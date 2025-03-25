aaliyah-chavez-getty.jpg
Getty Images

A great week for Oklahoma women's basketball got even better on Tuesday when Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025, announced she was committing to the Sooners. Chavez filled it up at Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, averaging 34.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game this season and will bring her immense talents to Norman later this year

Chavez's father had previously stated the six finalists for the star guard's services were Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, UCLA, LSU and South Carolina, but 247Sports insiders indicated the real battle was between the Sooners, Longhorns and Red Raiders. Ultimately, Chavez picked the Sooners after taking a visit to watch Oklahoma in their first round game of the NCAA Tournament against FGCU.

After punching their ticket to the Sweet 16 with a dominant win over Iowa on Monday, Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk was able to keep that positive momentum going on the recruiting trail by landing the top player in the nation. After three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma is looking to build a consistent power in the SEC and now has an apparent star for the future in Chavez. 

Brandon Clay, the 247Sports Director of Women's Basketball Scouting, highlighted Chavez's ability to create her own shot and offered a comparison to former Louisville star Asia Durr. 

"There's no reason to think she won't be an instant-impact player at any program," Clay said. "Chavez is a ball-dominant guard who should be able to handle a role at the point from Day 1. She'll be called upon to score the basketball while still making plays for her teammates. In that regard, Chavez's usage rate should be more similar to Asia Durr's during her at Louisville than Juju Watkins'. Durr went on to be the second overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. If all holds up over the next four seasons, Chavez could have a similar fate come the 2029 WNBA Draft."

The Sooners have six seniors on their current squad, including three of their six top scorers, which should mean there's ample opportunity for Chavez to step into a major role on the offensive end as a freshman. 

With Chavez's commitment to Oklahoma, the top of the class of 2025 is all settled and each of the top 10 players in the 247Sports rankings are headed to different schools. 

In fact, there's only one uncommitted player left in the top 100 of 247Sports' rankings, four-star combo guard Nylah Wilson

