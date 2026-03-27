2026 Women's March Madness live updates: Sweet 16 scores, bracket, analysis

Notre Dame 25, Vanderbilt 17 (Q2 4:27)

One of the reasons why I picked Notre Dame to win this game -- even before the tournament started -- was because of Vanderbilt's youth. It is easy to forget just how little NCAA Tournament experience they have as a team and Shea Ralph has a head coach. Last weekend was the first time that Ralph has coached her team to back-to-back NCAA Tournament wins -- the first two years she was at the helm, the team missed the tournament completely and the last two years, Vandy fell in the first round. The only win was in 2024 in the First Four.

Last year, Vanderbilt was the No. 7 seed and faced No. 10 Oregon in the first round. The Commodores came out incredibly flat in that one and were down by 19 in the second half. The team rallied and pushed the game to overtime, but Blakes fouled out and Vanderbilt ultimately lost.

I asked Blakes about what she remembered from that loss during Thursday's media availability.

"I just felt unsatisfied," she said. "That's the feeling I don't want to feel again."

Well, she is currently 1 of 9 from the field and only has 10 points in the game. Her team is going to need another rally if she wants to leave this game feeling satisfied, and she is going to need to be the one to settle the team down and fuel it. In the last couple of minutes she's found success getting to the foul line, which could help turn the tide.