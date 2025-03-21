It's time for the ball to be tipped. The NCAA Women's Tournament tips off on Friday as first-round action gets started across the country. After fighting their way to the dance, 64 teams have their eyes on a national championship.

The UCLA Bruins, led by Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice, come in as the top overall seed in March Madness, but their road to a title won't be a cakewalk. The defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to repeat, and JuJu Watkins leads a talented USC program. Texas rounds out the No. 1 seeds after tallying up 31 wins en route to the NCAA Tournament.

The opening weekend of the NCAA Women's Tournament is sure to provide some fireworks because upset-minded teams will be trying to cause some chaos. Can anyone knock off one of the championship favorites before the Sweet 16 this year?

An interesting wrinkle to the women's tournament as opposed to the men is that the highest seed in the four-team pods plays host for the first weekend. Then, two cities, Birmingham and Spokane this year, host the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight before the remaining teams head to Tampa for the Final Four and national championship game.

Below is all the information you'll need to keep up with the action over the first two days of the tournament. Be sure to check back in on this page as it will be updated with matchups and tip times over the next three weeks.

2025 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule, dates

First round

Friday, March 21

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 11:30 a.m. (11) Iowa State vs. (6) Michigan

Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind.

ESPN2 Noon (13) Liberty vs. (4) Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky.

ESPN 1:30 p.m. (9) Indiana vs. (8) Utah

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ESPN2 2 p.m. (14) Stephen F. Austin vs. (3) Notre Dame

Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind. ESPN 2:30 p.m. (12) Fairfield vs. (5) Kansas State

Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky. ESPNEWS 3:30 p.m. (15) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (2) TCU

Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

ESPN2 3:30 p.m. (13) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Baylor

Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas

ESPNU 4 p.m. (16) Tennessee Tech vs. (1) South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. ESPN 5:30 p.m. (13) Montana State vs. (4) Ohio State

Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio ESPN2 5:30 p.m. (10) Oregon vs. (7) Vanderbilt

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C. ESPNews 6 p.m. (12) Ball State vs. (5) Ole Miss

Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas ESPNU 6 p.m. (10) Nebraska vs. (7) Louisville

Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas ESPN 7:30 p.m. (9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Richmond

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles

ESPNews 8 p.m. (15) Lehigh vs. (2) Duke

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C. ESPNU 8 p.m. (12) South Florida vs. (5) Tennessee

Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio ESPN 10 p.m. (16) Southern vs. (1) UCLA

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles ESPN

Saturday, March 22





Time (ET) Game TV / Stream Noon (6) Iowa vs. (11) Murray State

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla. ESPN 1 p.m. (2) UConn vs (15) Arkansas State

Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. ABC 1:30 p.m. (5) Alabama vs. (12) Green Bay

XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md. ESPN2 2 p.m. (2) NC State vs. (15) Vermont

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C. ESPN 2 p.m. (6) West Virginia vs. (11) Columbia

Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C. ESPNews 2:30 p.m. (3) Oklahoma vs. (14) Florida Gulf Coast

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla. ESPNU 3 p.m. (1) USC vs. (16) UNC Greensboro

Galen Center -- Los Angeles ABC 3:30 p.m. (7) Oklahoma State vs. (10) South Dakota State

Gampel Pavillon -- Storrs, Conn. ESPN2 4 p.m. (4) Maryland vs. (13) Norfolk State

XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md. ESPN 4:30 p.m. (3) North Carolina vs. (14) Oregon State

Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C. ESPNU 4:30 p.m. (7) Michigan State vs. (10) Harvard

Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C. ESPNews 5:30 p.m. (8) Cal vs. (9) Mississippi State

Galen Center -- Los Angeles ESPN2 7:15 p.m. (8) Illinois vs. (9) Creighton

Moody Center -- Austin, Tex. ESPNews 7:45 p.m. (6) Florida State vs. (11) George Mason

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. ESPN2 9:45 p.m. (1) Texas vs. (16) William & Mary

Moody Center -- Austin, Tex. ESPN2 10:15 p.m. (3) LSU vs. (14) San Diego State

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La. ESPN

Second round

Sunday, March 23 -- TBD start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)

Purcell Pavilion -- South Bend, Ind. | Memorial Coliseum -- Lexington, Ky. | Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C. | Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas | Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas | Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio | Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, N.C. | Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles

Monday, March 24 -- 12:10 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Okla.| Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, N.C. | Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, Conn. | XFINITY Center -- College Park, Md.| Carmichael Arena -- Chapel Hill, N.C. | Galen Center -- Los Angeles | Moody Center -- Austin, Tex.| Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, La.

Sweet 16

Friday, March 28 -- TBD start time

Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.

Saturday, March 29 -- TBD start time

Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.

Elite Eight

Sunday, March 30 -- TBD start time

Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.

Monday, March 31 -- TBD start time

Birmingham, Ala. | Spokane, Wash.

Final Four

Friday, April 4 -- TBD start time (ESPN)

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

National Championship

Sunday, April 6 -- TBD (ABC)

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida