The third time was the charm for UCLA as it beat USC, 72-67, in the Big Ten Tournament championship game on Sunday.

After two defeats to the Trojans earlier this season, including one that cost them the Big Ten regular season title, the Bruins finally got the job done against their crosstown rival.

And with the win, CBS Sports bracketologist Connor Groel projects that UCLA will earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, March 16.

USC controlled much of the first half thanks to JuJu Watkins, and surged ahead by double digits early in the third quarter. That was the high point of their afternoon, however. After Talia von Oelhoffen hit a 3-pointer to put the Trojans up 48-35 with 9:47 remaining in the third, the Bruins outscored them 37-19 the rest of the way.

The Bruins' defense stepped up in a major way after the break. They held the Trojans to 22 points on 8 of 36 from the field and forced 10 turnovers in the second half. In particular, they limited Watkins to just 11 points on 15 shots over the final 20 minutes. Watkins destroyed the Bruins in the first two meetings, combining for 68 points, but was unable to do so on Sunday as she went just 9 of 28 from the field.

Lauren Betts led the way for the Bruins with 17 points, five rebounds and four blocks, while Londynn Jones and Kiki Rice chipped in 13 points apiece. As a team, the Bruins shot 52.3% from the field, including 8 of 15 from 3-point range.

NCAA Tournament seeding at stake

Heading into Sunday, CBS Sports bracketologist Connor Groel projected that both of these teams would be No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, regardless of the result. Not all No. 1 seeds are created equal, though, so there was still plenty at stake besides the Big Ten Tournament crown.

That became even more true when Texas -- the projected No. 1 overall seed heading into Sunday -- was crushed by South Carolina in the SEC Tournament championship game. Groel's updated projection after Texas' loss had the winner of the Big Ten title game earning the No. 1 overall seed and the loser receiving the fourth and final No. 1 seed in the field.

That turned out to be UCLA, thanks to their dominant second half. While we'll have to wait for Selection Sunday to see the actual bracket, the Bruins should have the easiest path to the Final Four.