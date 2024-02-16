Iowa star Caitlin Clark has officially broken the all-time NCAA women's scoring record. The historic moment happened early in the first quarter Thursday against Michigan.

Clark had to do it her own way, so she made sure the bucket that put her atop the list was a 3-pointer from the logo. It was an iconic shot that made the entire sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena erupt in cheers just 2:12 into the game

It didn't take long for Clark to catch fire during the Michigan game, as she scored 28 points in the first half. She has now scored 20+ points in 111 of 126 career games with the Hawkeyes. At halftime, Clark officially reached 3,548 career points.

The previous NCAA women's scoring record was held by two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum, who registered 3,527 points during her time at Washington. Plum seems happy to witness Clark shining a spotlight on women's basketball.

"I appreciate what you do for the game, much respect and love! See you at the next level, hopefully sooner than later," Plum posted on social media.

Last season, Clark put together historic statistics during the Women's NCAA Tournament, including the first-ever 40-point triple-double. Her team fell one win short of the trophy, but she was named the 2023 Naismith Player of the Year and carried over that momentum into this season.

The Iowa native broke the Hawkeyes' all-time scoring record on Nov. 12 against Northern Iowa, which was her 103rd college game. On Jan. 31, she became the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer with a 35-point performances against Northwestern.

She has registered 52 career games with at least 30 points -- the most in college basketball over the last 25 seasons. Clark is a true offensive weapon, not just because of her own scoring but also because she creates opportunities for her teammates. She is the only player in Division I history to record 3,000 points and 1,000 assists in a single career.

Now that Clark owns the NCAA women's scoring record, all eyes will be on her passing Pete Maravich's Division I overall record of 3,667 career points.

Here is where Clark ranks across the all-time statistical leaderboards as of halftime of Thursday's Michigan-Iowa game:

Women's career points

Caitlin Clark - 3,548 Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527 Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402 Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283 Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State - 3,122 Lorri Bauman, Drake - 3,115 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107 Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 3,093 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 3,060

Women's career assists

1. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 1,307

2. Andrea Nagy, Florida International - 1,165

3. Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga - 1,118

4. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,013

5. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 1,091

6. Tine Freil, Pacific - 1,088

7. Niya Johnson, Baylor - 988

8. Shanya Evans, Providence - 987

9. Temeka Johnson, LSU - 945

10. Ticha Penicheiro, Old Dominion - 939



Women's triple-doubles

1. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 26

2. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 15

3. Chastadie Barrs, Lamar - 9

T4. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 7

T4. Louella Tomlinson, St. Mary's - 7

T5. Danielle Carson, Youngstown State - 6

T5. Nicole Powell, Stanford - 6

T5. Alyssa Thomas, Maryland - 6

T5. Samantha Logic, Iowa - 6

6. Joskeen Garner, Northwestern State - 5

Women's career free throws made

(records since 2001-02 season)

Kelsey Plum, Washington - 912 Crystal Kelly, Western Kentucky - 885 Brittney Griner, Baylor - 787 Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 775 Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 773 Alysha Clark, Middle Tennessee - 767 Saadia Doyle, Howard - 750 Jerica Coley, Florida International - 749 Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 740 Caitlin Clark - 734

Women's career field goals made

(records since 2001-02 season)

Brittney Griner, Baylor - 1,247 Maya Moore, UConn - 1,171 Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,165 Jantel Lavender, Ohio State - 1,142 Megan Gustafson, Iowa - 1,136 Kelsey Plum, Washington - 1,136 Seimone Augustus, LSU - 1,134 Courtney Paris, Oklahoma - 1,125 Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 1,120 Chiney Ogwumike, Stanford - 1,100

As a bonus, here is where Clark stands among the top all-time men's and women's scorers: