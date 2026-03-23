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2026 Women's March Madness live updates: Second-round scores, analysis, bracket

Women's March Madness continues Monday as the NCAA Tournament field gets trimmed down to 16 teams

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The 2026 women's NCAA Tournament continues Monday with eight more spots in the Sweet 16 on the line. Top seeds UConn, South Carolina and UCLA are all in action on Monday night. They'll try to join Louisville, Virginia and Notre Dame, who were all winners earlier in the day. No. 10 UVA pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament to date, taking down second-seeded Iowa in front of a raucous Iowa City crowd. Notre Dame followed it up with an upset of its own, taking third-seeded Ohio State down and Kentucky joined the trend, upsetting West Virginia on the Mountaineers' home court.

Two of the three No. 1 seeds are still waiting to tip off, and South Carolina and UCLA will hope to follow in UConn's dominant footsteps after the Huskies beat Syracuse by 43 points.

All eight top-four seeds advanced to the Sweet 16 on Sunday, as No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Minnesota survived close calls. Below is a full look at the scoreboard. 

Women's March Madness schedule, scores: March 23

  • No. 3 Louisville 69, No. 6 Alabama 68
  • No. 10 Virginia 83, No. 2 Iowa 75 (2OT)
  • No. 6 Notre Dame 83, No. 3 Ohio State 73
  • No. 5 Kentucky 74, No. 4 West Virginia 73
  • No. 1 UConn 98, No. 9 Syracuse 45
  • No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 7 Illinois, 7 p.m., ESPN2 
  • No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 9 USC, 8 p.m., ESPN 
  • No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State, 10 p.m., ESPN

CBS Sports will have updates, highlights and analysis throughout Monday's action. Follow along below.

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FINAL: UConn 98 -- Syracuse 45

The No. 1 Huskies are advancing to their 32-straight Sweet 16, extending the longest streak in Division I history. It was a specially good evening for Azzi Fudd, who played her last game at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. After a quiet first round performance, she took over on Monday by tying a career-high 34 points with eight 3-pointers, which also tied a career-high. 

Sarah Strong, one of the top national Player of the Year candidates, also had a solid outing with 18 points and was just one rebound shy of a double-double. Freshman Blanca Quinonez played like a veteran with 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting. 

No. 9 Syracuse actually tied the second half with UConn 36-36, but the Orange had already fallen too far behind in the first two quarters. Uche Izoje and Laila Phelia led their effort with a combined 22 points. Next up, UConn will take on No. 5 North Carolina in Forth Worth.

 
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Halftime: Vanderbilt 36 -- Illinois 25

No. 2 Vanderbilt took control of this game early, going up 21-8 after the first quarter. But No. 7 Illinois put the "fight" in Fighting Illini in the second quarter, outscoring the Commodores 17-15 and keeping the upset within striking distance going into the third quarter.

Mikayla Blakes is, of course, leading the way for Vanderbilt with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, but she's getting a lot of help from Justine Pissott, who has 10 points and three boards.

The Fighting Illini are also putting the team in teamwork -- Berry Wallace has a team-high eight points and five rebounds, but six out of their seven players have contributed offensively, including Lety Vasconcelos, who has six points and five rebounds from the bench. Overall, Illinois is outrebounds Vandy 24-10.

 
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FINAL: Kentucky 74 -- West Virginia 73

They say upsets can be contagious in tournament play, and that certainly seems to be the case so far this Monday. No. 5 Kentucky was the third road team of the day to knock off the host program and advance to the Sweet 16, eking out a one-point win over the No. 4 West Virginia Mountaineers.

The game was tied at the half, but Kentucky took control of things in the third quarter, starting on a 7-0 run and outscoring West Virginia 26-14 in the frame. But just like they did in the first half, West Virginia fought back and made it a one-possession game in the final minute thanks in large part to some big-time shot-making by Sydney Shaw.

The Mountaineers actually had a chance to win it at the end, but Gia Cooke missed a 3-point shot. After winning the Big 12 tournament a few weeks ago, West Virginia was trying to advance to its first Sweet 16 since 1992.

All the stars showed up in this one. The Mountainners were led by Cooke and Shaw, who had 23 points each. Kierra Wheeler added 16 points and five boards, while Jordan Harrison had 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.

But ultimately, Kentucky was able to control the game because they controlled the boards, outrebounding West Virginia 39-23. Teonni Key had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Clara Strack had 18 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks, and Tonie Morgan added 15 points.

This is Kentucky's first Sweet 16 of the Kenny Brooks era -- last year, on their home court, the Wildcats fell by one point to Kansas State in overtime of the second round. They face No. 1 Texas in Fort Worth.

 
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Halftime: UConn 65 -- Syracuse 12

Azzi Fudd only had seven points in the first round against UTSA, but today she is a scary sight for her opponents. The senior has 26 points in the first half of her last game playing as a Husky inside Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. As a team, UConn is shooting 60% from the field and sharing the ball with 20 assists. However, the defensive effort also deserves a lot of credit. The Huskies held Syracuse scoreless for 10 minutes in the first half. UConn also has 30 points off 16 Orange turnovers. 

