A great week for Oklahoma women's basketball got even better on Tuesday when Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025, announced she was committing to the Sooners. Chavez filled it up at Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, averaging 34.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game this season and will bring her immense talents to Norman later this year.
Chavez's father had previously stated the six finalists for the star guard's services were Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, UCLA, LSU and South Carolina, but 247Sports insiders indicated the real battle was between the Sooners, Longhorns and Red Raiders. Ultimately, Chavez picked the Sooners after taking a visit to watch Oklahoma in their first round game of the NCAA Tournament against FGCU.
After punching their ticket to the Sweet 16 with a dominant win over Iowa on Monday, Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk was able to keep that positive momentum going on the recruiting trail by landing the top player in the nation. After three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma is looking to build a consistent power in the SEC and now has an apparent star for the future in Chavez.
Brandon Clay, the 247Sports Director of Women's Basketball Scouting, highlighted Chavez's ability to create her own shot and offered a comparison to former Louisville star Asia Durr.
"There's no reason to think she won't be an instant-impact player at any program," Clay said. "Chavez is a ball-dominant guard who should be able to handle a role at the point from Day 1. She'll be called upon to score the basketball while still making plays for her teammates. In that regard, Chavez's usage rate should be more similar to Asia Durr's during her at Louisville than Juju Watkins'. Durr went on to be the second overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. If all holds up over the next four seasons, Chavez could have a similar fate come the 2029 WNBA Draft."
The Sooners have six seniors on their current squad, including three of their six top scorers, which should mean there's ample opportunity for Chavez to step into a major role on the offensive end as a freshman.
With Chavez's commitment to Oklahoma, the top of the class of 2025 is all settled and each of the top 10 players in the 247Sports rankings are headed to different schools.
In fact, there's only one uncommitted player left in the top 100 of 247Sports' rankings, four-star combo guard Nylah Wilson.
🏀 Where top 100 women's basketball prospects are headed
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Committed
|1
|Aaliyah Chavez
|PG
|Monterey (Lubbock, TX)
|Oklahoma
|2
|Sienna Betts
|PF
|Grandview (Aurora, CO)
|UCLA
|3
|Jasmine Davis
|SF
|Clackamas (Clackamas, OR)
|USC
|4
|Agot Makeer
|CG
|Montverde Academy (Toronto, ON)
|South Carolina
|5
|Aaliyah Crump
|SF
|Montverde Academy (Minnetonka, MN)
|Texas
|6
|Deniya Prawl
|SF
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
|Tennessee
|7
|Divine Bourrage
|SG
|Davenport North (Davenport, IA)
|LSU
|8
|Hailee Swain
|PG
|Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Atlanta, GA)
|Stanford
|9
|Addie Deal
|CG
|Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)
|Iowa
|10
|Emilee Skinner
|SG
|Ridgeline (Millville, UT)
|Duke
|11
|Grace Knox
|PF
|Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)
|LSU
|12
|ZaKiyah Johnson
|SF
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, KY)
|LSU
|13
|Jaida Civil
|SF
|Palm Bay Senior (Melbourne, FL)
|Tennessee
|14
|Leah Macy
|PF
|Bethlehem (Bardstown, KY)
|Notre Dame
|15
|Dee Alexander
|SF
|Purcell Marian (Cincinnati, OH)
|Cincinnati
|16
|Mia Pauldo
|PG
|Morris Catholic (Denville, NJ)
|Tennessee
|17
|Keeley Parks
|SG
|Norman (Norman, OK)
|Kansas
|18
|Kelis Fisher
|PG
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
|UConn
|19
|Jordan Speiser
|SG
|Lutheran Of St Charles County (Saint Peters, MO)
|Kansas State
|20
|Taliyah Henderson
|SF
|Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, AZ)
|North Carolina
|21
|Nyla Brooks
|PF
|Bishop Ireton (Alexandria, VA
|North Carolina
|22
|Brynn McGaughy
|PF
|Colfax (Colfax, WA)
|Washington
|23
|Bella Hines
|SG
|ABC Prep (Albuquerque, NM)
|LSU
|24
|Jaliya Davis
|SF
|Blue Valley North (Leawood, KS
|Kansas
|25
|Aliyahna Morris
|PG
|Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)
|Cal
|26
|Madison Francis
|PF
|Lancaster (Lancaster, NY)
|Mississippi State
|27
|Ayla McDowell
|PF
|Cy Springs (Cypress, TX)
|South Carolina
|28
|Destiny Jackson
|PG
|Whitney Young (Chicago, IL)
|Illinois
|29
|Rainey Welson
|SG
|Hortonville (Hortonville, WI)
|Maryland
|30
|Leonna Sneed
|PG
|Wagner HS (San Antonio, TX)
|Utah
|31
|Lena Girardi
|SG
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
|Oklahoma State
|32
|Kaelyn Carrol
|SF
|Tabor Academy (Marion, MA)
|Kentucky
|33
|Alex Eschmeyer
|C
|Peak To Peak Charter School (Lafayette, CO)
|Stanford
|34
|Keziah Lofton
|SG
|Bethany (Bethany, OK)
|Oklahoma
|35
|McKenzie Mathurin
|SG
|Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, OK)
|Michigan
|36
|Avery Hjelmstad
|SF
|Memorial (Edmond, OK)
|Utah
|37
|Janiyah Williams
|SG
|Memorial (Edmond, OK)
|Oregon
|38
|Marcayla Johnson
|SG
|Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, OK)
|Baylor
|39
|Ace Austin
|PG
|Spring Garden Sch (Wadley, AL)
|Alabama
|40
|Lara Somfai
|PF
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
|Stanford
|41
|Zhen Craft
|PF
|Bishop McNamara (District Heights, MD)
|Georgia
|42
|Brandie Harrod
|SF
|Millwood (Oklahoma City, OK)
|Auburn
|43
|Aubrey Shaw
|PF
|Blue Valley North (Leawood, KS)
|Harvard
|44
|Caliyah Devillasee
|PG
|Our Lady Of Mount Carmel (Essex, MD)
|Cincinnati
|45
|Libby Fandel
|SG
|Xavier (Cedar Rapids, IA)
|Kansas
|46
|Keona Douwstra
|SG
|Netherlands (Netherlands, NETH)
|Purdue
|47
|Erica Finney
|SG
|Australia (Australia, AUST)
|Illinois
|48
|Lourdes Da Silva Costa
|PF
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL)
|Alabama
|49
|Cearah Parchment
|PF
|Fort Erie International Academy (Fort Erie, ON)
|Illinois
|50
|Holland Hollis
|SF
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL)
|Clemson
|51
|Makena Christian
|SF
|Hartford (Hartford, WI)
|Minnesota
|52
|Mya Pauldo
|SG
|Morris Catholic (Denville, NJ)
|Tennessee
|53
|Lauren Hurst
|PF
|Cleveland (Cleveland, TN)
|Tennessee
|54
|Jordan Ode
|SG
|Maple Grove (Osseo, MN)
|Michigan State
|55
|Aniya Foy
|SG
|Cinco Ranch (Katy, TX)
|Kansas State
|56
|Amy Terrian
|PG
|Pewaukee (Pewaukee, WI)
|Michigan State
|57
|Neleigh Gessert
|SG
|Millard West (Omaha, NE)
|Creighton
|58
|Adelaide Jernigan
|SG
|Bishop McGuinness (Kernersville, NC)
|NC State
|59
|Nylah Wilson
|CG
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
|60
|Maya Makalusky
|SF
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, IN)
|Indiana
|61
|Brooklyn Stewart
|PF
|Pine Creek (Colorado Springs, CO)
|Oklahoma
|62
|Aubrey Beckham
|PG
|Hebron Christian Academy (Dacula, GA)
|Georgia
|63
|Aubrey Galvan
|PG
|Loyola Academy (Wilmette, IL)
|Vanderbilt
|64
|Avery Gordon
|C
|Brownsburg (Brownsburg, IN)
|Purdue
|65
|Layla Hays
|C
|Wasilla (Wasilla, AK)
|Iowa
|66
|Sara Barhoum
|SG
|Clackamas (Clackamas, OR)
|Oregon
|67
|Bryn Martin
|SG
|Springboro (Springboro, OH)
|Washington
|68
|Danielle Osho
|PF
|Hebron Christian Academy (Dacula, GA)
|Miami
|69
|Jaylah Lampley
|SF
|Lawrence Central (Indianapolis, IN)
|Mississippi
|70
|Nevaeh Caffey
|PG
|Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, MO)
|Indiana
|71
|Ava Zediker
|SG
|Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, IA)
|Creighton
|72
|Amani Jenkins
|PF
|Johnston (Johnston, IA)
|Virginia Tech
|73
|Nina Cain
|SF
|C. K. McClatchy (Sacramento, CA)
|Washington
|74
|Madison Parrish
|SG
|William Mason (Mason, OH)
|West Virginia
|75
|Kate Sears
|PG
|Watauga (Boone, NC)
|Virginia Tech
|76
|Destiny Lunan
|CG
|Millennium (Goodyear, AZ)
|NC State
|77
|Gandy Malou-Mamel
|C
|Gill St Bernards (Gladstone, NJ)
|UConn
|78
|Nora Ezike
|C
|Lyons Township (La Grange, IL)
|Stanford
|79
|Jocelyn Faison
|SF
|Langston Hughes (Douglasville, GA)
|Georgia
|80
|Logyn Greer
|PF
|Friends Select School (Philadelphia, PA)
|Colorado
|81
|Grace Mbugua
|PF
|Danville (Danville, KY)
|Louisville
|82
|Manuella Alves
|C
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
|Illinois
|83
|Joy Egbuna
|C
|Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX)
|Alabama
|84
|Sienna Harvey
|CG
|Australia (Australia, AUST)
|Washington
|85
|Harissoum Coulibaly
|SG
|Virginia (Bristol, VA)
|Georgia
|86
|Lauren Jacobs
|SG
|Heathwood Hall Episcopal School (Columbia, SC)
|Ole Miss
|87
|Natalie Wetzel
|PF
|Peters Township (Canonsburg, PA)
|Miami
|88
|Journey Houston
|SF
|Davenport North (Davenport, IA)
|Iowa
|89
|Jade Crook
|C
|Australia (Australia, AUST)
|Colorado
|90
|Addison Mack
|PG
|Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, MN
|Maryland
|91
|Tatum Brown
|PG
|Grayson (Loganville, GA)
|Jacksonville
|92
|Skyla Tuthill
|SG
|Ashley Ridge (Summerville, SC)
|Rice
|93
|Michaela Fairwell
|SG
|Dutch Fork (Irmo, SC)
|San Diego
|94
|Sydney Benally
|PG
|Sandia (Albuquerque, NM)
|BYU
|95
|Jasmine Gipson
|SG
|Duncanville (Duncanville, TX)
|Arizona
|96
|Nikki Kerstein
|PG
|Montini Catholic (Lombard, IL)
|Missouri
|97
|Karinna Trotter
|C
|Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, WI)
|Georgetown
|98
|Emily Hunter
|C
|Nolensville (Nolensville, TN)
|TCU
|99
|Kali Barrett
|SF
|Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, FL)
|Cincinnati
|100
|Jasmyn Cooper
|PF
|Noble And Greenough School (Dedham, MA)
|Syracuse