The Iowa Haweyes won their second consecutive Big Ten Conference Tournament title with a 105-72 victory over Ohio State behind a Caitlin Clark triple-double on Sunday. It was only the third triple-double in tournament history and the first one in the Big Ten championship game.

Clark registered 30 points, 10 rebounds and 17 assists for what became her 10th career triple-double -- the third-most in Division I history among both men and women and, as noted by Axios Sports, is the only college basketball player over the last 20 seasons (man or woman) with 25 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in a game. She has done that twice this season.

The crowd cheered when Clark got the rebound that allowed her to complete the triple-double during the fourth quarter.

"Yeah, I definitely knew that I needed one more. It was kind of funny that they all just started screaming," Clark said during the postgame press conference. "Definitely a cool moment for sure. I think our crowd, like I said, has been incredible all year long, so I've got to give a lot of credit to them."

The Iowa point guard is second in NCAA women's history in triple-doubles -- behind now-New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, who registered 26 triple-doubles during her time with the Oregon Ducks.

Clark was voted the tournament's Jim and Kitty Delany Most Outstanding Player by the media. Although she shone bright on Sunday, she was humble about it and credited her team.

"Yeah, it is special, but I think a lot of credit goes to my teammates," she said. "I was able to kind of get them the ball in areas that was really easy for them to score. But to get an assist, my teammates have to make the bucket. So all the credit goes to them there."

Teammates Monika Czinano and Gabbie Marshall joined her on the Big Ten All-Tourament, along with Cotie McMahon and Taylor Thierry of Ohio State, and Diamond Miller of Maryland.