The girls rosters for the 2026 McDonald's All American Game roster was released on Monday afternoon, and 24 of the top players in the 2026 class are set to compete against each other on March 31 in Arizona. The game will be held in Glendale, just days before the Final Four tips off in Phoenix.

Kate Harpring and Saniyah Hall, the No. 1 and No. 2 players in the 247Sports rankings, will be teammates in the East. Harpring already committed to North Carolina while Hall will play for USC next season. They are the two most recent Most Valuable Players of Overtime Select, which is an event that also features top high school talent during the summer. No. 4-ranked recruit Olivia Vukosa, committed to UConn, will be joining them in the East.

The West's top recruit is No. 3 Jerzy Robison, who in December announced she will be playing for Dawn Staley in South Carolina next season. She is joined by No. 5 Oliviyah Edwards, a future Tennessee Lady Vol. McKenna Woliczko, No. 6 in the 2026 class and the highest-rated player to join the Iowa Hawkeyes since Caitlin Clark, will also play for the West.

Here are the full East and West rosters and more on which colleges will be represented.

2026 McDonald's All American roster: East

Player Position High school Top247 recruiting ranking College commitment Autumn Fleary G Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) No. 7 Duke Saniyah Hall G SPIRE Academy (OH) No. 2 Southern Cal Kate Harpring G Marist School (GA) No. 1 North Carolina Jordyn Jackson F St. James Performance Academy (VA) No. 21 Maryland Olivia Jones G Long Island Lutheran HS (NY) No. 17 Vanderbilt Lola Lampley F Lawrence Central HS (IN) No. 15 LSU Jenica Lewis G Johnston HS (IA) No. 27 Notre Dame Emily McDonald G Long Island Lutheran HS (NY) No. 36 Kentucky Addison Nyemchek F Red Bank Catholic HS (NJ) No. 44 Indiana Savvy Swords F Long Island Lutheran HS (NY) No. 14 Kentucky Olivia Vukosa C Christ the King HS (NY) No. 4 UConn Lilly Williams C Howell HS (MI) No. 30 Michigan State

2026 McDonald's All American roster: West

Player Position High school Top247 recruiting ranking College commitment Jacy Abli F Legion Prep Academy (TX) No. 16 Notre Dame Addison Bjorn G Park Hill South HS (MO) No. 11 Texas Cydnee Bryant F Centennial HS (CA) No. 32 Kansas Bri Crittendon F Riverdale Ridge HS (CO) No. 12 Texas Oliviyah Edwards F Elite Sports Academy (WA) No. 5 Tennessee Bella Flemings G William J. Brennan HS (TX) No. 13 Duke Maddyn Greenway G Providence Academy (MN) No. 8 Kentucky Trinity Jones G Naperville Central HS (IL) No. 9 Clemson Ashlyn Koupal F Wagner Community School (SD) No. 10 Nebraska Jerzy Robinson G Sierra Canyon HS (CA) No. 3 South Carolina Aaliah Spaight G Bishop Gorman HS (NV) No. 18 Texas McKenna Woliczko F Archbishop Mitty HS (CA) No. 6 Iowa

This year's roster features commits from 18 different women's college basketball programs. Kentucky and Texas will the best represented schools in Phoenix as they have three commits each. The Longhorns will have No. 11 Addison Brjorn, No. 12 Bri Crittendon and No. 18 Aaliah Spaight. Meanwhile, the future Wildcats are No. 8 Maddyn Greenway, No. 14 Savvy Swords and No. 36 Emily McDonald.

Players are nominated by high school coaches, athletic directors and McDonald's All-American selection committee members starting each September. The voting process begins in December, and the pool continues to narrow until the official rosters are announced in February.

Women's basketball legend Diana Taurasi, NBA star Chris Paul and Phoenix Mercury standout Kahleah Copper helped hype up the 49th edition of the event. "We are going to have the coldest hoopers in the hottest basketball city," Copper said.

Last year, the McDonald's All American game included class of 2025 No. 1 Aaliyah Chavez and No. 3 Jazzy Davidson, who are currently two of the top Freshman of the Year candidates for their impactful roles with Oklahoma and USC, respectively. One of the most loaded McDonald's All American rosters in recent history was in 2020, which featured now-WNBA stars Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese.

The boys roster was also released on Monday and features top recruits Tyran Stokes and Jordan Smith.