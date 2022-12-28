UConn coach Geno Auriemma will be back on the court Wednesday as the No. 8 Huskies take on the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays on the road. The same can't be said for sophomore guard Azzi Fudd yet, but the medical staff will be doing more testing on her this week.

The Huskies have not been able to shake the injury bug since last season and have had to compete without some key players. They lost star Paige Bueckers ahead of the season after she tore her ACL. Sophomore guard Azzi Fudd was expected to take on a bigger role this season and was playing well until she suffered a right knee injury against then-No. 7 Notre Dame on Dec. 4.

Fudd's initial diagnosis indicated she would be out three to six weeks, but Auriemma said they should have a more accurate update this week. On Tuesday, Auriemma told reporters that Fudd will get another test done when the team returns on Thursday.

"Depending on what happens there, then she can get out on the court and do some functional stuff, what looks like playing, feels like playing, and then we can go from there," Auriemma said. "But she's made great progress and she looks great. I think we just want to be sure that everything's in good order. So that's going to happen on Thursday and then we'll take it from there."

Auriemma has missed the last two games as he was experiencing flu-like symptoms, and longtime associate head coach Chris Dailey led the team during his absence. Auriemma is now trying to get his team ready for Creighton, a squad he described as "one of the better teams in the country."

"You have to really play well and you have to play smart when you play them, so that's the challenge for us," Auriemma said. "We've got to play well, we got to shoot the ball well, but we have to be really smart about what we're doing out there, because they're they're pretty good at taking advantage of mistakes that you make."

UConn forward Aubrey Griffin will also be out for Wednesday's game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Forward Amari DeBerry has also not rejoined the team yet due to a snowstorm in Buffalo preventing her from traveling. Auriemma said on Tuesday that he hopes DeBerry can join the team on Wednesday ahead of the game.