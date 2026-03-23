2026 Women's March Madness live updates: Second-round scores, analysis, bracket

FINAL (2OT): Virginia 83 -- Iowa 75

No. 10 Virginia kept its Cinderella run going with a stunning double-overtime upset of No. 2 Iowa in Iowa City on Monday afternoon. The Cavaliers are the first team ever to reach the Sweet 16 after beginning the NCAA Tournament in the First Four, and are making their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2000. Virginia is the only double-digit seed remaining.

Virginia had the lead going into halftime, but Iowa dominated the third quarter to take a nine-point lead heading into the fourth. It seemed as though the Hawkeyes would go on to a comfortable win, but the Cavaliers stormed back to force overtime.

With less than 30 seconds to play in the first overtime, and the game tied, the officials went to the monitor and upgraded a foul on Virginia to a flagrant, which gave Iowa two free throws and the ball. Chit-Chat Wright only went 1 of 2 on the flagrant free throws, however, and 1 of 2 when she was fouled on the ensuing possession. That gave Virginia a chance to tie things up, and Kymora Johnson did just that. On the other end, Taylor Stremlow's 3-pointer in the final seconds rimmed out.

The second overtime was all Virginia, as the Cavaliers pulled away for what ended up being a comfortable victory.

Johnson, who played all 50 minutes, led the way for the Cavaliers with 28 points, while Paris Clark added 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Virginia got off to a 13-3 start this season, but struggled in conference play and went just 6-8 the rest of the way. Three consecutive losses to end the regular season, including a second-round exit to Clemson in the ACC Tournament, left the Cavaliers firmly on the bubble heading into Selection Sunday.

The committee ultimately decided that their resume, which included wins over Louisville and Notre Dame, was enough for a spot in the First Four. The Cavaliers have continued to live on the edge since the NCAA Tournament began. They beat Arizona State by two in the First Four, Georgia by nine in overtime in the first round and Iowa by eight in double overtime in the second round.

The Cavaliers are the first double-digit seed to reach the Sweet 16 since 2022 (Creighton and South Dakota) and the eighth 10-seed to reach the Sweet 16 all-time. Additionally, they are the fifth team to win multiple overtime games in the same NCAA Tournament and the first team ever to win overtime games in the first and second rounds.

Virginia will now play TCU in Sacramento on Saturday with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. The Cavaliers have not been that far since 1996.