The Huskies are undefeated and hope to complete a perfect season with what would become their second consecutive national title and 13th overall under the leadership of Geno Auriemma.

 
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FINAL: Notre Dame 83 -- Ohio State 73

Never mind the growing pains they dealt with this season, the Fighting Irish played some of their best basketball en route to their fifth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. Hannah Hidalgo flirted with a triple-double with 26 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and eight steals in her ninth consecutive game with at least 20 points. In the process, Hidalgo passed Arike Agunbowale for the Notre Dame single-season scoring record. However, this was a full team effort with four other Fighting Irish reaching double figures, including 15 points from Vanessa de Jesus. 

Ohio State fell short, but sophomore guard Jaloni Cambridge was one of the most impressive players on the floor. She tied her career-high 41 points while also adding seven rebounds. Up next, Niele Ivey's squad will play either No. 7 Illinois or No. 2 Vanderbilt in Fort Worth.

 
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Halftime: West Virginia 36 -- Kentucky 36

We have another thriller on our hands. Things are all tied up at the break in the battle between No. 4 West Virginia and No. 5 Kentucky. The Wildcats held the lead for most of the first two quarters and were ahead by as many as 11, but the Mountaineers scored nine unanswered points midway through the second quarter to get back into the game.

Teonni Key leads the way for Kentucky with 11 points and six rebounds, while Gia Cooke has a team-high 13 points for West Virginia. The Mountaineers are trying make it to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1992, while the Wildcats are trying to get to the second weekend of the tournament for the first time since 2016.

The winner of this game will face No. 1 Texas in Fort Worth.

 
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Halftime: Notre Dame 43 -- Ohio State 35

No. 3 Ohio State started the game 11-0, but No. 6 Notre Dame clawed its way back with a strong team effort. Hannah Hidalgo leads the way with 10 points, while teammates Cassandre Prosper and KK Bransford added eight a piece, and Vanessa de Jesus contributed with seven. 

The Fighting Irish have 12 points off 11 Ohio State turnovers. As expected, Hidalgo has been a key part of that effort with three of her team's six steals so far. The Buckeyes are led by Jaloni Cambridge, who has 13 points on 6 of 11 shooting.

 
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Virginia makes history with upset over Iowa

FINAL (2OT): Virginia 83 -- Iowa 75

No. 10 Virginia kept its Cinderella run going with a stunning double-overtime upset of No. 2 Iowa in Iowa City on Monday afternoon. The Cavaliers are the first team ever to reach the Sweet 16 after beginning the NCAA Tournament in the First Four, and are making their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2000. Virginia is the only double-digit seed remaining. 

Virginia had the lead going into halftime, but Iowa dominated the third quarter to take a nine-point lead heading into the fourth. It seemed as though the Hawkeyes would go on to a comfortable win, but the Cavaliers stormed back to force overtime. 

With less than 30 seconds to play in the first overtime, and the game tied, the officials went to the monitor and upgraded a foul on Virginia to a flagrant, which gave Iowa two free throws and the ball. Chit-Chat Wright only went 1 of 2 on the flagrant free throws, however, and 1 of 2 when she was fouled on the ensuing possession. That gave Virginia a chance to tie things up, and Kymora Johnson did just that. On the other end, Taylor Stremlow's 3-pointer in the final seconds rimmed out. 

The second overtime was all Virginia, as the Cavaliers pulled away for what ended up being a comfortable victory. 

Johnson, who played all 50 minutes, led the way for the Cavaliers with 28 points, while Paris Clark added 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. 

Virginia got off to a 13-3 start this season, but struggled in conference play and went just 6-8 the rest of the way. Three consecutive losses to end the regular season, including a second-round exit to Clemson in the ACC Tournament, left the Cavaliers firmly on the bubble heading into Selection Sunday. 

The committee ultimately decided that their resume, which included wins over Louisville and Notre Dame, was enough for a spot in the First Four. The Cavaliers have continued to live on the edge since the NCAA Tournament began. They beat Arizona State by two in the First Four, Georgia by nine in overtime in the first round and Iowa by eight in double overtime in the second round. 

The Cavaliers are the first double-digit seed to reach the Sweet 16 since 2022 (Creighton and South Dakota) and the eighth 10-seed to reach the Sweet 16 all-time. Additionally, they are the fifth team to win multiple overtime games in the same NCAA Tournament and the first team ever to win overtime games in the first and second rounds. 

Virginia will now play TCU in Sacramento on Saturday with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. The Cavaliers have not been that far since 1996. 

Jack Maloney
March 23, 2026, 8:43 PM
Mar. 23, 2026, 4:43 pm EDT
 
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Double overtime in Iowa City

End of first overtime: Iowa 65 -- Virginia 65

An incredible game will last for at least another five minutes. No. 2 Iowa and No. 10 Virginia are heading to double overtime in Iowa City with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. 

