Iowa State transfer Audi Crooks, the top player in the women's college basketball transfer portal, is heading to Oklahoma State for her senior year, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-3 center averaged a career-best 25.8 points on 64.9% shooting and 7.7 rebounds per game in her junior season, making her the second-leading scorer in the nation. Her impact earned her a spot on the Associated Press' All-American Second Team.

The Iowa native is an efficient scorer who registered at least 10 points in every single game of her college career except for her freshman debut in 2023, when she had eight points against Butler. Crooks is known for her dominant post presence, which has earned her comparisons to Shaquille O'Neal.

Oklahoma State went 24-10 in the 2025-26 season, earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to eventual champion UCLA in the second round.

Iowa State was ranked No. 10 at the start of the calendar year, but struggled in Big 12 play and fell apart at the end of the season, losing four of its last five games. Crooks was a bright spot for the Cyclones, notching four 40-point games this season and scoring 37 points in their first-round loss to Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament. Crooks was one of 10 Iowa State players to enter the portal when it opened on April 6.