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2026 Women's March Madness live updates: Sweet 16 scores, bracket, analysis

Four spots in the Elite Eight are on the line on Friday, and the action continues with UConn battling Minnesota

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The Sweet 16 has arrived in the 2026 women's NCAA Tournament. March Madness action is back on Friday with three more spots in the Elite Eight up for grabs. In the first game of the day, Notre Dame and Hannah Hidalgo held off Vanderbilt. Hidalgo had a 31-point, 11-rebound, 10-steal triple-double to secure the Irish's first trip to the Elite Eight since 2019. In the second game, the top-seeded UConn Huskies overcame a slow start and kept their unbeaten season going with a 63-42 win over North Carolina.

Later Friday night, the action shifts to Sacramento, where No. 1 UCLA goes up against No. 4 Minnesota, and No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Duke play a much-anticipated rematch.

Here's a full look at Friday's scoreboard:

Women's March Madness scores, schedule: Friday, March 27

All times Eastern. Games are streaming on fubo (Try for free).

  • No. 6 Notre Dame 67, No. 2 Vanderbilt 64
  • No. 1 UConn 63, No. 4 North Carolina 42 
  • No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 4 Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., ESPN 
  • No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Duke, 10 p.m., ESPN

CBS Sports will have live updates and analysis throughout Friday's action. Follow along below.

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FINAL: UConn 63, North Carolina 42

No. 1 overall seed UConn is on to the Elite Eight after a 21-point win over No. 4 North Carolina in the Sweet 16 on Friday. The Huskies are now 37-0 and three wins away from another undefeated season and back-to-back national championships. UConn will play No. 6 Notre Dame in Fort Worth on Sunday. 

UConn got off to a slow start on Friday and trailed after the first quarter, but held North Carolina to just 13 total points in the second and third quarters to pull ahead and then run away. The Huskies have the best defense in the country, and proved it once again in this matchup as they held the Tar Heels to 28% shooting and forced them into more turnovers (24) than made baskets (17). 

Sarah Strong, the favorite for Naismith Player of the Year, led the way for UConn with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, five steals and two blocks. Big East freshman of the year Blanca Quiñonez came off the bench to add 16 points and four steals. 

Jack Maloney
March 27, 2026, 11:06 PM
Mar. 27, 2026, 7:06 pm EDT
 
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A bright (?) note for UNC

They have now scored more points (42) than they scored in the Sweet 16 last year (38). There's 30 seconds left in the game.

 
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UConn pulling away

No. 1 overall seed UConn got off to a slow start on Friday in its Sweet 16 matchup with No. 4 North Carolina, but the Huskies are now showing why they're undefeated this season. They have completely shut down the Tar Heels, who have 21 turnovers to 14 made field goals, and are now up by 23 mid-way through the fourth quarter. 

Jack Maloney
March 27, 2026, 10:58 PM
Mar. 27, 2026, 6:58 pm EDT
 
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Halftime: UConn 28, North Carolina 20

This is a much different game for UConn than the Second Round. The Huskies were up by 53 points at halftime on Monday against ninth-seeded Syracuse. It hasn't been a pretty 20 minutes for them on Friday. UConn is up eight after having a better second quarter, but the offense is not clicking. 

UConn star Sarah Strong has 13 points, but Azzi Fudd was held to two points on 1-of-7 shooting, and the Huskies are shooting 36.1% from the field. 

Indya Nivar has a team-best 11 points for UNC, which had a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

 
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First quarter: North Carolina 12, UConn 11

Big surprise here in Fort Worth, as No. 4 North Carolina has the lead after the first quarter against UConn, the No. 1 overall seed. The Tar Heels haven't exactly been lighting it up (5 of 16 shooting with seven turnovers) but the Huskies have been even worse offensively (5 of 22). 

Indya Navar has five points and five rebounds to lead North Carolina, while Big East freshman of the Year Blanca Quiñonez has seven of UConn's 11 points. Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong have combined for just four points on 2 of 10 shooting. 

We'll see if either team can get going in the second quarter. You'd bet on UConn to eventually figure things out after their lowest-scoring quarter of the season. 

Jack Maloney
March 27, 2026, 9:37 PM
Mar. 27, 2026, 5:37 pm EDT
 
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FINAL: Notre Dame 67, Vanderbilt 64

Notre Dame is moving on to the Elite Eight. The sixth-seeded Fighting Irish survived a late charge from second-seeded Vanderbilt and Hannah Hidalgo had 31 points and 10 steals in a 67-64 victory. They could be in line to face No. 1 UConn on Sunday if the Huskies take care of business against North Carolina later today.

It was an incredible performance from Hidalgo, who also had 11 rebounds for a triple-double. In fact, she notched seven assists, so she was just three dimes short of a quadruple-double. Hidalgo shot 14 for 24 from the floor on a day where the Irish made just one of their 17 3-point attempts.

Vanderbilt trailed by as many as 12 but took the lead in the fourth quarter. The Commodores just could not hang on down the stretch. Mikayla Blakes finished with 26 points, but it took her 25 shots to get there, and the star scorer had a crucial turnover in the final minute. 

This is Notre Dame's first trip to the Elite Eight since 2019, when the Fighting Irish went to the national championship game.

 
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64-64 with 25.4 seconds left

Everyone in the arena here at Dickies is on their feet right now. Notre Dame took a timeout and the tension is building. A young Notre Dame staff member fumbled bringing a stool in for the huddle. Everyone is tense right now. Brace for a thrilling finish. 

 
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We have a tied game!!

Notre Dame 59 Vanderbilt 59 (3:17 Q4)

Friends. it is time to dial in. We have ourselves a tied game with the Elite Eight on the line. Blakes is up to 23 points and seven rebounds, while Hidalgo has 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists and nine steals -- meaning we have an outside chance for a quadruple double.

The crowd is awake and tuned in. In the Notre Dame huddle, KK Bransford is rallying her teammates, but I can't hear what she's saying over the Awkward Dad Dance Cam soundrack.

 
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5 minutes left: Notre Dame 59, Vandy 57

We've got a game in Fort Worth. The Fighting Irish have been in control pretty much the whole time, but Vandy has not gone away. The Commodores tied the game at 57-57 before Notre Dame pulled ahead again at the midway mark in the fourth quarter.

Hannah Hidalgo has 29 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and six assists. Maybe a quadruple-double is in play if it goes to OT?

Mikayla Blakes, meanwhile, is up to 23 points for Vandy. We should be in for a good finish.

 
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Vanderbilt is, somehow, staying within striking distance

Q3: Notre Dame 50 Vanderbilt 44

Midway through the third quarter it felt, once again, that Notre Dame was going to run away with this game. But Vanderbilt somehow is only down by six points heading to the final frame. Mikayla Blakes was a bit better in that quarter, going 2 of 5, but she still hasn't caught fire in the way it seems like she will have to in order to complete the comeback.

Niele Ivey had a clear message to her team in the huddle: "You have to be a dog now. Every possession."

 
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Aubrey Galvan turned things around for Vanderbilt with an electric 8-0 run

Notre Dame 31 Vanderbilt 26 (Halftime)

In my last post I said that Mikayla Blakes would need to be the one to fuel a comeback by Vanderbilt, but I stand corrected. Freshman phenom Aubrey Galvan scored eight unanswered points to bring Vanderbilt within two points of Notre Dame, and the Commodores end the half only down five points despite trailing by as many as 12 points midway through the second quarter.

The rally started with this absolutely jaw-dropping spinning, reverse, no-look layup. 

 
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Halftime: Notre Dame 31, Vanderbilt 26

Notre Dame had a lead as big as 12 in the first half, but Vanderbilt is hanging around despite a lousy shooting display. Hannah Hidalgo has been the best player on the floor, scoring 16 points and notching seven steals in the first 20 minutes. Vandy is shooting just 23% from the floor (6 for 26), but the No. 2 seed has hit 12 of its 13 free throws. Mikayla Blakes has 10 points. She's 1 for 13 from the floor and 10 for 10 from the foul line.

Vanderbilt freshman Aubrey Galvan had 13 first-half points and a terrific second quarter. That includes hitting this ridiculous shot:

 
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Mikayla Blakes looks lost and Vandy's inexperience is on display

Notre Dame 25, Vanderbilt 17 (Q2 4:27)

One of the reasons why I picked Notre Dame to win this game -- even before the tournament started -- was because of Vanderbilt's youth. It is easy to forget just how little NCAA Tournament experience they have as a team and Shea Ralph has a head coach. Last weekend was the first time that Ralph has coached her team to back-to-back NCAA Tournament wins -- the first two years she was at the helm, the team missed the tournament completely and the last two years, Vandy fell in the first round. The only win was in 2024 in the First Four.

Last year, Vanderbilt was the No. 7 seed and faced No. 10 Oregon in the first round. The Commodores came out incredibly flat in that one and were down by 19 in the second half. The team rallied and pushed the game to overtime, but Blakes fouled out and Vanderbilt ultimately lost.

I asked Blakes about what she remembered from that loss during Thursday's media availability. 

"I just felt unsatisfied," she said. "That's the feeling I don't want to feel again."

Well, she is currently 1 of 9 from the field and only has 10 points in the game. Her team is going to need another rally if she wants to leave this game feeling satisfied, and she is going to need to be the one to settle the team down and fuel it. In the last couple of minutes she's found success getting to the foul line, which could help turn the tide.

 
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Hidalgo is everywhere

All eyes were on the matchup between Hannah Hidalgo and Mikayla Blakes, but Hidalgo stole the show in the first quarter. Hidalgo recorded an absurd four steals as the Irish forced 10 turnovers against a struggling Vanderbilt offense to go along with six points, two assists and two rebounds. Blakes -- a 27 point per game scorer in the regular season -- was held without a field goal. 

 
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End of 1st quarter: Notre Dame 15, Vanderbilt 11

Notre Dame has a four-point lead after 10 sloppy minutes in Fort Worth. The teams combined for 15 first-quarter turnovers, with 10 of those coming from Vanderbilt. The Commodores are shooting just 2 for 12 from the floor but are hanging around thanks to hitting all seven of their free-throw attempts.

Hannah Hidalgo has six points and four steals for the Fighting Irish.

 
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We're off to a nervy start

Notre Dame 11, Vanderbilt 5 (Q1 2:57 )

Neutral-site games often find a little while to find their rhythm, and this one is no different. The crowd is still tricking in, unsurprising for a 1:30 local start, and the players are clearly working through some nerves. Refs are letting them play, though.

Mikayla Blakes has started 0 of 5 from the field and the Vandy offense does not look to be on the same page at all -- lots of errant passes and confused looks after turnovers. A lot of game left to play, but Hannah Hidalgo's pressure has the Commodores on their heels.

 
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Ranking every Sweet 16 matchup

CBS Sports' Isabel Gonzalez ranked all eight Sweet 16 matchups entering this round. There might be a few lopsided affairs (looking at you, UConn-UNC), but there should be plenty of intriguing matchups. The No. 1 spot on the list? That goes to the first game of the day: Notre Dame vs. Vandy.

Women's March Madness: Ranking every Sweet 16 game, with key rematches and Mikayla Blakes vs. Hannah Hidalgo
Isabel Gonzalez
Women's March Madness: Ranking every Sweet 16 game, with key rematches and Mikayla Blakes vs. Hannah Hidalgo
 
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Women's Sweet 16 predictions

The NCAA Tournament is back, and the field of 16 will be cut down to a field of four by Monday night. So who do our experts think will move on to the Elite Eight? Expect the No. 1 seeds to advance without much trouble, but there could be a few upsets to watch out for.

Women's March Madness predictions: NCAA Tournament expert picks for Sweet 16 games
Isabel Gonzalez
Women's March Madness predictions: NCAA Tournament expert picks for Sweet 16 games
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