Conference tournaments have concluded after a thrilling stretch of games, and we officially know 32 teams from the field of 68 for the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament.
Per usual, the UConn Huskies got the job done in the Big East with their fifth consecutive trophy since rejoining the conference. That was the program's 30th conference tournament title -- the most in Division I history. Conference realignment shook things up a bit this year, and the UCLA Bruins earned the Big Ten Tournament title in their first season with the conference by getting revenge over USC.
Meanwhile, William & Mary earned the school's first ever NCAA Tournament berth in men's or women's basketball after a comeback victory over Campbell in the CAA title game just hours before Selection Sunday festivities.
Oregon State, one of just two teams left from the Pac-12, gave us another feel good story by getting back to the NCAA Tournament after winning the West Coast Conference tournament. The Beavers made the Elite Eight in 2024, but there were doubts about them dancing this year because they took a huge hit in the transfer portal.
The 2025 NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament will start with the First Four on March 19. The West Regional Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds will take place at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. Meanwhile, the East Regional will be at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Both events will run March 28-31.
The Final Four and national championship game will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the weekend of April 4-6.
Here's a look at the conference tournament sites and dates:
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|2025 champion
ACC
Greensboro, N.C.
March 5-9
Duke
America East
Campus sites
March 6-14
Vermont
American
Fort Worth, Texas
March 10-12
South Florida
Atlantic 10
Henrico County, Va.
March 7-9
George Mason
ASUN
Campus sites
March 7-15
Florida Gulf Coast
Big East
Uncasville, Conn.
March 7-10
Connecticut
Big Sky
Boise, Idaho
March 8-12
Montana State
Big South
Johnson City, Tenn.
March 5-9
High Point
Big Ten
Indianapolis
March 5-9
UCLA
Big 12
Kansas City, Mo.
March 5-9
TCU
Big West
Henderson, Nevada
March 12-15 (ESPN+)
UC San Diego
CAA
Washington, D.C.
March 12-16 (FloHoops, CBSSN)
William & Mary
Conference USA
Huntsville, Ala.
March 11-15 (ESPN+, CBSSN)
Liberty
Horizon League
Campus sites; Indianapolis
March 4, 6, 10, 11 (ESPN2)
Green Bay
Ivy League
Providence, R.I.
March 14,15 (ESPN+)
Harvard
MAAC
Atlantic City, N.J.
March 11-15
Fairfield
MAC
Cleveland
March 12, 14-15 (ESPN+, CBSSN)
Ball State
MEAC
Norfolk, Va.
March 12-15 (ESPN+)
Norfolk State
Missouri Valley
Evansville, Ind.
March 13-16 (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Murray State
Mountain West
Las Vegas
March 9-12
San Diego State
Northeast
Campus sites
March 10, 13, 16 (ESPNU)
Fairleigh Dickinson
Ohio Valley
Evansville, Ind.
March 5-8
Tennessee Tech
Patriot
Campus sites
March 8, 10, 13, 16 (ESPN+)
Lehigh
SEC
Greenville, S.C.
March 5-9
South Carolina
Southern
Asheville, N.C
March 6-7, 9
UNC Greensboro
Southland
Lake Charles, La.
March 10-13
Stephen F. Austin
Summit
Sioux Falls, S.D.
March 5-9 (CBSSN)
South Dakota St.
Sun Belt
Pensacola, Fla.
March 4-10 (ESPN2)
Arkansas State
SWAC
Atlanta
March 11-15
Southern
WAC
Las Vegas
March 11-15 (ESPNU)
Grand Canyon
West Coast
Las Vegas
March 5-11
Oregon State