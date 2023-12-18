The Indiana Fever won the No. 1 pick of the WNBA Draft for the second straight year, which means there is a chance 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston pairs up Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark.

Clark, a senior with one more year of eligibility, has not talked about whether she will return for another college basketball season or enter the 2024 draft. However, Boston is well aware of what Clark can bring to the league.

"How versatile she is," Boston said, as reported by Andrew Chernoff of WISH-TV News 8. "Her vision on the court. I think that's super important. And I think she does a great job of that at Iowa."

Boston was the Naismith Player of the Year the same season she led South Carolina to the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball title. Clark was the 2023 Naismith Player of the Year and took her team to the 2023 championship game. The Hawkeyes fell one win short of the trophy, so Clark is still on a mission to get the program's first-ever national title. While she chases that goal, she continues to break multiple college basketball records.

"I think it's going to be exciting whatever she decides, whether that's to come out (into the WNBA Draft) or that's to stay in," Boston said. "Regardless, ultimately, it's her decision. She has to do what's best for her. But whoever we get in the number one pick, they're going to enjoy the Fever."