, the East Regional will be at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Both events will run March 28-31.

The Final Four and national championship game will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the weekend of April 4-6.

Here's a look at the conference tournament sites and dates: