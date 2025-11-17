Women's college basketball AP Top 25: UConn, South Carolina, UCLA stay on top in Week 3 with little movement
The top five remained the same this week while Michigan skyrocketed to No. 6
UConn remains the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 after a statement win against Ohio State, but No. 2 South Carolina also gained a lot of confidence after a convincing performance against USC on Saturday night.
At this point of the season, many teams are still figuring out their identity, but the Gamecocks' 69-52 win over the Trojans showed they are on the right track. UCLA, Texas and LSU once again round out the top five.
Not all the ranked teams had a good week. In fact, some of them took some pretty big hits. Duke dropped out of the top 25 after suffering a shocking 57-49 loss to an unranked West Virginia team that only had five players available in the second half of Friday's game. The Mountaineers succeeded despite more than half the roster getting ejected during a small scuffle between Duke forward Jordan Wood and West Virginia guard Jordan Harrison right before halftime. The team had been receiving votes, but this week they finally entered the poll at No. 23.
Last week, Notre Dame captured the spotlight because Hannah Hidalgo set a program-record 44-point performance along with a 16-steal NCAA record against Akron. However, this week the Fighting Irish were in the headlines for being blown out 93-54 by Michigan. This led to Notre Dame dropping to No. 24, while the Wolverines are now No. 6.
NC State's struggles were not quite as dramatic, but the Wolfpack dropped out of the top 10 after a 69-59 loss to now-No. 10 TCU. The Horned Frogs shined behind a 26-point performance by Spanish forward Marta Suarez and a double-double by former Notre Dame star Olivia Miles.
AP Women's Basketball Top 25
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UConn
|4-0
|794 (28)
|1
|2
|South Carolina
|4-0
|759 (3)
|2
|3
|UCLA
|5-0
|748 (1)
|3
|4
|Texas
|4-0
|700
|4
|5
|LSU
|4-0
|668
|5
|6
|Michigan
|3-0
|560
|14
|7
|Baylor
|4-0
|557
|7
|8
|Oklahoma
|4-1
|548
|6
|9
|Maryland
|5-0
|529
|9
|10
|TCU
|4-0
|521
|17
|11
|USC
|2-1
|465
|8
|12
|Iowa State
|5-0
|411
|16
|13
|Ole Miss
|3-0
|406
|13
|14
|North Carolina
|3-1
|401
|11
|15
|Tennessee
|3-1
|354
|12
|16
|NC State
|2-2
|284
|10
|17
|Vanderbilt
|3-0
|246
|19
|18
|Oklahoma State
|5-0
|239
|20
|19
|Iowa
|4-0
|202
|21
|20
|Kentucky
|5-0
|199
|23
|21
|Louisville
|3-1
|164
|22
|22
|Michigan State
|4-0
|143
|24
|23
|West Virginia
|4-0
|126
|NR
|24
|Notre Dame
|3-1
|121
|18
|25
|Washington
|3-0
|103
|25
Others receiving votes: Duke 89, Minnesota 24, Ohio St. 12, Stanford 8, South Dakota St. 7, Nebraska 6, Richmond 3, Princeton 2, Fairfield 1.