gettyimages-2203882455-1-1.jpg
Getty Images

Conference tournaments have concluded after a thrilling stretch of games, and we officially know 32 teams from the field of 68 for the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament. 

Per usual, the UConn Huskies got the job done in the Big East with their fifth consecutive trophy since rejoining the conference. That was the program's 30th conference tournament title -- the most in Division I history. Conference realignment shook things up a bit this year, and the UCLA Bruins earned the Big Ten Tournament title in their first season with the conference by getting revenge over USC.

2025 Women's NCAA Tournament: Where to watch Selection Sunday, start time, TV channel for bracket reveal
Isabel Gonzalez
2025 Women's NCAA Tournament: Where to watch Selection Sunday, start time, TV channel for bracket reveal

Meanwhile, William & Mary earned the school's first ever NCAA Tournament berth in men's or women's basketball after a comeback victory over Campbell in the CAA title game just hours before Selection Sunday festivities.

Oregon State, one of just two teams left from the Pac-12, gave us another feel good story by getting back to the NCAA Tournament after winning the West Coast Conference tournament. The Beavers made the Elite Eight in 2024, but there were doubts about them dancing this year because they took a huge hit in the transfer portal. 

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new truck and a college basketball dream trip!

The 2025 NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament will start with the First Four on March 19. The West Regional Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds will take place at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. Meanwhile, the East Regional will be at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Both events will run March 28-31.

The Final Four and national championship game will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the weekend of April 4-6.

Here's a look at the conference tournament sites and dates:

ConferenceTournament siteDates 2025 champion 

ACC

Greensboro, N.C.

March 5-9

Duke

America East

Campus sites

March 6-14

Vermont

American

Fort Worth, Texas

March 10-12

South Florida

Atlantic 10

Henrico County, Va.

March 7-9

George Mason

ASUN

Campus sites

March 7-15 

Florida Gulf Coast

Big East

Uncasville, Conn.

March 7-10

Connecticut

Big Sky

Boise, Idaho

March 8-12

Montana State

Big South

Johnson City, Tenn.

March 5-9

High Point

Big Ten

Indianapolis

March 5-9

UCLA

Big 12

Kansas City, Mo.

March 5-9

TCU

Big West

Henderson, Nevada

March 12-15 (ESPN+)

UC San Diego

CAA

Washington, D.C.

March 12-16 (FloHoops, CBSSN)

William & Mary

Conference USA

Huntsville, Ala.

March 11-15 (ESPN+, CBSSN)

Liberty

Horizon League

Campus sites; Indianapolis

March 4, 6, 10, 11 (ESPN2)

Green Bay

Ivy League

Providence, R.I.

March 14,15 (ESPN+)

Harvard

MAAC

Atlantic City, N.J.

March 11-15 

Fairfield

MAC

Cleveland

March 12, 14-15 (ESPN+, CBSSN)

Ball State

MEAC

Norfolk, Va.

March 12-15 (ESPN+)

Norfolk State

Missouri Valley

Evansville, Ind.

March 13-16 (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Murray State

Mountain West

Las Vegas

March 9-12

San Diego State

Northeast

Campus sites

March 10, 13, 16 (ESPNU)

Fairleigh Dickinson

Ohio Valley

Evansville, Ind.

March 5-8

Tennessee Tech

Patriot

Campus sites

March 8, 10, 13, 16 (ESPN+)

Lehigh

SEC

Greenville, S.C.

March 5-9

South Carolina

Southern

Asheville, N.C

March 6-7, 9

UNC Greensboro

Southland

Lake Charles, La.

March 10-13

Stephen F. Austin

Summit

Sioux Falls, S.D.

March 5-9 (CBSSN)

South Dakota St.

Sun Belt

Pensacola, Fla.

March 4-10 (ESPN2)

Arkansas State

SWAC

Atlanta

March 11-15

Southern

WAC

Las Vegas

March 11-15 (ESPNU)

Grand Canyon

West Coast

Las Vegas 

March 5-11 

Oregon State