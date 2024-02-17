Caitlin Clark made NCAA history on Thursday by surpassing former Washington star Kelsey Plum's 3,527 career points, but technically the Iowa star is still not the all-time Division I women's basketball leading scorer. That title actually belongs to Lynette Woodard.

Woodard registered 3,649 points when she played for the University of Kansas from 1977 until 1981. However, her achievement is not listed in the record books because when she played for the Jayhawks the NCAA did not officially recognize women's sports.

Not only did she set what would be today's Division I scoring record in women's basketball, Woodard also went on to compete in two Olympics and won a gold medal with Team USA in the 1984 Los Angeles Games. As if that wasn't enough, she made history by becoming the Harlem Globetrotters' first female member in 1985. The WNBA did not exist at that time, but the inaugural season was in 1997 and Woodard got to be a part of it with the Cleveland Rockers.

Even more impressive is the fact that Woodard's unofficial record falls short of the 4,061 points scored by Pearl Moore in the late 1970s at Francis Marion College, which is a Division II school. This only goes to show women's basketball has had some incredible hoopers for a long time.

Woodard's achievements, as well as Moore's and many other women's stories, had been forgotten. The buzz around Clark helped bring attention to them again, and Woodard was happy to see it happen.

"I want to congratulate Caitlin Clark on her sensational career and becoming the new Division I NCAA scoring leader. " Woodard said in a statement published by KSNT.

"I am proud of my record that has stood for 43 years. I played from 1977 until 1981, when women's basketball was governed by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Back then, collegiate women's players used a larger basketball and we did not have a 3-point line. In honoring Caitlin's accomplishments, I hope that we can also shine a light on the pioneers who paved the way before her. Women's basketball has a glorious history that predates the NCAA's involvement.

"I applaud Caitlin for everything she has done and look forward to watching her score many more points for years to come."