Aneesah Morrow will be available for the NCAA Tournament, LSU coach Kim Mulkey said after Morrow appeared to have suffered a lower-leg injury during the Tigers' loss against Texas in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Morrow was carried off the floor following an awkward fall in the third quarter. She eventually returned to the bench with a boot.

Postgame, Mulkey said Morrow reaggravated a mid-foot sprain she dealt with in February. The injury is not serious, and the Tigers' double-double weapon is expected to be fully available for the Big Dance. Mulkey said Morrow had even asked trainers to let her get back on the court against Texas, but the Tigers preferred to play it safe.

"She's good to go," Mulkey said. "I'm not surprised she was fighting (the trainers) to get back in the game, and they're like, 'Oh no, we've got bigger fish fish to fry.' But that's Nees."

LSU picked up a 101-87 win over Florida in the previous round, setting a program record for points in a SEC Tournament game. Meanwhile, Morrow registered her 27th double-double of the season with 36 points on 15 of 21 shooting to go along with 14 rebounds. Her performance set an individual program record for points in a SEC Tournament game.

LSU, the No. 3 seed in Greenville, S.C., had already been competing without leading scorer Flau'Jae Johnson, who is dealing with shin inflammation. Johnson is also set to return for the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers won the 2023 national title and made the Elite Eight last year.

The loss to Texas was not ideal because that was the Tigers' third defeat in their last four games. However, their resume is strong, and CBS Sports bracketologist Connor Groel has LSU as a No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers will officially find out their fate on Selection Sunday, which takes place Sunday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.