Billie Moore, who coached the first U.S. Olympic women's basketball team to a silver medal in 1976, died at age 79 on Thursday. She had complications from a lengthy battle with cancer. Women's basketball was added to the 1976 Summer Olympics, and Moore was at the helm of a roster that featured several future Hall of Famers including Pat Summitt (then Pat Head), Nancy Lieberman, Lusia Harris, Ann Meyers and Trish Roberts.

Before the Olympics, she served as an assistant coach for the USA women's national team for the 1973 World University Games and the 1975 Pan American Games.

Moore, born May 5, 1943, in Humansville, Mo., was the first coach in women's basketball history to lead teams from two different programs to national titles -- both coming in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW), before the NCAA started overseeing women's college sports. Her first one came in 1970 during her first season at the helm of California State-Fullerton, where she coached from 1969 to 1977. She was just 26 years old when she took that job.

She coached the UCLA Bruins from 1977-1993 and earned her second national championship trophy in 1978. To this day, she still holds the record for most wins by a head coach in UCLA women's basketball history.

"It is hard to put into the words the depth of Billie Moore's impact," said UCLA head coach Cori Close in a statement. "I am keenly aware that I get to walk on the trail that Billie Moore blazed. A truly remarkable life well lived."

Moore registered a 436-196 through her college basketball coach career. She was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

"Our great game sadly lost a legend today in Billie Moore…..thank you coach for servicing our game with class, dignity and purpose," said South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley. "May your soul rest with God. Godspeed to her family, friend, loved ones and the basketball community."