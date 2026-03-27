2026 Women's March Madness live updates: Sweet 16 scores, bracket, analysis

FINAL: UConn 63, North Carolina 42
No. 1 overall seed UConn is on to the Elite Eight after a 21-point win over No. 4 North Carolina in the Sweet 16 on Friday. The Huskies are now 37-0 and three wins away from another undefeated season and back-to-back national championships. UConn will play No. 6 Notre Dame in Fort Worth on Sunday.
UConn got off to a slow start on Friday and trailed after the first quarter, but held North Carolina to just 13 total points in the second and third quarters to pull ahead and then run away. The Huskies have the best defense in the country, and proved it once again in this matchup as they held the Tar Heels to 28% shooting and forced them into more turnovers (24) than made baskets (17).
Sarah Strong, the favorite for Naismith Player of the Year, led the way for UConn with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, five steals and two blocks. Big East freshman of the year Blanca Quiñonez came off the bench to add 16 points and four steals.