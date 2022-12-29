The shorthanded No. 8 UConn Huskies went home with a 72-47 win over the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday and Aaliyah Edwards had herself a career night in the process. The junior forward became the the first UConn player with 20 points and 20 rebounds since Maya Moore in 2010.

Edwards said she was excited to have reached the standard set by Moore. However, she also said she believes any of her teammates could have a career night on any given game.

"That's crazy. It's definitely an honor to be up there with the big names for sure," she said during the postgame press conference. "...Tonight was my night but it could be Dorka (Juhasz)'s night for next game. I think it just shows how resilient our team is. We don't stop and keep going."

Edwards registered 23 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, while Juhasz had a season-high 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds.

Moore famously led the Huskies to a 150-4 record through her four-year career in Connecticut. That included four Final Four appearances and two National Championships. Moore -- now a star for the Minnesota Lynx -- wrapped up her college basketball career as the fourth-leading scorer in NCAA history with a total of 3,036 points.

Edwards, who played for the Canadian national team at the Tokyo Olympics, has taken a big jump this season. She is averaging a double-double of 18.3 points and 11.0 boards per game. That is more than twice as good as last season, when she averaged 7.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Her improvement is desperately needed for the Huskies, as they have been struggling with many injuries since last season. The Huskies' luck has been no better this year, as Paige Bueckers tore her ACL during preseason and leading scorer Azzi Fudd suffered a knee injury recently. Fudd has been out for five games but is expected to do more testing Thursday to get a timeline on her return.

The Huskies had to face Creighton with only seven players available. Aubrey Griffin has not rejoined the team since the holidays due to a positive COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, forward Amari DeBerry struggled to fly out of Buffalo because of a snowstorm. She was finally able to travel on Wednesday, but she couldn't make it on time to suit up and shared on Instagram that she watched her team play while on the flight.