🏀 Where top 100 women's basketball prospects are headed

RankPlayerPositionSchoolCommitted
1Aaliyah ChavezPGMonterey (Lubbock, TX)Oklahoma
2Sienna BettsPFGrandview (Aurora, CO)UCLA
3Jasmine DavisSFClackamas (Clackamas, OR)USC
4Agot MakeerCGMontverde Academy (Toronto, ON)South Carolina
5Aaliyah CrumpSFMontverde Academy (Minnetonka, MN)Texas
6Deniya PrawlSFIMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)Tennessee
7Divine BourrageSGDavenport North (Davenport, IA)LSU
8Hailee SwainPGHoly Innocents Episcopal School (Atlanta, GA)Stanford
9Addie DealCGMater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)Iowa
10Emilee SkinnerSGRidgeline (Millville, UT)Duke
11Grace KnoxPFEtiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)LSU
12ZaKiyah JohnsonSFSacred Heart Academy (Louisville, KY)LSU
13Jaida CivilSFPalm Bay Senior (Melbourne, FL)Tennessee
14Leah MacyPFBethlehem (Bardstown, KY)Notre Dame
15Dee AlexanderSFPurcell Marian (Cincinnati, OH)Cincinnati
16Mia PauldoPGMorris Catholic (Denville, NJ)Tennessee
17Keeley ParksSGNorman (Norman, OK)Kansas
18Kelis FisherPGIMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)UConn
19Jordan SpeiserSGLutheran Of St Charles County (Saint Peters, MO)Kansas State
20Taliyah HendersonSFSalpointe Catholic (Tucson, AZ)North Carolina
21Nyla BrooksPFBishop Ireton (Alexandria, VANorth Carolina
22Brynn McGaughyPFColfax (Colfax, WA)Washington
23Bella HinesSGABC Prep (Albuquerque, NM)LSU
24Jaliya DavisSFBlue Valley North (Leawood, KSKansas
25Aliyahna MorrisPGEtiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)Cal
26Madison Francis PFLancaster (Lancaster, NY)Mississippi State
27Ayla McDowellPFCy Springs (Cypress, TX)South Carolina
28Destiny JacksonPGWhitney Young (Chicago, IL)Illinois
29Rainey WelsonSGHortonville (Hortonville, WI)Maryland
30Leonna SneedPGWagner HS (San Antonio, TX)Utah
31Lena GirardiSGIMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)Oklahoma State
32Kaelyn CarrolSFTabor Academy (Marion, MA)Kentucky
33Alex EschmeyerCPeak To Peak Charter School (Lafayette, CO)Stanford
34Keziah LoftonSGBethany (Bethany, OK)Oklahoma
35McKenzie MathurinSGBroken Arrow (Broken Arrow, OK)Michigan
36Avery HjelmstadSFMemorial (Edmond, OK)Utah
37Janiyah WilliamsSGMemorial (Edmond, OK)Oregon
38Marcayla JohnsonSGBooker T. Washington (Tulsa, OK)Baylor
39Ace AustinPGSpring Garden Sch (Wadley, AL)Alabama
40Lara SomfaiPFIMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)Stanford
41Zhen CraftPFBishop McNamara (District Heights, MD)Georgia
42Brandie HarrodSFMillwood (Oklahoma City, OK)Auburn
43Aubrey ShawPFBlue Valley North (Leawood, KS)Harvard
44Caliyah DevillaseePGOur Lady Of Mount Carmel (Essex, MD)Cincinnati
45Libby FandelSGXavier (Cedar Rapids, IA)Kansas
46Keona DouwstraSGNetherlands (Netherlands, NETH)Purdue
47Erica FinneySGAustralia (Australia, AUST)Illinois
48Lourdes Da Silva CostaPFMontverde Academy (Montverde, FL)Alabama
49Cearah ParchmentPFFort Erie International Academy (Fort Erie, ON)Illinois
50Holland HollisSFMontverde Academy (Montverde, FL)Clemson
51Makena ChristianSFHartford (Hartford, WI)Minnesota
52Mya PauldoSGMorris Catholic (Denville, NJ)Tennessee
53Lauren HurstPFCleveland (Cleveland, TN)Tennessee
54Jordan OdeSGMaple Grove (Osseo, MN)Michigan State
55Aniya FoySGCinco Ranch (Katy, TX)Kansas State
56Amy TerrianPGPewaukee (Pewaukee, WI)Michigan State
57Neleigh GessertSGMillard West (Omaha, NE)Creighton
58Adelaide JerniganSGBishop McGuinness (Kernersville, NC)NC State
59Nylah WilsonCGIMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
60Maya MakaluskySFHamilton Southeastern (Fishers, IN)Indiana
61Brooklyn StewartPFPine Creek (Colorado Springs, CO)Oklahoma
62Aubrey BeckhamPGHebron Christian Academy (Dacula, GA)Georgia
63Aubrey GalvanPGLoyola Academy (Wilmette, IL)Vanderbilt
64Avery GordonCBrownsburg (Brownsburg, IN)Purdue
65Layla HaysCWasilla (Wasilla, AK)Iowa
66Sara BarhoumSGClackamas (Clackamas, OR)Oregon
67Bryn MartinSGSpringboro (Springboro, OH)Washington
68Danielle OshoPFHebron Christian Academy (Dacula, GA)Miami
69Jaylah LampleySFLawrence Central (Indianapolis, IN)Mississippi
70Nevaeh CaffeyPGIncarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, MO)Indiana
71Ava ZedikerSGDowling Catholic (West Des Moines, IA)Creighton
72Amani JenkinsPFJohnston (Johnston, IA)Virginia Tech
73Nina CainSFC. K. McClatchy (Sacramento, CA)Washington
74Madison ParrishSGWilliam Mason (Mason, OH)West Virginia
75Kate SearsPGWatauga (Boone, NC)Virginia Tech
76Destiny LunanCGMillennium (Goodyear, AZ)NC State
77Gandy Malou-MamelCGill St Bernards (Gladstone, NJ)UConn
78Nora EzikeCLyons Township (La Grange, IL)Stanford
79Jocelyn FaisonSFLangston Hughes (Douglasville, GA)Georgia
80Logyn GreerPFFriends Select School (Philadelphia, PA)Colorado
81Grace MbuguaPFDanville (Danville, KY)Louisville
82Manuella AlvesCIMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)Illinois
83Joy EgbunaCFaith Family Academy of Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX)Alabama
84Sienna HarveyCGAustralia (Australia, AUST)Washington
85Harissoum CoulibalySGVirginia (Bristol, VA)Georgia
86Lauren JacobsSGHeathwood Hall Episcopal School (Columbia, SC)Ole Miss
87Natalie WetzelPFPeters Township (Canonsburg, PA)Miami
88Journey HoustonSFDavenport North (Davenport, IA)Iowa
89Jade CrookCAustralia (Australia, AUST)Colorado
90Addison MackPGMinnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, MNMaryland
91Tatum BrownPGGrayson (Loganville, GA)Jacksonville
92Skyla TuthillSGAshley Ridge (Summerville, SC)Rice
93Michaela FairwellSGDutch Fork (Irmo, SC)San Diego
94Sydney BenallyPGSandia (Albuquerque, NM)BYU
95Jasmine GipsonSGDuncanville (Duncanville, TX)Arizona
96Nikki KersteinPGMontini Catholic (Lombard, IL)Missouri
97Karinna TrotterCDivine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, WI)Georgetown
98Emily HunterCNolensville (Nolensville, TN)TCU
99Kali BarrettSFCardinal Mooney (Sarasota, FL)Cincinnati
100Jasmyn CooperPFNoble And Greenough School (Dedham, MA)Syracuse