2026 McDonald's All American Girls rosters: Saniyah Hall, Kate Harpring, Jerzy Robinson among selections
Twenty-four of the top players in 2026 recruiting class will be represented in Arizona on March 31
The girls rosters for the 2026 McDonald's All American Game roster was released on Monday afternoon, and 24 of the top players in the 2026 class are set to compete against each other on March 31 in Arizona. The game will be held in Glendale, just days before the Final Four tips off in Phoenix.
Kate Harpring and Saniyah Hall, the No. 1 and No. 2 players in the 247Sports rankings, will be teammates in the East. Harpring already committed to North Carolina while Hall will play for USC next season. They are the two most recent Most Valuable Players of Overtime Select, which is an event that also features top high school talent during the summer. No. 4-ranked recruit Olivia Vukosa, committed to UConn, will be joining them in the East.
The West's top recruit is No. 3 Jerzy Robison, who in December announced she will be playing for Dawn Staley in South Carolina next season. She is joined by No. 5 Oliviyah Edwards, a future Tennessee Lady Vol. McKenna Woliczko, No. 6 in the 2026 class and the highest-rated player to join the Iowa Hawkeyes since Caitlin Clark, will also play for the West.
Here are the full East and West rosters and more on which colleges will be represented.
2026 McDonald's All American roster: East
|Player
|Position
|High school
|Top247 recruiting ranking
|College commitment
Autumn Fleary
G
Sidwell Friends School (D.C.)
No. 7
Duke
Saniyah Hall
G
SPIRE Academy (OH)
No. 2
Southern Cal
Kate Harpring
G
Marist School (GA)
No. 1
North Carolina
|Jordyn Jackson
|F
|St. James Performance Academy (VA)
|No. 21
|Maryland
|Olivia Jones
|G
|Long Island Lutheran HS (NY)
|No. 17
|Vanderbilt
|Lola Lampley
|F
|Lawrence Central HS (IN)
|No. 15
|LSU
|Jenica Lewis
|G
|Johnston HS (IA)
|No. 27
|Notre Dame
|Emily McDonald
|G
|Long Island Lutheran HS (NY)
|No. 36
|Kentucky
|Addison Nyemchek
|F
|Red Bank Catholic HS (NJ)
|No. 44
|Indiana
|Savvy Swords
|F
|Long Island Lutheran HS (NY)
|No. 14
|Kentucky
|Olivia Vukosa
|C
|Christ the King HS (NY)
|No. 4
|UConn
|Lilly Williams
|C
|Howell HS (MI)
|No. 30
|Michigan State
2026 McDonald's All American roster: West
|Player
|Position
|High school
|Top247 recruiting ranking
|College commitment
Jacy Abli
F
Legion Prep Academy (TX)
No. 16
Notre Dame
Addison Bjorn
G
Park Hill South HS (MO)
No. 11
Texas
Cydnee Bryant
F
Centennial HS (CA)
No. 32
Kansas
Bri Crittendon
F
Riverdale Ridge HS (CO)
No. 12
Texas
Oliviyah Edwards
F
Elite Sports Academy (WA)
No. 5
Tennessee
Bella Flemings
G
William J. Brennan HS (TX)
No. 13
Duke
Maddyn Greenway
G
Providence Academy (MN)
No. 8
Kentucky
|Trinity Jones
|G
|Naperville Central HS (IL)
|No. 9
|Clemson
|Ashlyn Koupal
|F
|Wagner Community School (SD)
|No. 10
|Nebraska
|Jerzy Robinson
|G
|Sierra Canyon HS (CA)
|No. 3
|South Carolina
|Aaliah Spaight
|G
|Bishop Gorman HS (NV)
|No. 18
|Texas
|McKenna Woliczko
|F
|Archbishop Mitty HS (CA)
|No. 6
|Iowa
This year's roster features commits from 18 different women's college basketball programs. Kentucky and Texas will the best represented schools in Phoenix as they have three commits each. The Longhorns will have No. 11 Addison Brjorn, No. 12 Bri Crittendon and No. 18 Aaliah Spaight. Meanwhile, the future Wildcats are No. 8 Maddyn Greenway, No. 14 Savvy Swords and No. 36 Emily McDonald.
Players are nominated by high school coaches, athletic directors and McDonald's All-American selection committee members starting each September. The voting process begins in December, and the pool continues to narrow until the official rosters are announced in February.
Women's basketball legend Diana Taurasi, NBA star Chris Paul and Phoenix Mercury standout Kahleah Copper helped hype up the 49th edition of the event. "We are going to have the coldest hoopers in the hottest basketball city," Copper said.
pack your hoop shoes, McDAAG is coming to the valley of the sun. 2026 game tickets available now. pic.twitter.com/q2qTXBlx3K— McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) February 2, 2026
Last year, the McDonald's All American game included class of 2025 No. 1 Aaliyah Chavez and No. 3 Jazzy Davidson, who are currently two of the top Freshman of the Year candidates for their impactful roles with Oklahoma and USC, respectively. One of the most loaded McDonald's All American rosters in recent history was in 2020, which featured now-WNBA stars Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese.
The boys roster was also released on Monday and features top recruits Tyran Stokes and Jordan Smith.