UConn remains the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 after a statement win against Ohio State, but No. 2 South Carolina also gained a lot of confidence after a convincing performance against USC on Saturday night. 

At this point of the season, many teams are still figuring out their identity, but the Gamecocks' 69-52 win over the Trojans showed they are on the right track. UCLA, Texas and LSU once again round out the top five.

Not all the ranked teams had a good week. In fact, some of them took some pretty big hits. Duke dropped out of the top 25 after suffering a shocking 57-49 loss to an unranked West Virginia team that only had five players available in the second half of Friday's game. The Mountaineers succeeded despite more than half the roster getting ejected during a small scuffle between Duke forward Jordan Wood and West Virginia guard Jordan Harrison right before halftime. The team had been receiving votes, but this week they finally entered the poll at No. 23.

Last week, Notre Dame captured the spotlight because Hannah Hidalgo set a program-record 44-point performance along with a 16-steal NCAA record against Akron. However, this week the Fighting Irish were in the headlines for being blown out 93-54 by Michigan. This led to Notre Dame dropping to No. 24, while the Wolverines are now No. 6.

NC State's struggles were not quite as dramatic, but the Wolfpack dropped out of the top 10 after a 69-59 loss to now-No. 10 TCU. The Horned Frogs shined behind a 26-point performance by Spanish forward Marta Suarez and a double-double by former Notre Dame star Olivia Miles.

AP Women's Basketball Top 25

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UConn4-0794 (28)1
2South Carolina4-0759 (3)2
3UCLA5-0748 (1)3
4Texas4-07004
5LSU4-06685
6Michigan3-056014
7Baylor4-05577
8Oklahoma4-15486
9Maryland5-05299
10TCU4-052117
11USC2-14658
12Iowa State5-041116
13Ole Miss3-040613
14North Carolina3-140111
15Tennessee3-135412
16NC State2-228410
17Vanderbilt3-024619
18Oklahoma State5-023920
19Iowa4-020221
20Kentucky5-019923
21Louisville3-116422
22Michigan State4-014324
23West Virginia4-0126NR
24Notre Dame3-112118
25Washington3-010325

Others receiving votes: Duke 89, Minnesota 24, Ohio St. 12, Stanford 8, South Dakota St. 7, Nebraska 6, Richmond 3, Princeton 2, Fairfield 1.