A great week for Oklahoma women's basketball got even better on Tuesday when Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025, announced she was committing to the Sooners. Chavez filled it up at Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, averaging 34.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game this season and will bring her immense talents to Norman later this year.

Chavez's father had previously stated the six finalists for the star guard's services were Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, UCLA, LSU and South Carolina, but 247Sports insiders indicated the real battle was between the Sooners, Longhorns and Red Raiders. Ultimately, Chavez picked the Sooners after taking a visit to watch Oklahoma in their first round game of the NCAA Tournament against FGCU.

After punching their ticket to the Sweet 16 with a dominant win over Iowa on Monday, Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk was able to keep that positive momentum going on the recruiting trail by landing the top player in the nation. After three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma is looking to build a consistent power in the SEC and now has an apparent star for the future in Chavez.

Brandon Clay, the 247Sports Director of Women's Basketball Scouting, highlighted Chavez's ability to create her own shot and offered a comparison to former Louisville star Asia Durr.

"There's no reason to think she won't be an instant-impact player at any program," Clay said. "Chavez is a ball-dominant guard who should be able to handle a role at the point from Day 1. She'll be called upon to score the basketball while still making plays for her teammates. In that regard, Chavez's usage rate should be more similar to Asia Durr's during her at Louisville than Juju Watkins'. Durr went on to be the second overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. If all holds up over the next four seasons, Chavez could have a similar fate come the 2029 WNBA Draft."

The Sooners have six seniors on their current squad, including three of their six top scorers, which should mean there's ample opportunity for Chavez to step into a major role on the offensive end as a freshman.

With Chavez's commitment to Oklahoma, the top of the class of 2025 is all settled and each of the top 10 players in the 247Sports rankings are headed to different schools.

In fact, there's only one uncommitted player left in the top 100 of 247Sports' rankings, four-star combo guard Nylah Wilson.

