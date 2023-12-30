Iowa star Caitlin Clark has already made college basketball history, but her journey is far from over. The senior guard still has much of the 2023-24 season remaining, and she is well on her way to breaking more records.
Last season, Clark put together historic statistics during the Women's NCAA Tournament, including the first-ever 40-point triple-double. The 2023 Naismith Player of the Year kept that momentum going into this season, breaking Iowa's all-time scoring record on Nov. 12 against Northern Iowa, which was her 103rd game as a Hawkeye.
Clark became the Big Ten's all-time assist leader after dishing out 10 dimes against Minnesota on Dec. 30. The Hawkeyes won that game, 94, 71, with Clark adding 35 points to move into fifth on the women's college basketball all-time scoring list. Clark is now the only Division I player to have eclipsed 3,000 points, 900 assists and 800 rebounds.
On Dec. 8, Clark became just the 15th woman to reach 3,000 career points. She achieved the milestone by registering 35 points against Iowa State, marking her 41st 30-point game -- the most in NCAA basketball over the last 25 years.
Clark is climbing the all-time scoring list quite quickly as she is averaging over 30 points per game this season.
Next Iowa game: Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET against Michigan State.
Here is where Clark ranks across the all-time statistical leaderboards as of Dec. 30:
Women's career points
- Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527
- Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402
- Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,149
- Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State - 3,122
- Lorri Bauman, Drake - 3,115
- Jerica Coley, Florida International - 3,107
- Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 3,093
- Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 3,060
Women's career assists
- Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 1,307
- Andrea Nagy, Florida International - 1,165
- Courtney Vandersloot, Gonzaga - 1,118
- Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 1,091
- Tine Freil, Pacific - 1,088
- Niya Johnson, Baylor - 988
- Shanya Evans, Providence - 987
- Temeka Johnson, LSU - 945
- Ticha Penicheiro, Old Dominion - 939
- La'Terrica Dobbin, Northwestern State - 921
16. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 904
Women's triple-doubles
1. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 26
2. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 13
3. Chastadie Barrs, Lamar - 9
T4. Suzie McConnell, Penn State - 7
T4. Louella Tomlinson, St. Mary's - 7
T5. Danielle Carson, Youngstown State - 6
T5. Nicole Powell, Stanford - 6
T5. Alyssa Thomas, Maryland - 6
T5. Samantha Logic, Iowa - 6
6. Joskeen Garner, Northwestern State - 5
Women's career points produced
(records since 2001-02 season)
- Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,372
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,195
- Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,174
- Jerica Coley, Florida International - 2,994
- Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon - 2,941
- Rachel Banham, Minnesota - 2,900
- Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 2,899
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 2,889
- Cierra Hooks, Ohio - 2,885
- Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 2,846
Women's career free throws made
(records since 2001-02 season)
- Kelsey Plum, Washington - 912
- Crystal Kelly, Western Kentucky - 885
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 787
- Andrea Riley, Oklahoma State - 775
- Elena Delle Donne, Delaware - 773
- Alysha Clark, Middle Tennessee - 767
- Saadia Doyle, Howard - 750
- Jerica Coley, Florida International - 749
- Ashley Joens, Iowa State - 740
- Gabriela Marginean, Drexel - 684
15. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 656
Women's career field goals made
(records since 2001-02 season)
1. Brittney Griner, Baylor - 1,247
2. Maya Moore, UConn - 1,171
3. Jantel Lavender, Ohio State - 1,142
T4. Megan Gustafson, Iowa - 1,136
T4. Kelsey Plum, Washington - 1,136
5. Seimone Augustus, LSU - 1,134
6. Courtney Paris, Oklahoma - 1,125
7. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 1,120
8. Chiney Ogwumike, Stanford - 1,100
9. Jerica Coley, Florida International -1,099
20. Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 1,039
As a bonus, here is where Clark stands among the top all-time men's and women's scorers:
- Pete Maravich, LSU - 3,667
- Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy - 3,664
- Kelsey Plum, Washington - 3,527
- Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State - 3,402
- Jackie Stiles, Missouri State - 3,393
- Brittney Griner, Baylor - 3,283
- Freeman Williams, Portland State - 3,249
- Chris Clemons, Campbell - 3,225
- Lionel Simmons, La Salle - 3,217
- Alphonso Ford, Mississippi Valley State - 3,165
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 3,149