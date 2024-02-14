Iowa star Caitlin Clark is only eight points away from breaking women's college basketball all-time scoring record, and it's expected to happen when the Hawkeyes host Michigan on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Michigan is a fitting opponent for what's likely going to be Clark's historic night, as she scored a career-high 46 points against the Wolverines on Feb. 6, 2022.

The current women's scoring record is held by current WNBA star Kelsey Plum, who recorded 3,527 points during her time with the Washington Huskies. Clark is averaging over 30 points per game this season, and she's had 52 career games with at least 30 points -- the most in college basketball over the last 25 seasons. She has been a force to reckon with offensively her entire career, as she has registered 20+ points in 110 of her 125 games with the Hawkeyes.

"It's pretty exciting. It should be a historic day tomorrow," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Wednesday. "Just eight points is what we are looking at for this record, and obviously she is just going to blast it out of the water. It's going to be fun [to see] how many points she adds on to that."

Clark broke Iowa's all-time scoring record on Nov. 12 against Northern Iowa, then became the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer on Jan. 31 against Northwestern. This season, the Iowa native leads the nation in scoring and assists.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be sold out Thursday, just like all the Iowa home games this season. The Hawkeyes won't just be feeding off the potentially record-breaking night or the crowd; they will also be hungry to bounce back after collapsing in the fourth quarter in Sunday's upset loss to Nebraska.

No. 4 Iowa (22-3, 11-2 Big Ten) is the top scoring team in the nation with 92.1 points per contest. Clark leads Iowa with 32.1 points and 8.2 assists per game. Sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke and grad student guard Kate Martin follow her with 14.4 and 13 points, respectively.

This will be a tough test for Michigan, but the Wolverines (16-9, 7-6 Big Ten) shouldn't be overlooked because the Wolverines did manage to upset then-No. 17 Ohio State in December.

Bluder described Michigan as a balanced team with multiple players who can contribute and hit 3-pointers. The team is led by junior guard Laila Phelia, who averages 16.1 points per game. Grad Student guard Lauren Hansen is another double-digit scorer with 11.6 points per contest.

How to watch Michigan at No. 4 Iowa

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa

Watch: Peacock

What to know before Clark's historic night