Iowa had a chance to take control in the final 30 seconds after an unobserved foul on Virginia was upgraged to a flagrant foul, but Chit-Chat Wright only made one of the two flagrant free throws, and then only went 1 of 2 on the ensuing foul Virginia took to stop the clock. 

Kymora Johnson then went down on the other end and tied things up before Taylor Stremlow had a 3-pointer rattle out in the final seconds. 

Jack Maloney
March 23, 2026, 8:23 PM
Mar. 23, 2026, 4:23 pm EDT
 
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Iowa and Virginia tied again with 74 seconds left in OT

What a game. This has been a back-and-forth overtime, featuring a review that turned into an unobserved flagrant foul on Hannah Stuelke. Now, after a quick 4-0 run from No. 2 Iowa, things are all tied up again with 74 seconds left. 

Jack Maloney
March 23, 2026, 8:11 PM
Mar. 23, 2026, 4:11 pm EDT
 
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Overtime in Iowa City

End of regulation: Iowa 57 -- Virginia 57

We're heading to overtime in Iowa City. No. 2 Iowa built a nine-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Hawkeyes' offense went ice cold in the final frame and No. 10 Virginia surged back to tie things up. Chit-Chat Wright's prayer at the buzzer of regulation was nowhere close, and now it's time for overtime in this second-round matchup. 

Virginia beat Georgia in overtime in the first round, so the Cavaliers have experience with this situation. The Cavaliers are the first team to play multiple overtime games in the same NCAA Tournament since Mississippi State in 2017. 

This is the first NCAA Tournament with four overtime games since 2010. The all-time record is five overtime games in both 1995 and 1996. 

Jack Maloney
March 23, 2026, 7:58 PM
Mar. 23, 2026, 3:58 pm EDT
 
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Iowa and Virginia all tied with 90 seconds left

No. 2 Iowa has threatened to pull away at multiple points in the fourth quarter, but No. 10 Virginia will not go away. Now, after a barrage of 3-pointers from the Cavaliers, the game is all tied with 90 seconds remaining. Virginia has the ball coming out of this timeout. 

Jack Maloney
March 23, 2026, 7:47 PM
Mar. 23, 2026, 3:47 pm EDT
 
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Iowa dominates third quarter to surge in front

No. 2 Iowa was on a mission in the third quarter of their second-round matchup with No. 10 Virginia, winning the frame 25-11 to turn a five-point deficit into a nine-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Ava Heiden put up 12 points in the third to outscore Virginia by herself, and now has a game-high 18 points on 7 of 12 from the field. 

Jack Maloney
March 23, 2026, 7:31 PM
Mar. 23, 2026, 3:31 pm EDT
 
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Halftime: Virginia 28 -- Iowa 23

No. 2 Iowa is on upset watch again. After surviving a real scare from No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round, the Hawkeyes are down five to No. 10 Virginia at halftime of their second-round contest. 

Iowa has been unable to get anything going offensively, particularly from behind the arc. The Hawkeyes are shooting 31% from the field, including 1 of 12 from 3-point range. For the tournament, the Hawkeyes are now an ice-cold 2 of 25 on 3s. If that doesn't change in the second half, they may be going home early. 

Virginia, meanwhile, is looking for a third win in five days and to become the first team to make the Sweet 16 from the First Four. Kymora Johnson and Caitlin Weimar both have eight points to lead the way for the Cavaliers. 

Jack Maloney
March 23, 2026, 6:47 PM
Mar. 23, 2026, 2:47 pm EDT
 
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FINAL: Louisville 69 -- Alabama 68

No. 3 Louisville held off No. 6 Alabama in a second-round thriller on Monday afternoon to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16, where they'll face No. 2 Michigan in Forth Worth on Saturday. This is the 13th time that the Cardinals have made the Sweet 16 under coach Jeff Walz since he was hired in 2007. 

Neither team led by more than seven at any point, and there were eight ties and 18 lead changes in what was one of the best games of the Women's NCAA Tournament thus far. 

Elif Istanbulluoglu and Tajianna Roberts led the way for the Cardinals with 18 points apiece, while Laura Ziegler added 12 points and eight rebounds. Ace Austin came off the bench to knock down five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead the Crimson Tide in defeat. 

Jack Maloney
March 23, 2026, 6:15 PM
Mar. 23, 2026, 2:15 pm EDT
 
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Halftime: Alabama 35 -- Louisville 34

Essence Cody converted a layup just before the halftime buzzer to give No. 6 Alabama a one-point lead over No. 3 Louisville in what has been an extremely competitive second-round matchup thus far. Neither team has led by more than seven, and there have already been 11 lead changes. 

Ace Austin has come off the bench to hit four 3-pointers, and leads the Crimson Tide in scoring with 12 points, while Tajianna Roberts has 11 points to power the Cardinals. 

Jack Maloney
March 23, 2026, 4:51 PM
Mar. 23, 2026, 12:51 pm EDT
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