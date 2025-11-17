UConn remains the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 after a statement win against Ohio State, but No. 2 South Carolina also gained a lot of confidence after a convincing performance against USC on Saturday night.

At this point of the season, many teams are still figuring out their identity, but the Gamecocks' 69-52 win over the Trojans showed they are on the right track. UCLA, Texas and LSU once again round out the top five.

Not all the ranked teams had a good week. In fact, some of them took some pretty big hits. Duke dropped out of the top 25 after suffering a shocking 57-49 loss to an unranked West Virginia team that only had five players available in the second half of Friday's game. The Mountaineers succeeded despite more than half the roster getting ejected during a small scuffle between Duke forward Jordan Wood and West Virginia guard Jordan Harrison right before halftime. The team had been receiving votes, but this week they finally entered the poll at No. 23.

Last week, Notre Dame captured the spotlight because Hannah Hidalgo set a program-record 44-point performance along with a 16-steal NCAA record against Akron. However, this week the Fighting Irish were in the headlines for being blown out 93-54 by Michigan. This led to Notre Dame dropping to No. 24, while the Wolverines are now No. 6.

NC State's struggles were not quite as dramatic, but the Wolfpack dropped out of the top 10 after a 69-59 loss to now-No. 10 TCU. The Horned Frogs shined behind a 26-point performance by Spanish forward Marta Suarez and a double-double by former Notre Dame star Olivia Miles.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UConn 4-0 794 (28) 1 2 South Carolina 4-0 759 (3) 2 3 UCLA 5-0 748 (1) 3 4 Texas 4-0 700 4 5 LSU 4-0 668 5 6 Michigan 3-0 560 14 7 Baylor 4-0 557 7 8 Oklahoma 4-1 548 6 9 Maryland 5-0 529 9 10 TCU 4-0 521 17 11 USC 2-1 465 8 12 Iowa State 5-0 411 16 13 Ole Miss 3-0 406 13 14 North Carolina 3-1 401 11 15 Tennessee 3-1 354 12 16 NC State 2-2 284 10 17 Vanderbilt 3-0 246 19 18 Oklahoma State 5-0 239 20 19 Iowa 4-0 202 21 20 Kentucky 5-0 199 23 21 Louisville 3-1 164 22 22 Michigan State 4-0 143 24 23 West Virginia 4-0 126 NR 24 Notre Dame 3-1 121 18 25 Washington 3-0 103 25

Others receiving votes: Duke 89, Minnesota 24, Ohio St. 12, Stanford 8, South Dakota St. 7, Nebraska 6, Richmond 3, Princeton 2, Fairfield 1.